NEW IBERIA – Thanks to the play of Jay Mendell and Kale Fontenot, Ascension Episcopal of Youngsville romped to its fifth straight Boys Division III championship here Tuesday at the Ochsner Health LHSAA State Golf Championships.
Mendell, last year’s runner-up, finished the two-day tournament with a 12-under-par 132 score – the lowest score in any division since the state tournament moved to Lafayette nine years ago. Fontenot finished only one stroke back with his own stellar 11-under-par 133 score, with those two finishing 14 strokes ahead of the rest of the individual field.
Led by those two scores, AES finished 35 strokes ahead of its nearest competitor with a 567 team score, 9-under par as a team. Loyola Prep finished second at 602, while Dunham was third at 648 and Isidore Newman was fourth at 680.
Mendell shot his second straight six-under 66 in Tuesday’s final round over the 6,291-yard par-72 Cane Row Golf Club layout. Fontenot was the first-day leader with a seven-under-par 65 and finished with a four-under 68 over the final 18 holes.
Ascension also had a 73 from Zach Belle and a pair of 75 scores from Ben Blanco and Luke Domingue in posting a six-under-par 282 team score in the final round.
Division III Boys Final Results
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
At Cane Row Golf & Turf Club (6,291 yards, par 72), New Iberia, La.
TEAM STANDINGS
Ascension Episcopal 285-282—567
Loyola Prep 306-296—602
Dunham 318-300—648
Isidore Newman 332-348—680
Parkview Baptist 346-337—683
Notre Dame 343-341—684
Calvary Baptist 385-401—786
D’Arbonne Woods 423-415—838
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
Jay Mendell, Ascension Episcopal 66-66—132
Kale Fontenot, Ascension Episcopal 65-68—133
Connor Cassano, Loyola Prep 77-70—147
Ben Blanco, Ascension Episcopal 76-75—151
Brooks Thornton, Dunham 75-77—152
Charlie Bell, Loyola Prep 80-72—152
Jack Gilmer, Loyola Prep 75-77—152
Zach Belle, Ascension Episcopal 80-73—153
Luke Domingue, Ascension Episcopal 78-75—153
Ross Alford, Loyola Prep 76-78—154
Joshua Faulk, Notre Dame 78-78—156
Charles Valiulis, Loyola Prep 80-77—157
Cody Vaughn, University Lab 80-77—157
Elliot Aucoin, Parkview Baptist 79-78—157
Carson Covington, Dunham 80-77—157
Division II Boys Final Results
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
At The Wetlands (6,348 yards, par 72), Lafayette, La.
TEAM STANDINGS
St. Louis 288-299—587
St. Thomas More 300-300—600
Teurlings Catholic 305-302—607
Holy Cross 308-301—609
St. Charles 317-307—624
Brusly 336-333—669
DeRidder 369-366—735
Vandebilt Catholic 377-358—735
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
Collin Jones, Westlake 71-71—142
Dax Reaux, Teurlings Catholic 74-69—143
Stephen Faucheaux, Holy Cross 71-72—143
Dane Galiano, St. Charles 76-69—145
Cameron Langley, St. Louis 72-74—146
Ross Anderson, St. Louis 70-76—146
Tripp Bellard, St. Thomas More 74-73—147
Jude Bourque, St. Thomas More 72-76—148
Thomas Oubre, St. Thomas More 75-73—148
Mason Comeaux, Brusly 75-73—148
Samuel Broussard, St. Louis 72-76—148
George Trappey, St. Louis 75-74—149
Kye Hanks, St. Louis 74-75—149
Brady St. Pierre, St. Charles 75-75—150
Division IV Boys Final Results
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
At Bayou Bend Country Club (6,105 yards, par 70), Crowley, La.
TEAM STANDINGS
Episcopal-Acadiana 304-306—610
Ouachita Christian 320-308—628
Quitman 323-308—631
Cedar Creek 324-328—652
Ascension Catholic 324-332—656
Anacoco 334-329—663
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 345-332—677
Vermilion Catholic 346-338—684
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
Logan Heltz, Christ Episcopal 67-69—136
Cole Haase, Riverside Academy 70-72—142
Adam Trahan, ESA 74-69—143
Eli Walker, Quitman 70-73—143
Riggs Ryan, ESA 71-75—146
Caden Lester, Ouachita Christian 73-73—146
Silas Lovett, Ouachita Christian 79-70—149
Jed Stephens, Cedar Creek 73-78—151
Carter Evans, Ascension Christian 80-72—152
Patrick Cancienne, Ascension Catholic 75-78—153
Tripp Kordisch, ESA 77-77—154
Grey Worthey, Cedar Creek 78-75—153
Reid Rodriguez, Anacoco 77-77—154
Tayt Culpepper, Weston 79-76—155
Phillip Summers, Vermilion Catholic 80-77—157
Pete Simonelli, Quitman 80-78—158
Peyton Parker, Ouachita Christian 80-79—159
James Fuhrer III, Hanson Memorial 81-78—159
Pete Harris, Ascension Catholic 82-79—161