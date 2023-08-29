If you thought Kelby Hypolite wore a lot of hats for the Breaux Bridge football team last year, get your popcorn ready.
The senior quarterback rushed for 49 yards on 10 carries in last week's 21-6 win over Comeaux in the Kiwanis Club Jamboree, completed his only pass attempt, converted a two-point conversion and returned a kick for 31 yards.
Those are all things he did while leading the Tigers to the Division II non-select quarterfinals in 2022. Hypolite added defense to his repertoire last week, collecting three tackles and breaking up a pass.
Will Hypolite cover Franklin receiver Jay'Shaun Johnson, a Texas-San Antonio commitment, when the Tigers host the Hornets on Thursday?
Breaux Bridge coach Zach Lochard is keeping the answer close to the vest.
"I can't tell you that," Lochard replied when asked if Hypolite will play defense this week.
Tailback Cristian Matthews rushed for 62 yards on eight carries with two TDs against Comeaux. Defensive back Jakylon Thomas scored the other touchdown on a 31-yard fumble return.
"His running style is best described as 'angry,'" Lochard said of Matthews. "I've been thrilled with his (preseason) performances. He's hungry."
The Tigers defeated Franklin 13-6 last year.
St. Martin fireworks expected
Fireworks are forecast for Friday's Cecilia at St Martinville rivalry game. Cecilia won last year's matchup 35-33. St. Martinville outscored the Bulldogs 48-41 two years ago.
Points aplenty should be scored again. Two of the heroes from last year - Cecilia quarterback Diesel Solari and St. Martinville tailback Steven Blanco - are back.
Last year, Solari rushed for 161 yards on 23 carries with three TDs and passed for 125 yards. Blanco ran for 289 yards and four scores on 22 attempts.
"We have to contain Diesel," Tigers coach Vince DeRouen said. "If you don't get 11 men to the football, he'll embarrass you."
Receiver Ellis Stewart, tight end Jonathan Boudreaux and tailback Corey Broussard are players to watch for Cecilia. Stewart is in line to be the heir apparent to former Bulldog star Germonie Davis.
"St. Martinville is actually a clone of last year's team," Cecilia coach Dennis Skains said. "The quarterback (Kaden Zenon) is back. They have two stud receivers (Cullen Charles and KJ Fontenette).
"They big up front. It's always a fight. Vince is one of the best coaches in the state. We have our hands full."
Blanco ran for a last minute two-point conversion as St. Martinville overcame a 13-0 deficit to edge Southside 21-20 in the Kiwanis Club Jamboree last week. Cecilia lost 20-6 to Teurlings Catholic in the jamboree's third game on Friday.
When Cecilia beat St. Martinville last year, it snapped the Tigers' three-game series winning streak. Colin Knott, who graduated, kicked a 23-yard field goal to propel the Bulldogs to the win with 3:09 remaining.
The Bulldogs dominated on special teams with two blocked punts.
"Our goal is to be difficult to prepare for," Skains said of his special teams approach. "We've had that mentality the last three years with onside kicks and blocking punts. We want to put pressure on other teams."
Blue Gators tested
Ascension Episcopal gave Class 4A Plaquemine its only stern test of the 2022 regular season until Week 10. Plaquemine mowed down its next eight opponents by at least 30 points before running into West Feliciana, which went on to reach the Division II non-select semifinals.
The Class 2A Blue Gators, who host the Green Devils on Thursday, were edged 18-16 in last year's matchup.
"Plaquemine scrimmaged Dutchtown and played Port Allen in the jamboree," Blue Gators coach Stephen Hearen said. "They have one of the best football players we'll see this season."
Hearen was referring to junior Tyrese Mosby, who he said rushed for 200 yards in the 20-14 defeat of Port Allen.
"They're going to spread the field out and get the ball to their guys in space," he said. "Our linebackers and safeties are going to have to have a good game coming up in the alley and tackling."
Hearen pointed to his defense's improved tackling when asked about things that stood out in the preseason. Tailbacks Hayden Pearson and Andre Abshire have been offensive standouts.
Quarterback Connor Edmond is 100% healthy after entering camp with a foot injury. Edmond competes in soccer and track when he isn't playing football.