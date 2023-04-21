Talk about a shot of adrenalin.
The Teurlings Catholic Lady Rebels followed distance ace Angelle Dupuis to a 149-122 victory over homestanding Northside for the girls title in District 4-4A track and field Thursday night.
Dupuis won the 800 meters in 2:24.11 and the 1600 in 5:40.58, anchored a 10:25.29 4x800 relay win, and anchored a runner-up 4:12.78 in the concluding 4x400 relay.
"We ran extremely well and were up to the challenge," coach Brad Taylor said.
"Angelle was our leader as always. She is our fiercest competitor and also our hardest worker, which is a great combination. She gets those around her to excel and gives us a lot of confidence."
Kylie Meagher and Madison Thibodeaux went 1-2 in the 100 hurdles, Thibodeaux was second in the 300 hurdles, and Addison Richey won the pole vault (10-0).
It took all hands on deck to hold back Northside and the incomparable Quincy Simon, who won the 100 in 12.04, the 200 in 25.70 and the 400 in 1:00.61 and anchored a winning 4x400 (4:04.27) for 32.5 personal points.
Teammate Alaysha Veal was 400 runner-up and high jump and ran on the winning 4x400.
St. Thomas More was third with 103 points.
The Westgate Tigers won the boys meet as expected with 132 points to 120.5 from Teurlings.
Westgate was led by Mekhi Boutte's wins in the 100 (10.55), 200 (21.60) and 400 (50.12), along with victories from Armi'dre Evans (15.05 110 hurdles and 40.08 300 hurdles) and Dedrick Latulas in the long jump (23-1) and triple jump (48-0) and runner-up 110 hurdles and the 1:27.78 4x200.
Qualifiers advance to next Thursday's regional meet at Cecilia.