Class 4A-II Regional
GIRLS TEAM SCORING
1. West Feliciana 75, 2. Vandebilt Catholic 74, 3. Northside 63, 4. St. Thomas More 50, 5. Brusly 46, 6. Cecilia 45, 7. Teurlings Catholic 44, 8. North Vermilion 29, 9. Beau Chene 27, 10. Breaux Bridge 18, (tie) Lutcher 18, (tie) Plaquemine 18, 13. South Lafourche 16, 14. Lafayette Christian 14, 15. Broadmoor 12, 16. David Thibodaux 11, (tie) Ellender 11, 18. Morgan City 7, 19. Opelousas 5, 20. St. Michael 3, 21. Assumption 2, 22. Westgate 1.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Tristen Harris, West Feliciana, 12.02; 2. Quincy Simon, Northside, 12.26; 3. Taylor Gougisha, Brusly, 12.41; 4. Myi’Laili Crockem, Ellender, 12.42.
200 – 1. Tristen Harris, West Feliciana, 24.40; 2. Quincy Simon, Northside, 24.83; 3. Justein Whyte, Brusly, 25.00; 4. Aldany Dupree, Plaquemine, 25.50.
400 – 1. Quincy Simon, Northside, 56.96; 2. Jashya Thomas, Lutcher, 57.38; 3. Justein Whyte, Brusly, 57.79; 4. Taylor Hankton, Broadmoor, 59.13.
800 – 1. Brynn Kelso, Vandebilt, 2:18.18; 2. Aldany Dupree, Plaquemine, 2:18.90; 3. Angelle Dupuis, Teurlings, 2:19.74; 4. Alaysha Veal, Northside, 2:22.38.
1600 – 1. Brynn Kelso, Vandebilt, 5:25.67; 2. Angelle Dupuis, Teurlings, 5:26.61; 3. Ellie Bond, St. Thomas More, 5:30.79; 4. Olivia Hatch, Vandebilt, 5:50.98.
3200 – 1. Brynn Kelso, Vandebilt, 11:31.36; 2. Ellie Bond, St. Thomas More, 11:36.40; 3. Camryn Haik, St. Thomas More, 12:00.24; 4. Olivia Hatch, Vandebilt, 12:15.52.
100H – 1. Cierra Cammon, Lutcher, 15.63; 2. Madison Flugence, Beau Chene, 15.91; 3. Lauren Cazabat, West Feliciana, 16.43; 4. Destinee Derouen, Brusly, 16.64.
300H – 1. Madison Flugence, Beau Chene, 46.72; 2. Niliyah Jiles, Broadmoor, 47.45; 3. Kyle Meagher, Teurlings, 47.55; 4. Mariam Cosky, Vandebilt, 47.76.
GIRLS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. West Feliciana 48.24; 2. Breaux Bridge (Willliams, Goodie Thibodeaux, Stevens) 49.28; 3. Vandebilt Catholic 49.45; 4. Brusly 50.04.
4x200 – 1. Brusly 1:43.68, 2. Breaux Bridge (Thibodeaux, Williams, Stevens, Goodie) 1:44.61, 3. Cecilia 1:45.58, 4. Vandebilt Catholic 1:46.99.
4x400 – 1. Northside (Wilson, Veal, Thibodeaux, Simon) 3:59.43; 2. Teurlings (Landry, Dupuis, Benoit, Meagher) 3:59.43; 3. Cecilia (Rossyion, Meche, Williams, Williams) 4:06.36; 4. Plaquemine 4:10.91.
4x800 – 1. Vandebilt Catholic 10:14.89, 2. St. Thomas More (Bond, Maestri, Landry, Haik) 10:19.50, 3. West Feliciana 10:21.87, 4. West Feliciana 10:21.87.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
Long jump – 1. Tristen Harris, West Feliciana, 18-8.75; 2. Madison Flugence, Beau Chene, 17-9.25; 2. Zirra Wilson, Northside, 17-3; 4. Jade Lewis, North Vermilion, 17-0.
Triple jump – 1. Jacquel Williams, Cecilia, 36-0; 2. Ja’Kara Belizaire, Cecilia, 35-10.5; 3. Lauren Cazabat, West Feliciana, 35-7; 4. Maya Jackson, Opelousas, 35-4.
Shot put – 1. Lawryn Sampson, Brusly, 36-9; 2. Shanel Celestine, Northside, 36-0.5; 3. Ava Boura, South Lafourche, 34-8; 4. Leilani Hudson, Lafayette Christian, 34-7.
Discus – 1. Leilani Hudson, Lafayette Christian, 104-10; 2. Abigail Inzerella, St. Thomas More, 100-11; 3. Claire Rebstock, South Lafourche, 96-6; 4. London Thi, Cecilia, 95-5.
Javelin – 1. Le’Aisa Brown, North Vermilion, 123-7; 2. Jenna Gibson, North Vermilion, 119-5; 3. Arion Calloway, Morgan City, 108-7; 4. Jayah James, David Thibodaux, 103-11.
High jump – 1. Jacquel Williams, Cecilia, 5-4; 2. Marvel Potier, St. Thomas More, 5-4; 3. Alaysha Veal, Northside, 5-2; 4. Abigail Arceneaux, Vandebilt, 5-0.
Pole vault – 1. Addison Richey, Teurlings, 11-0; 2. Lauren Cazabat, West Feliciana, 10-0; 3. Abigail Inzerella, St. Thomas More, 10-0; 4. Catherine Gueldner, Vandebilt, 7-6.
BOYS TEAM SCORING
1. Westgate 95, 2. West Feliciana 83, 3. Vandebilt 67, 4. Teurlings 58, 5. St. Thomas More 42, 6. Plaquemine 41, 7. St. Michael 40.5, 8. Cecilia 39, 9. Northside 36, 10. Lafayette Christian 24, 11. Opelousas 22, 12. Brusly 12, 13. North Vermilion 9, 14. David Thibodaux 7, 15. Livonia 4, 16. Breaux Bridge 2.5, 17. Belaire 2, (tie) Ellender 2, 19. Beau Chene 1, (tie) Assumption 1, (tie) South Terrebonne 1.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Mekhi Boutte, Westgate, 10.63; 2. Jaylon Coleman, Vandebilt, 10.65; 3. Orlando Harris, West Feliciana, 11.11; 4. Kentrell Prejean, Teurlings, 11.18.
200 – 1. Mekhi Boutte, Westgate, 21.47; 2. Jaylon Coleman, Vandebilt, 21.52; 3. Imani Coleman, West Feliciana, 22.35; 4. Kentrell Prejean, Teurlings, 22.72.
400 – 1. Mekhi Boutte, Westgate, 47.82; 2. Imani Coleman, West Feliciana, 47.95; 3. Seneca Portluck, Northside, 48.87; 4. Kharion Clark, Brusly, 50.79.
800 – 1. Tommy Thomas, Northside, 2:00.39; 2. Elijah Hunter, Vandebilt, 2:00.50; 3. Will Robicheaux, Teurlings, 2:01.34; 4. William Nizzo, St. Michael, 2:03.69.
1600 – 1. Cooper Hunt, St. Michael, 4:31.43; 2. Avery Morgan, Vandebilt, 4:31.45; 3. Jackson Jarrett, David Thibodaux, 4:35.39; 4. Archie James, Teurlings, 4:38.86.
3200 – 1. Cooper Bankston, St. Michael, 10:12.46; 2. Matthew Edwards, Lafayette Christian, 10:14.12; 3. John Henry Fitzgerald, St. Thomas More, 10:16.83; 4. Talan Sievers, Lafayette Christian, 10:25.50.
110H – 1. Caleb Johnson, West Feliciana, 14.45; 2. Armi’dre Evans, Westgate, 14.91; 3. Dedrick Latulas, Westgate, 15.37; 4. Jonathan Boudreaux, Cecilia, 15.49.
300H – 1. Armi’dre Evans, Westgate, 38.79; 2. Jakolby Northern, Plaquemine, 39.58; 3. Alexander Castell, Vandebilt, 40.01; 4. Isaiah Champagne, Cecilia, 40.15.
BOYS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Teurlings (Dellumo, Prejean, Ford, Jones) 42.39; 2. West Feliciana 42.49; 3. North Vermilion 43.33; 4. Cecilia 43.67.
4x200 – 1. West Feliciana 1:26.85, 2. Westgate (Porter, Boutte, Latulas, Antoine) 1:27.1, 3. Teurlings Catholic (Dellumo, Jones, Ford, Prejean) 1:28.82, 4. Brusly 1:30.77.
4x400 – 1. Northside (Portluck, White, Alexander, Thomas) 3:25.12; 2. St. Thomas More (Grizzaffi, Mocek, Broussard, Gossen) 3:25.13; 3. Westgate (Porter, Evans, Hypolite, Antoine) 3:26.43; 4. Teurlings (Dellumo, Jones, Robichaux, Vice) 3:27.44.
4x800 – 1. Vandebilt Catholic 8:14.0, 2. St. Michael 8:19.0, 3. Teurlings (Robicheaux, James, Marceaux, Bernard) 8:21.0, 4. Northside (Thomas, Portlock, Taylor, Alexander) 8:22.0.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
Long jump – 1. Dedrick Latulas, Westgate, 22-11; 2. Dillon Stephens, Opelousas, 21-7; 3. Joel Rogers, West Feliciana, 21-5; 4. Aiden Joseph, Plaquemine, 21-5.
Triple jump – 1. Dedric Latulas, Westgate, 46-1.5; 2. Aiden Joseph, Plaquemine, 44-10.5; 3. Keagan Dugas, Northside, 44-8.25; 4. Bryant Leon, Westgate, 43-9.25.
Shot put – 1. Kendrick Alexander, Cecilia, 54-2; 2. Blake Stevens, Cecilia, 51-11; 3. Delvin Whitaker, West Feliciana, 48-7.5; 4. Antonio Scott, Plaquemine, 45-1.5.
Javelin – 1. Richard Seymour, St. Thomas More, 179-10; 2. Samuel Kinnard, Vandebilt, 176-8; 3. Cabot Cancienne, Vandebilt, 155-3; 4. Connor Smith, Teurlings, 151-1.
High jump – 1. Dillon Stephens, Opelousas, 6-4; 2. Delano Sanders, Plaquemine, 6-4; 3. Trieu Nguyen, St. Michael, 6-2; 4. Andrew Gardner, St. Thomas More, 6-2.
Pole vault – 1. Gabriel Dupuis, Lafayette Christian, 15-1; 2. Jonathan Woods, St. Thomas More, 13-6; 3. Michael Fudge, West Feliciana, 12-0; 4. James Norsworthy, West Feliciana, 11-6.