The Ascension Episcopal golf team won the program's fifth straight Division III state title on Tuesday.

NEW IBERIA – Thanks to the play of Jay Mendell and Kale Fontenot, Ascension Episcopal of Youngsville romped to its fifth straight Boys Division III championship here Tuesday at the Ochsner Health LHSAA State Golf Championships.

Mendell, last year’s runner-up, finished the two-day tournament with a 12-under-par 132 score – the lowest score in any division since the state tournament moved to Lafayette nine years ago. Fontenot finished only one stroke back with his own stellar 11-under-par 133 score, with those two finishing 14 strokes ahead of the rest of the individual field.

Led by those two scores, AES finished 35 strokes ahead of its nearest competitor with a 567 team score, 9-under par as a team. Loyola Prep finished second at 602, while Dunham was third at 648 and Isidore Newman was fourth at 680.

Mendell shot his second straight six-under 66 in Tuesday’s final round over the 6,291-yard par-72 Cane Row Golf Club layout. Fontenot was the first-day leader with a seven-under-par 65 and finished with a four-under 68 over the final 18 holes.

Ascension also had a 73 from Zach Belle and a pair of 75 scores from Ben Blanco and Luke Domingue in posting a six-under-par 282 team score in the final round.

Division III Boys Final Results

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

At Cane Row Golf & Turf Club (6,291 yards, par 72), New Iberia, La.

TEAM STANDINGS

Ascension Episcopal 285-282—567

Loyola Prep 306-296—602

Dunham 318-300—648

Isidore Newman 332-348—680

Parkview Baptist 346-337—683

Notre Dame 343-341—684

Calvary Baptist 385-401—786

D’Arbonne Woods 423-415—838

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

Jay Mendell, Ascension Episcopal 66-66—132

Kale Fontenot, Ascension Episcopal 65-68—133

Connor Cassano, Loyola Prep 77-70—147

Ben Blanco, Ascension Episcopal 76-75—151

Brooks Thornton, Dunham 75-77—152

Charlie Bell, Loyola Prep 80-72—152

Jack Gilmer, Loyola Prep 75-77—152

Zach Belle, Ascension Episcopal 80-73—153

Luke Domingue, Ascension Episcopal 78-75—153

Ross Alford, Loyola Prep 76-78—154

Joshua Faulk, Notre Dame 78-78—156

Charles Valiulis, Loyola Prep 80-77—157

Cody Vaughn, University Lab 80-77—157

Elliot Aucoin, Parkview Baptist 79-78—157

Carson Covington, Dunham 80-77—157

Division II Boys Final Results

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

At The Wetlands (6,348 yards, par 72), Lafayette, La.

TEAM STANDINGS

St. Louis 288-299—587

St. Thomas More 300-300—600

Teurlings Catholic 305-302—607

Holy Cross 308-301—609

St. Charles 317-307—624

Brusly 336-333—669

DeRidder 369-366—735

Vandebilt Catholic 377-358—735

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

Collin Jones, Westlake 71-71—142

Dax Reaux, Teurlings Catholic 74-69—143

Stephen Faucheaux, Holy Cross 71-72—143

Dane Galiano, St. Charles 76-69—145

Cameron Langley, St. Louis 72-74—146

Ross Anderson, St. Louis 70-76—146

Tripp Bellard, St. Thomas More 74-73—147

Jude Bourque, St. Thomas More 72-76—148

Thomas Oubre, St. Thomas More 75-73—148

Mason Comeaux, Brusly 75-73—148

Samuel Broussard, St. Louis 72-76—148

George Trappey, St. Louis 75-74—149

Kye Hanks, St. Louis 74-75—149

Brady St. Pierre, St. Charles 75-75—150

Division IV Boys Final Results

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

At Bayou Bend Country Club (6,105 yards, par 70), Crowley, La.

TEAM STANDINGS

Episcopal-Acadiana 304-306—610

Ouachita Christian 320-308—628

Quitman 323-308—631

Cedar Creek 324-328—652

Ascension Catholic 324-332—656

Anacoco 334-329—663

Catholic-Pointe Coupee 345-332—677

Vermilion Catholic 346-338—684

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

Logan Heltz, Christ Episcopal 67-69—136

Cole Haase, Riverside Academy 70-72—142

Adam Trahan, ESA 74-69—143

Eli Walker, Quitman 70-73—143

Riggs Ryan, ESA 71-75—146

Caden Lester, Ouachita Christian 73-73—146

Silas Lovett, Ouachita Christian 79-70—149

Jed Stephens, Cedar Creek 73-78—151

Carter Evans, Ascension Christian 80-72—152

Patrick Cancienne, Ascension Catholic 75-78—153

Tripp Kordisch, ESA 77-77—154

Grey Worthey, Cedar Creek 78-75—153

Reid Rodriguez, Anacoco 77-77—154

Tayt Culpepper, Weston 79-76—155

Phillip Summers, Vermilion Catholic 80-77—157

Pete Simonelli, Quitman 80-78—158

Peyton Parker, Ouachita Christian 80-79—159

James Fuhrer III, Hanson Memorial 81-78—159

Pete Harris, Ascension Catholic 82-79—161