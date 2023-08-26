Check out season previews on area teams
St. Martinville's offense wasn't on the field much at the Kiwanis Club Jamboree at Cajun Field on Friday. The Tigers took only 13 snaps compared to Southside's 39, but made the most of their opportunities.
Quarterback Kaden Zenon passed for a touchdown, and Steven Blanco ran for two scores. The UL running back commitment added the decisive two-point conversion in the final minute.
Southside marched 66 yards on 11 plays on the game's opening possession. 230-pound fullback Ramon Singleton carried between the tackles on four of the first five plays and finished the game with 65 yards on 15 carries.
The Sharks' other big back, Vernel Joseph, played wingback and fullback. Joseph ran 25 yards to the 1-yard line before scoring on the next play. Collin Fabacher snatched a loose football in the air and returned it for a score on the ensuing kickoff.
Zenon, who completed 6 of 7 passes for 119 yards, threw a 17-yard pass to Kervin Fontenette bringing the Tigers within 13-6 with 3:48 remaining in the first half.
Charles returned the second half kickoff 65 yards. Zenon's 24-yard pass to Fontenette was followed by an eight-yard Blanco touchdown to even the score at 13-13.
After Singleton's one-yard run put the Sharks on top 20-13 with 2:29 remaining, Fontenette returned the kickoff 35 yards. Zenon found Charles for a 35-yard gain and Blanco scored on an 11-yard run.
Kicker Kaden Barras aced the PAT, but when the Sharks were penalized for a neutral zone infraction, Blanco got the call for the two-point conversion.
Teurlings 20, Cecilia 6
Ayden Trahan's 45-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage set the tone for Teurlings Catholic. The transfer from Acadiana High scored on two of his three touches, adding a 17-yard scamper that extended the lead to 13-0 midway through the first half.
The Rebels showed off impressive depth at running back and receiver. Four different backs shared the load. Sophomore Cason Evans caught two passes out of the backfield on the Rebels' final scoring drive.
Quarterback Preston Welch distributed the ball to five receivers. Sophomore wideout Travis Gallien and senior tight end Jack Purser each caught two passes. Gallien, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound sophomore wideout, scored the game's final touchdown on a 14-yard reception
Quarterback Diesel Solari scored for Cecilia on a two-yard run. The junior passed for 105 yards, primarily to wideouts Ellis Stewart and Markaylen Roberts and tight end Jonathan Boudreax.
Stewart, a junior, also took snaps at quarterback.
Lafayette 19, Northside 18
Lafayette High stopped Northside on a two-point conversion try in the final minutes of Friday's opener in Lions coach Garrett Kreamer's debut.
Northside, which was playing its first game under coach Jacarde Carter, scored two late touchdowns to erase a 19-6 deficit.
Ja'Nathan Bonnet's 1-yard run got the Vikings within 19-12 with 5:33 remaining. A 26-yard pass from Jaylin Williams to Bonnet put the Vikings at the six-yard line. Williams then carried to the one.
With 1:55 to go, Cameron Gotch outmaneuvered the Lions secondary for a 35-yard touchdown reception from Williams, A pass fell incomplete on the two-point conversion attempt.
The Vikings scored on their first possession on a four-yard keeper from Williams, who threw a 17-yard pass to Keandre Barfield that put the ball on the six-yard line.
The Lions answered with touchdowns on their first two possessions. Quarterback Kevonte Landry had a hand in both scores, rushing for a three-yard TD and connecting with Romelo Joseph on a 30-yard pass.
Javonte Howard's 42-yard run put the Lions ahead 19-6 with 8:27 remaining.