Tabasco Relays Results
(Meet at New Iberia Sr. High)
BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Ponchatoula 124, 2. Barbe 87, 3. Carencro 74, 4. Alexandria 65, 5. Comeaux 53, 6. Cecilia 42, 7. Pineville 39, 8. Westgate 37, 9. New Iberia 32, 10. Acadiana 22, 11. Simpsons 8, 12. Highland Baptist 6.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Koen Beavers, Carencro, 11.11; 2. Kalen Beavers, Carencro, 11.16; 3. Jaiden Lindsey, Alexandria, 11.49.
200 – 1. Kalen Beavers, Carencro, 22.11; 2. Koen Beavers, 22.30; 3. Jaiden Lindsey, Alexandria, 22.53.
400 – 1. Darryl Washington, Barbe, 50.21; 2. Fuentest James, Ponchatoula, 50.58; 3. Eli Thomas, Pineville, 50.65.
800 – 1. D’Mari Francis, Carencro, 2:03.28; 2. Nicholas Scott, Alexandria, 2:04.86; 3. Tyler Blissett, Highland, 2:05.16.
1600 – 1. Justin Descant, Pineville, 4:39.45; 2. Ean Allain, Simpson, 4:46.85; 3. Joseph Geier, Barbe, 4:52.65.
3200 – 1. Joseph Geier, Barbe, 10:38.08; 2. Matthew Norman, Ponchatoula, 10:47.93; 3. Andrew Neely, Pineville, 10:48.50.
110H – 1. Kalix Robinson, Comeaux, 15.63; 2. Armi’dre Evans, Westgate, 15.63; 3. Konner Poche, Ponchatoula, 16.25.
300H – 1. Kalix Robinson, Comeaux, 40.32; 2. Konner Poche, Ponchatoula, 41.33; 3. Brent Gordon, Cecilia, 41.37.
BOYS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Carencro (Kameron Cyprien, Kalen Beavers, Cashmire Batiste, Koen Beavers) 42.38; 2. Comeaux 42.74; 3. Acadiana 43.29.
4x200 – 1. Carencro (Kameron Cyprien, Kalen Beavers, Kendrick Bernard, Koen Beavers) 1:27.87.
4x400 – 1. Ponchatoula (Arion Middleton, Wyatt Bennett,, Bishop Davis, Fuentes James) 3:29.65; 2. Alexandria 3:31.49; 3. Pineville 3:32.66.
4x800 – 1. Alexandria (Kamren Washington, Omar Isa, Dartez Simon, Nicholas Scott) 8:35.96; 2. Ponchatoula 8:39.18; 3. Carencro 8:47.78.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
Shot put – 1. Kendrick Alexander, Cecilia, 52-0; 2. Blake Stevens, Cecilia, 50-3; 3. Kyron Bernard, Comeaux, 47-11.
Discus – 1. Hunter Rivet, Alexandria, 147-10; 2. Michael Fulton, Barbe, 147-7; 3. John Mills, Barbe, 147-4.
Javelin – 1. Damon Lewis, Acadiana, 6-4; 2. Bishop Davis, Ponchatoula, 6-4; 3. Bryant Leon, Westgate, 5-10.
High jump – 1. Dan Lewis, Acadiana, 6-4; 2. Bishop Davis, Ponchatoula, 6-4; 3. Bryant Leon, Westgate, 5-10.
Pole vault – 1. Gunnar Patterson, Barbe, 12-6; 2. Hayden Stelly, Comeaux, 12-0; 3. Carter Hooks, Barbe, 12-0.
Long jump – 1. Bishop Davis, Ponchatoula, 22-9.75; 2. Jorri Daniels, New Iberia, 19-8.75; 3. Brady Baden, Pineville, 19-7.25.
Triple jump – 1. Jorri Daniels, New Iberia, 42-8.5; 2. Bryan Leon, Westgate, 42-0.5; 3. Arion Middleton, Ponchatoula, 40-10.25.
GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Alexandria 161, 2. Barbe 146, 3. Ponchatoula 73, 4. New Iberia 61, 5. Cecilia 50, 6. Acadiana 26, 7. Comeaux 21, 8. Highland Baptist 20, 9. Pineville, 10. Carencro 8, 11. Westgate 2.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Jakyra Edwards, Alexandria, 12.38; 2. Zataeyiah Nickerson, Barbe, 12.89; 3. Kaitlyn Traxler, Comeaux, 13.14.
200 – 1. Jakya Edwards, 25.90, Alexandria; 2. Kylie Norbert, Acadiana, 26.52; 3. Katherine Garner, Barbe, 26.57.
400 – 1. Kennedi Burks, Barbe, 56.58; 2. Grace Brown, Alexandria, 1:02.89; 3. Breana Quinney, Alexandria, 1:03.61.
800 – 1. Sya Bolden, Comeaux, 2:22.72; 2. Aaniyah Hardwell, Alexandria, 2:31.73; 3. Tori Tran, Barbe, 2:34.71.
1600 – 1. Sarah Crenshaw, Alexandria, 5:53.83; 2. Kensey Cuti, Ponchatoula, 5:58.58; 3. Emma Meche, Cecilia, 6:06.93.
3200 – 1. Raegan Monroe, Alexandria, 12:54.95; 2. Kensey Cuti, Ponchatoula, 13:03.41; 3. Londyn Livergood, Barbe, 13:24.93.
100H – 1. Reese Trahan, Barbe, 16.13; 2. Laila Williams, Pineville, 17.21; 3. Ro’Niya Matthews, Ponchatoula, 17.40.
300H – 1. Reese Trahan, Barbe, 46.91; 2. Maegan Champagne, Highland; 50.71; 3. Katelynn Shelton, New Iberia, 50.84.
GIRLS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Alexandria (Amari Dupar, Ciara Brazier, Sanyla Atkins, Jakyra Edwards) 48.43; 2. Barbe 49.65, 3. Acadiana 50.22.
4x200 – 1. Barbe (Kennedi Burks, Ariel Williams, Zataeyiah Nickerson-Lomax, Reese Trahan) 1:40.86; 2. Alexandria 1:42.97; 3. Acadiana 1:44.71.
4x400 – 1. Barbe (Megan Colston, Kennedi Burks, Aniyaha Lavan, Reese Trahan) 3:57.98; 2. Alexandria 4:08.87; 3. Cecilia 4:12.89.
4x800 – 1. Alexandria (Raegan Monroe, Sarah Crenshaw, Aaniyah Hardwell, Addyson Riley) 10:29.97; 2. Ponchatoula 10:42.36, 3. Barbe 10:53.08.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
Shot put – 1. Morgan Davenport, New Iberia, 36-0.5; 2. Aireona Beasley, Pineville, 33-4; 3. Layla Branch-King, Alexandria, 33-2.
Discus – 1. Yasmin Dauterive, New Iberia, 103-11; 2. Jasmine Pichard, New Iberia, 89-4; 3. Tesema Perkins, Alexandria, 88-0.
Javelin – 1. Alexis Guillory, Alexandria, 142-0; 2. Sarah Dupuy, Alexandria, 122-9; 3. Olivia Leroux, Ponchatoula, 108-8.
High jump – 1. Ariel Williams, Barbe, 5-8; 2. Anyiaha Lavan, Barbe, 5-6; 3. Jacquel Williams, Cecilia, 5-4.
Long jump – 1. Ariel Williams, Barne, 18-10; 2. Ariana Taylor, Ponchatoula, 18-10; 3. Noelle Williams, 18-0, Alexandria.
Triple jump - 1. Jacquel Williams, Cecilia, 37-7; 2. Laila Sigure, New Iberia, 37-4.5; 3. Zoriahn Davis, New Iberia, 35-5.25.
Pole vault – 1. Lauren Roberts, Alexandria, 11-8; 2. Maegan Champagne, Highland, 10-6; 3. Rory Boyd, Barbe, 9-0.