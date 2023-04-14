CARENCRO - As many track meets have done in the past, Thursday's District 6-B meet came down to the final event - the 4x400 meter relay.
Thanks to a first and second place finish in the 3200 meters by Greer Hernandez and Anderson Frank, ESA trailed Lacassine by one point at that juncture.
And despite holding the lead for three of the four laps around Carencro High's track, Lacassine caught ESA at the very end and won the race and subsequently the district title with 133.5 points to ESA's 130.5 points.
It's not that Hernandez and Frank and the rest of the Falcons didn't do their part for ESA's district title quest.
Hernandez set school records in winning both the 1600 and 3200 meter races - Frank was named Outstanding Mare Performer for his performances in the long distance and relays events. The Falcons even came out of the field events with points with top three finishes from Parker Leger in the triple jump and Noah Guidry in the long jump.
But in the end, Laassine was able to put together enough top three finishes to catch and eventually pass ESA for the district title.
But the talk of the night for ESA was Hernandez, living up to his expectations in the long distances and in the process, get some family bragging right.
"I woke up this morning feeling great and said this was the day I was going to do something," Hernandez said. "I wanted to run a sub 10 minute 3200 and I did."
The ESA senior won the 3200 in 9 minutes, 55,63 seconds to shatter the school record on top of the new school record his set with a winning time of 4:33.69 in the 1600 meters.
"Having two older brothers that were really fast (Ellis and Brandon Hernandez) it meant a lot to me to prove to my brothers and my family because of the amount of training I've done and the training the coaches have given to me, I felt it was an obligation to do it sometime in my career.
"I have a lot of legacy to live up to and I wanted to do them proud....and brag about it when we get together."
There is one final goal for the ESA senior before graduation.
Throughout the school's varied athletic history the boys track team has never won a state title. Hernandez wants to change that.
"I think that we have the team to do it this year and to be able to help lead the school I love to its first state title in track before I graduate would be a great accomplishment," he said.
On the girls side of the meet, Midland came almost out of nowhere to claim the district title with 117 points with Bell City second with 101. ESA finished in fourth place with 83 points.
ESA senior Irene Kaiser came close to scoring almost half of the Lady Falcons point total.
She took a big step towards defending her state titles by winning both the long (17 feet, 5 inches) and triple jump (35-7). She then finish second in the 100 hurdles and the 100 dash to score 36 of ESA's points.
"I was confident that I could come in and win both events," Kaiser said. "I just want to be the best and that's what drives me. My goal for this season is to break the Class B state record which is 18-2 right now. I've done it, just not on the board. I used to love triple jump but now I love the long jump because I've improved more in it."
Midland's Peyton Sievers was named Outstanding Female with wins in both the 1600 and 3200 meters and ran a leg in the winning 4x400 relay.