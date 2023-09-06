“We have had a tradition in the last four or five game of starting slow, getting down early and we were lucky enough to come back against them,” Teurlings coach Terry Hebert said. “I don’t know if that happens any other day, but I wasn’t pleased with that.”
Episcopal of Acadiana’s student section helped to lift the Falcons to a strong performance against the state-finalist Rebels, according to Hebert.
“I have a lot of players that were on the state championship court last year against STM where it was loud, but they were on the bench," Hebert said. "They haven’t had the opportunity to be on the court and face that adversity. When they realized that there was a little bit of blood in the water, their fans jumped on us and it was definitely a factor."
Teurlings had nine serving errors in the match including allowing Episcopal of Acadiana their first four points of the match, and those will need to be cleaned up if the Rebels wish to replicate their playoff success of last year, Hebert said.
Dee Asberry led the Rebels in scoring with nine kills in the match, and Teurlings season will depend on whether they can get the most out of their hitting talent which is diminished from last year.
“I think we can go really far, but something we struggle with is kind of our hitters.” Asberry said. “We have really good defense so I feel like its really up to the hitters to try and find a way to put the ball away.”
Teurlings struggles with hitting showed with the Falcons scoring ten points from blocks in the match, but the Rebels made up for this by scoring 8 points in the match from dinking it over the Episcopal of Acadiana defense.
“I intentionally did not call timeouts to force them to figure it out and dig themselves out of it and play under duress. I’m proud of the way they figured things out,” Hebert said.
The 4-1 Rebels will look to keep their momentum as they travel to 4-3 Westminster Christian on Thursday.