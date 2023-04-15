Tom Nolan Relays
(At Comeaux High)
GIRLS TEAM SCORING
1. Lafayette High 145, 2. New Iberia 89, 3. Acadiana Renaissance 70, 4. Westminster 56, 5. Northside 55.5, 6. Comeaux 39.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Khia Williams, Lafayette, 12.47; 2. Pauliqua Landry, New Iberia, 12.58; 3. Kaitlyn Traxler, Comeaux, 12.59.
200 – 1. Kylie Norbert, Acadiana, 25.52; 2. Brashanna Charles, Lafayette, 26.12; 3. Khia Williams, Lafayette, 26.21.
400 – 1. Quincy Simon, Northside, 58.72; 2. Alaysha Veal, Northside, 1:00.12; 3. Keelei Dorsey, Lafayette, 1:00.38.
800 – 1. Sya Bolden, Comeaux, 2:26.12; 2. Chloe LeBlanc, Lafayette, 2:32.48; 3. Gracie Daigle, ARCA, 2:35.04.
1600 – 1. Sya Bolden, Comeaux, 5:44.71; 2. Annie Boudreaux, Ascension Episcopal, 5:54.16; 3. Lilian Giroir, Lafayette, 5:54.96.
3200 – 1. Ava LeBeouf, ARCA, 12:33.09; 2. Kalynn Beacom, ARCA, 13:23.57.
100H – 1. Zoriahn Davis, New Iberia, 17.25; 2. Hailee Freeman, STM, 17.33; 3. Katelynn Shelton, New Iberia, 17.78.
300H – 1. Katelynn Shelton, New Iberia, 50.45; 2. Hailee Freeman, St. Thomas More, 50.92; 3. Myjah Wilson, Westminster, 52.38.
GIRLS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Lafayette High (Khia Williams, Scarlett Petticrew, Brashanna Charles, Amariana Singleton) 50.19; 2. Acadiana Renaissance 50.51; 3. Westminster 50.53.
4x200 – 1. Lafayette High (Khia Williams, Keelei Dorsey, Brashanna Charles, Amariana Singleton), 1:42.49; 2. Acadiana 1:46.70, 3. Comeaux 1:48.02.
4x400 – 1. Northside (Zirra Wilson, Alaysha Veal, Makala Thibodeaux, Quincy Simon) 4:00.42; 2. Lafayette High 4:04.23; 3. New Iberia 4:18.20.
4x800 – 1. Acadiana Renaissance (Gracie Daigle, Lily Shute, Claire Saucier, Kalynn Beacom) 10:49.80.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Alaysha Veal, Northside, 5-4; 2. Bethany Casey, Westminster, 5-2; 3. Destiny Hooper, Lafayette, 5-2.
Pole vault – 1. Abigail Inzerella, St. Thomas More, 10-0; 2. Rachel Owens, ARCA, 10-0; 3. Scarletet Petticrew, Lafayette, 9-6.
Long jump – 1. Zirra Wilson, Northside, 17-8.75; 2. Destiney Hooper, Lafayette, 17-8; 3. Laila Sigure, New Iberia, 17-7.25.
Triple jump – 1. Laila Sigure, New Iberia, 35-9.75; 2. Bethany Long, Lafayette, 35-7; 3. Zoriahn Davis, New Iberia, 35-3.
Discus – 1. Molly Cormier, Ascension Episcopal, 108-8; 2. Brea Bailey, Lafayette, 107-10; 3. Yasmin Dauterive, New Iberia, 101-0.
Javelin – 1. Bethany Stoute, Westminster, 96-10; 2. Abigail Fabacher, St. Thomas More, 96-0; 3. Laken Day, ARCA, 92-3.
BOYS TEAM SCORING
1. Comeaux 106, 2. New Iberia 98, 3. Lafayette High 70, 4. Acadiana 68, 5. Lafayette Christian 52, 6. Acadiana Renaissance 45.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Jordan Dejean, Comeaux, 11.06; 2. Russell Babineaux, Acadiana, 11.13; 3. Dekenzie Solomon, Comeaux, 11.19.
200 – 1. Parker Janes, Westminster, 22.45; 2. Omari Dupas, Acadiana, 22.50; 3. Russell Babineaux, Acadiana, 22.65.
400 – 1. Tripp Gossen, St. Thomas More, 51.80; 2. Jordan Charles, Lafayette, 52.50; 3. Kyle Dunn, Comeaux, 53.19.
800 – 1. Toureaun Campbell, Acadiana, 2:06.93; 2. Julius Broussard, Lafayette, 2:09.23; 3. Miles Siner, Lafayette, 2:10.10.
1600 – 1. Talan Sievers, LCA, 4:42.55; 2. Matthew Edwards, LCA, 4:44.34; 3. Tennyson Foshee, Ascension Episcopal, 4:45.46.
3200 – 1. Talan Sievers, LCA, 10:57.67; 2. Wade Roubique, Westminster, 11:16.46; 3. Aden Romero, New Iberia, 12:03.35.
110H – 1. Kalix Robinson, Comeaux, 14.38; 2. Terry Matthews, ARCA, 14.89; 3. Finn Galyean, ARCA, 14.91.
300H – 1. Kalix Robinson, Comeaux, 38.72; 2. Allen Hamilton, New Iberia, 41.76; 3. Jailon Francis, Lafayette, 42.49.
BOYS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Comeaux (EJ Francis, Jordan Dejean, Dekenzie Solomon, Kalix Robinson) 42.65; 2. Acadiana 44.04; 3. New Iberia 44.33.
4x200 – 1. Comeaux (EJ Francis, Jordan Dejean, Dekenzie Solomon) 1:28.47; 2. Acadiana 1:30.16, 3. New Iberia 1:31.86.
4x400 – 1. Acadiana (Tourean Campbell, Dilbert Mallery, Omari Dupas, Tayven Lemaire) 3:33.11; 2. Lafayette High 3:33.13; 3. New Iberia 3:39.86.
4x800 – 1. Acadiana Renaissance (Calvin Booker, Connor Booker, Dustin Lasseigne, Connor Kelso) 8:59.09; 2. Lafayette High 9:05.40, 3. New Iberia 9:49.50.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Damon Lewis, Acadiana, 6-4; 2. Andrew Gardner, St. Thomas More, 6-4; 3. Warren Walker, Comeaux, 6-0.
Pole vault – 1. Gabriel Dupuis, LCA, 15-2; 2. Lucas Owens, ARCA, 13-0; 3. Hayden Stelly, Comeaux, 12-0.
Long jump – 1. Jorri Daniels, New Iberia, 22-2.5; 2. Keagan Dugas, Northside, 20-9; 3. Parker James, Westminster, 20-7.
Triple jump – 1. Jorri Daniels, New Iberia, 44-9.75; 2. Keagan Dugas, Northside, 41-10; 3. Joni Martin, Carencro, 41-6.75.
Discus – 1. Maky Jones, New Iberia, 139-5; 2. Mekhi Williams, Carencro, 138-4; 3. Britt Miller, LCA, 130-7.
Javelin – 1. Richard Seymour, St. Thomas More, 167-8; 2. Mason Harrington, Comeaux, 131-2; 3. Jordan Daigle, St. Thomas More, 131-1.