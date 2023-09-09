Chantz Babineaux, Carencro
Carencro’s offensive barrage continued Friday with a new twist. Chantz Babineaux set a new school record with six TD passes in throwing for 332 yards on 14-of-23 passing. He also ran for 56 yards on eight carries to help the Bears post 60 points against Barbe.
Jonathan Dartez, Vermilion Catholic
Even Jonathan Dartez outdid himself in this one, rushing for a school record 359 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries in the Eagles’ dramatic 30-28 road win over Ascension Episcopal. Dartez also was 6-of-8 passing for 52 yards.
Daylon Landry, Kaplan
One week after Jed Devoltz exploded, a different member of Kaplan’s backfield did Thursday in Daylon Landry, who rushed for 233 yards and two scores on 16 carries. Landry also caught a 42-yard TD pass in the Pirates’ 38-19 win over Berwick cut to three quarters by bad weather.
Vernel Joseph, Southside
As a team, the Sharks rushed for over 500 yards in surviving a road shootout over the Cecilia Bulldogs. It was Joseph who led the rushing onslaught with 191 yards and two scores on 16 carries in the 49-46 road thriller.
Ja’Nathan Bonnet, Northside
In addition to a handful of tackles, Bonnet recovered a fumble that he returned 29 yards for a touchdown and had a tipped pass that led to a 98-yard interception return for a score. Bonnet led a defensive unit that forced eight turnovers, scored four times and only allowed 129 total yards.