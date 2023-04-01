Viking Relays
(Meet at Northside High)
Boys
Team scoring: 1. David Thibodaux 87, 2. St. Martinville 77, 3. Iowa, (tie) Northside 68, 5. Plaquemine 45, 6. Lafayette High 44, 7. Southside 42.5, 8. Northwest 41.5, 9. Lafayette Christian 39, 11. Washington-Marion 25, 12. Lake Charles Prep 19, 13. JS Clark 16.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Braylon Jones, St. Martinville, 10.84; 2. Braylon White, LC Prep, 11.12; 3. Lawrence Pickney, JS Clark, 11.20.
200 – 1. Wyatt Gibbens, Southside, 21.89; 2. Seneca Portluck, Northside, 22.33; 3. Cornelius Allen, David Thibodaux, 22.94.
400 – 1. Seneca Portluck, Northside, 50.98; 2. Tommy Thomas, Northside, 51.27; 3, Braylon Jones, SM, 51.31.
800 – 1. Landon Langley, Iowa, 2:08.65; 2. Kollin Alexander, Northside, 2:09.11; 3. Dallas Citizen, JS Clark, 2:08.58.
1,600 – 1. Jackson Jarrett, David Thibodaux, 4:52.12; 2. Talan Sievers, LCA, 4:54.71; 3. Atticus Solis, David Thibodaux, 4:58.42.
3,200 – 1. Talan Sievers, LCA, 10:33.37; 2. Jackson Jarrett, David Thibodaux, 10:58.65; 3. Emerson Cullen, David Thibodaux, 10:37.72.
110H – 1. Tyler LeBlanc-Scolis, David Thibodaux, 15.68; 2. Jacoby Northern, Plaquemine, 15.86; 3. Zander Stevens, Southside, 16.77.
300H – 1. Tyler LeBlanc-Scolis, David Thibodaux, 41.58; 2. Jalon Francis, Lafayette, 42.46; 3, Malik Narcisse, SM, 43.76.
RELAYS
4x100 – 1. St. Martinville (Jean-Louis, Charles, Blanco, Zenon) 43.54, 2. Lake Charles Prep 43.94, 3. David Thibodaux 44.06.
4x200 – 1. St. Martinville (Bernard, Charles, Zenon, Jones) 1:31.93, 2. Iowa 1:33.98, 3. Northside 1:34.12.
4x400 – 1. Plaquemine 3:44.43, 2. Northwest 3:45.98, 3. JS Clark 3:47.20.
4x800 -1. Northside (Alexander, Thomas, Portluck, Taylor) 8:39.17, 2. Iowa 8:54.79, 3. David Thibodaux 9:00.97.
FIELD EVENTS
Shot put: 1. Wesley Moore, Northwest, 46-7.5; 2. Damin Reed, Iowa, 46-1; 3. Anton Scott, Plaquemine 45-6.5.
Discus 1. Haywood Gallien, Northwest, 135-5; 2. Kyron Zeno, Northwest, 126-4; 3. Jeff Maycel, 122-7.
Javelin 1. Andrew O'Kelly-Farrell, David Thibodaux, 151-0; 2. Mackenzie Ardoin, Northwest, 138-8; 3. Caleb Judice, David Thibodaux, 132-4.
Long jump: 1. Harvey Broussard, St. Martinvillle, 23-1; 2, Eric Mays, Iowa, 22-10; 3. Kishaun Stevens, Wash.-Marion, 21-8.
Triple jump: 1. Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville, 47-3.5; 2. Aiden Joseph, Plaquemine 44-8; 3. Eric Mays, Iowa, 43-5.5.
Pole vault: 1. Gabriel Dugas, LCA, 14-6; 2. Chaz Castille, IOWA, 13-0.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Lafayette High 190, 2. Northside 85, 3. Iowa 50, 4. Northwest, (tie) Southside 40, 6. David Thibodaux 39, 7. Plaquemine 33, 8. Washington-Marion 22, 9. Midland 20, 10. St. Martinville 18, 11. JS Clark 16, 12. Lake Charles Prep 12, 13. Lafayette Christian 7.
RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Quincy Simon, Northside, 12.01; 2, Khia Williams, Lafayette, 12.31; 3. Ayden Breaux, Lafayette, 12.44
200 – 1. Quincy Simon, Northside, 25.39; 2, Aldeny Dupuis, Plaquemine, 25.52; 3, Brashanna Charles, Lafayette, 26.23.
400 – 1. Quincy Simon, Northside, 1:00.47; 2, Alaysha Veal, Northside, 1:00.61; 3, Shelly Burgin, Lafayette, 1:01.20.
800 – 1. Alaysha Veal, Northside, 2:26.98; 2, Aldeny Dupuis, Plaquemine, 2:27.11; 3, Keelie Dorsey, Lafayette, 2:31.20.
1,600 – 1. Peyton Sievers, Midland, 5:37.88; 2, Grace French, David Thibodaux, 5:45.60; 3, Jayla King, Lake Charles Prep, 5:54.66.
3,200 – 1. Peyton Sievers, Midland, 12:52;16. 2, Grace French, David Thibodaux, 13:00.06; 3, Ainsley Hitchcock, Lafayette, 13:36.20.
100H – 1. Aniyah Glover, Northwest, 17.04; 2, Destiny Hooper, Lafayette, 17.38; 3, Kayleigh Kimble, Iowa, 17.43.
300H – 1. Aniyah Glover, Northwest, 4919; 2, Michele Thibodeaux, Northside, 50.68; 3, Destiny Hooper, Lafayette, 50.75.
RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Lafayette (Williams, Breaux, Charles, Green) 49.49, 2. Southside 52.07, 3. Plaquemine, 53.12.
4x200 – 1. Lafayette (Williams, Singleton, Charles, Breaux), 1:44.70. 2, Northwest, 1:48.20, 3. Iowa, 1:48.63.
4x400 – 1. Lafayette (Dorsey, LeBlanc, Burgin, Charles), 4:06.19, 2, Northside, 4:06.20, 3. Plaquemine, 4:16.86.
4x800 – 1. Lafayette (Dorsey, Broussard, LeBlanc, Burgin) 10:50.57. 2, Iowa, 11:58.72, 3. Washington-Marion, 13:27.77.
FIELD EVENTS
Shot put: 1. Brie Bailey, Lafayette, 34-5; 2, Amiri Blanco, SM, 34-1; 3. Sharell Celestine, Northside, 32-11.5.
Discus 1. Brie Bailey, Lafayette, 100-8; 2, Briana Landry, St. Martinville, 93-0; 3, Trish Albert, Southside, 82-5.
Javelin 1. Jayah James, David Thibodaux, 95-7; 2, Tristanie Albert, JS Clark, 93-6; 3. Hope Gutierrez, Lafayette, 85-9.
Long jump: 1. Taylar Brown, Wash.-Marion, 17-9.25; 2, Karrington Eugene, Southside, 17-4.25; 3, Destiny Hooper, Lafayette, 17-0.
Triple jump: 1. Bethany Long, Lafayette, 36-21.5; 2, Karmen Williams, Southside, 35-8; 3. Kalaya Kimble, Iowa, 33-11.5.
High jump: 1. Alaysha Veal, Northside, 5-4; 2, Destiny Hooper, Lafayette, 5-2; 3, Gabrielle Malagorie, LCA, 4-8.
Pole vault 1. Andine Boisseau, Lafayette, 10-0; 2, Scarlett Petticrew, Crowley, 9-0; 3. Kaleigh Kimble, Iowa, 6-6.
Patriot Relays
(Meet at North Vermilion)
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Kade Cooley, Notre Dame, 11.27; 2. Kentrell Prejean, Teurlings, 11.35; 3. Ja’kylon Thomas, Breaux Bridge, 11.44.
200 – 1. Peyton Jones, Teurlings, 22.88; 2. Ja’kylon Thomas, Breaux Bridge, 22.94; 3. Jayden Andrepont, Notre Dame, 23.08.
400 – 1. Tripp Gossen, STM, 52.83; 2. Jaboryan John, Breaux Bridge, 53.18; 3. Stephen Holme, Kaplan, 54.34.
800 – 1. Dax Boudreaux, Erath, 1:59.75; 2. Will Robicheaux, Teurlings, 2:01.35; 3. Archie Jones, Teurlings, 2:07.62.
1,600 – 1. Tennyson Foshee, Ascension Episcopal, 5:01.24; 2. Mekhi Milton, Beau Chene, 5:01.99; 3. John Henry Fitzgerald, STM, 5:09.14.
3,200 – 1. Jude Guidry, Teurlings, 10:51.68; 2. John Henry Fitzgerald, STM, 11:05.13; 3. Noah Richard, STM, 11:06.64.
110H – 1. Christian Pillette, Erath, 16.18; 2. Hayden Vice, Teurlings, 16.63; 3. Teddy Menard, Notre Dame, 16.87.
300H – 1. Hayden Vice, Teurlings, 42.62; 2. Christian Pillette, Erath, 43.75; 3. Teddy Menard, Notre Dame, 44.48.
RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Teurlings 43.70, 2. Notre Dame 44.93, 3. North Vermilion 45.06.
4x200 – 1. Teurlings 1:31.46, 2. Notre Dame 1:31.96, 3. St. Thomas More 1:33.69.
4x400 – 1. St. Thomas More 3:36.05, 2. Teurlings 3:40.95, 3. Erath 3:41.46.
4x800 – 1. St. Thomas More 8:46.30, 2. Erath 8:46.88, 3. Beau Chene 9:18.99.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Andrew Gardner, STM, 6-0; 2. Teddy Menard, Notre Dame, 6-0; 3. Braylon Moore, Abbeville, 5-8.
Long jump – 1. Peyton Jones, Teurlings, 21-5.5; 2. Ja’kylon Thomas, Breaux Bridge, 21-5.5; 3. Daniel Dartez, Abbeville, 20-9.
Triple jump – 1. Tyler Cherry, Abbeville, 43-3; 2. Connor Edmond, Ascension Episcopal, 40-6; 3. Matthew Mayfield, Beau Chene, 40-1.5.
Pole vault – 1. Jonathan Woods, STM, 13-6; 2. Beau Domengeaux, Ascension Episcopal, 12-6; 3. Kamren Earnest, Erath, 11-0.
Discus – 1. Grant Richard, North Vermilion, 137-2; 2. Cy Newland, Teurlings, 129-6; 3. Luke LeBlanc, Notre Dame, 128-3.
Javelin – 1. Connor Smith, Teurlings, 148-11.5; 2. Austin Hebert, Erath, 146-9.5; 3. Daniel Dartez, Abbeville, 146-7.5.
Shot put – 1. Braxton Simon, Breaux Bridge, 46-8; 2. Reese Domingue, Erath, 46-2; 3. Daylon Perrodin, Breaux Bridge, 45-10.5.
Girls
Running events
100 – 1. Jade Lewis, North Vermilion, 12.83; 2. Giselle Saputil, Beau Chene, 12.99; 3. Jaylen Stevens, Breaux Bridge, 13.13.
200 – 1. Ansleigh Williams, Breaux Bridge, 27.03; 2. Giselle Saputil, Beau Chene, 27.26; 3. Marli Goodie, Breaux Bridge, 27.31.
400 – 1. Rebeka Vega, Ascension Episcopal, 1:01.22; 2. Abby Landry, Teurlings, 1:03.99; 3. Bailey Pommier, Kaplan, 1:04.83.
800 – 1. Angelle Dupuis, Teurlings, 2:23.63; 2. Grace Maestri, STM, 2:32.69; 3. Lucy Chisholm, Teurlings, 2:36.69.
1,600 – 1. Sara Godley, Ascension Episcopal, 5:35.44; 2. Ellie Bond, STM, 5:37.40; 3. Camryn Haik, STM, 5:46.24.
3,200 – 1. Ellie Bond, STM, 12:06.62; 2. Camryn Haik, STM, 12:15.17; 3. Angelle Dupuis, Teurlings, 12:31.33.
100H – 1. Madison Flugence, Beau Chene, 16.39; 2. Iren Kaiser, ESA, 16.96; 3. Kylie Meagher, Teurlings, 17.03.
300H – 1. Kylie Meagher, Teurlings, 47.57; 2. Madison Flugence, Beau Chene, 48.35; 3. Jahnisha Campbell, North Vermilion, 50.37.
RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Breaux Bridge 51.31, 2. Teurlings 52.32, 3. North Vermilion 52.85.
4x200 – 1. Breaux Bridge 1:48.68; 2. Kaplan 1:51.20; 3. St. Thomas More 1:52.13.
4x400 – 1. Teurlings Catholic 4:16; 2. Ascension Episcopal 4:23; 3. St. Thomas More 4;28.60.
4x800 – 1. St. Thomas More 10:30.04; 2. Teurlings 11:24.99; 3. North Vermilion 11:27.83.
FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Marvel Potier, STM, 5-2; 2. Jahnisha Campbell, North Vermilion, 5-0; 3. Loreal Sinegar, Teurlings, 4-8.
Long jump – 1. Irene Kaiser, ESA, 17-8; 2. Sage Jones, Teurlings, 16-6; 3. Kylie Meagher, Teurlings, 16-5.
Triple jump – 1. Irene Kaiser, ESA, 36-5; 2. Makenzie Marceaux, North Vermilion, 32-6; 3. Anijah Arceneaux, Abbeville, 32-6.
Pole vault – 1. Abigail Inzerella, STM, 9-0; 2. Meg Graves, Ascension Episcopal, 8-6; 3. Corinne Harrington, Kaplan, 7-6.
Discus – 1. Mary Herbert, Notre Dame, 103-5; 2. Abigail Inzerella, STM, 101-8; 3. Amari Gordon, Breaux Bridge, 85-5.
Javelin – 1. Jenna Gibson, North Vermilion, 128-9; 2. Le’Aisa Brown, North Vermilion, 125-10.5; 3. Myka Johnson, Abbeville, 98-5.
Shot put – 1. Mary Herbert, Notre Dame, 33-10; 2. Rory Pippen, Teurlings, 32-10; 3. Le’Aisa Brown, North Vermilion, 32-9.