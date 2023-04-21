District 4-4A track meet
(At Northside High)
BOYS TEAM SCORING
1. Westgate 132. 2. Teurlings 120.5, 3. St. Thomas More 78.5, 4. Northside, 77, 5. David Thibodaux 71. 6. Lafayette Christian, 62. 7. North Vermilion 45.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 - 1. Mekhi Boutte, Westgate, 10.55; 2. Anae' Poeter, Westgate, 10.86; 3. Kentrell Prejean, Teurlings, 10.95; 4. Nick Dellumo, Teurlings, 11.067.
200 - 1. Mekhi Boutte, Westgate, 21.60; 2. Seneca Portluck, Northside, 22.70; 3. Kentrell Prejean, Teurlings, 22.82; 4. Gylan Ford, David Thib, 23.12.
400 - 1. Mekhi Boutte, Westgate, 50.12; 2. Portluck, Northside, 50.61; 3. Tripp Gossen, STM, 51.14; 4. Khylon Antoine, Westgate, 51.41.
800 - 1. Tommy Thomas, Northside, 2:03.63; 2. Will Robicheaux, Teurlings, 2:04.81. 3. Jackson Jarrett, David Thib, 2:06.86; 4. Archie James, Teurlings, 2:08.78.
1600 - 1. . James, Teurlings, 4:52.51; 2. Jarrett, David Thib, 4:38.86; 3. Matthew Edwards, LCA, 4:44.34; 4. Talan Sievers, LCA, 4:41.44.
3200 - 1. Sievers, LCA, 10:27.39; 2. Edwards, LCA, 10:54.14; 3. John Henry Fitzgerald, STM, 10:33.91; 4. Jarrett, David Thib, 10:44.90.
110H - 1. Ami'dre Evans, Westgate, 15.05; 2. Dedrick Latulas, Westgate, 15.15; 3. Robert Miller, Teurlings, 15.84; 4. Tyler LeBlanc-Scolis, David Thib, 15.97.
300H - 1. Evans, Westgate, 40.08; 2. Hayden Vice, Teurlings, 40.78; 3. LeBlanc-Scolis, David Thib, 42.21; 4. Fitzgerald, David Thib, 42.82.
BOYS RELAY EVENTS
4x100 - 1. Teurlings Catholic (Nick Dellumo, Kentrell Prejean, Gylan Ford, Peyton Jones), 43.86; 2. North Vermilion, 43.94; 3. Daid Thibodaux, 44.31; 4. Northside, 44.85.
4x200 - 1. Westgate (Porter, Boutte, Latulas, Antoine), 1:27.78; 2. Teurlings, 1:29,62; 3. St. Thomas More, 1:32.03; 4. Northside, 1:32.58.
4x400 - 1. Teurlings (Dellumo, Jones, Robicheaux, Hayden Vice), 3:27.53; 2. Northside, 3:27.67; 3. St. Thomas More, 2:29.20; 4. Westgate, 3:32.56.
4x800 - 1. Teurlings (Robicgeaux, Archie James, Noah Bernard, Harrison Marceaux), 8:36.06; 2. Northside, 8:35.90; 3. St. Thomas More, 8:50.03; 4. David Thibodaux, 8:53.90.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
Shot put - 1. Kaleh Campbell, LCA, 43-0; 2. Melvin Hills, LCA, 41-1; 3. Jamon Lee, Westgate, 40-1; 4. Jack Vidrine, STM, 39-6.
Discus - 1. Cy Newland, Teurlings, 141-0; 2. Kyron Zeno, Northside, 132-6; 3. Grant Richard, North Vermilion, 132-5; 4. Britt Miller, LCA, 125-3.
Javeline - 1. Richard Seymour, STM, 184-7; 2. Andre Okella-Farrell, David Thib, 154-0; 3. Jordan Daigle, STM, 147-8; 4. Connor Smith, Teurlings, 139-0.
High jump - 1. Andrew Gardner, STM, 6-0; 2. Norris Benoit, North Vermilion, 6-0; 3. Bryant Leon, Westgate, 5-10; 4. Sukari Mitchell, Westgate, 5-8.
Pole vault - 1. Gabriel Dupuis, LCA, 14-0; 2. Jonathan Woods, STM, 14-0; 3. Cohen Ledet, North Vermilion, 12-0; 4. Monty Keoyothy, Westgate, 11-0.
Long jump - 1. Dedrick Latulas, Westgate, 23-1; 2. Jeffery Boast, David Thib, 21-2; 3. Harley Foreman, North Vermilion, 21-0; 4. Keagan Dugas, Northside, 20-11.
Triple jump - 1. Dedrick Latulas, Westgate, 48-0 2. Keagan Dugas, Northside, 45-9. 3. Bryant Leon, Westgate, 44-6. 4. JoNathan Bonnet, Northside, 41-7.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING
1. Teurlings Catholic 140, 2. Northside 122, 3. St. Thomas More 101, 4. North Vermilion 85, 5. David Thibodaux 51, 6. Lafayette Christian 40, 7. Westgate 34.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 - 1. Quincy Simon, Northside, 12.04; 2. Jade Lewis, North Vermilion, 12.44; 3. Niyah Mitchell, LCA, 12.81; 4. Ky'lien Simon, Westgate, 13.01.
200 - 1. Quincy Simon, Northside, 25.70; 2. Jade Lewis, North Vermilion, 26.85; 3. Niyah Mitchell, LCA, 27.35; 4. Leah Gentry, David Thib, 27.40.
400 - 1. Quincy Simon, Northside, 1:00.61; 2. Alaysha Veal, Northside, 1:00.98; 3. Abby Landry, Teurlings, 1:01.22; 4. Tih Wright, North Vermilion, 1:04.26.
800 - 1. Angelle Dupuis, Teurlings, 2:24.11; 2. Alaysha Veal, Northside, 2:24.81; 3. Grace Maestri, STM, 2:33.93; 4. Lucy Chisholm, Teurlings, 2:34.81.
1600 - 1. Dupuis, Teurlings, 5:40.58; 2. Ellie Bond, STM, 5:42.67; 3. Grace French, David Thib, 5:46.51; 4. Camryn Haik STM, 5:46.76.
3200 - 1. Ellie Bond, STM, 12:02.99; 2. Haik, STM, 12:35.75; 3. French, David Thib, 12:47.84; 4. Alivia Tassin, David Thib, 13:44.90.
100H - 1 Kylie Meagher, Teurlings, 16.67; 2. Madison Leon, Teurlings, 17,61; 3. Hailee Freeman, STM, 17.71; 4. Gabrielle Malagorie, LCA, 18.05.
300H - 1. Kylie Meagher, Teurlings, 48.15; 2. Makala Thibodeaux, Northside, 49.14; 3. Jahnisha Campbell, North Vermilion, 49.46; 4. Amelie Dupuis, Teurlings, 50.49.
GIRLS RELAY EVENTS
4x100 - 1. North Vermilion (Kadence Jones, Jahnisha Campbell, Lydia Shields, Jade LEwis), 50.81. 2. Westgate, 50.86. 3. David Thibodeaux, 51.42. 4. Teurkings Catholic, 52.12.
4x200 - 1. Northside (Quinnasha Robertson, Makala Thibeaux, JaLayah Thompson, Zim Wilson), 1:49.06; 2. Teurlings, 1:49.50; 3. North Vermilion, 1:50.09; 4. St. Thomas More, 1:50.36.
4x400 - 1. Northside (Wilson, Veal, Thibodeaux, Simon), 4:04.2; 2. Teurlings, 4:12.78; 3. St. Thomas More, 4:27.16; 4. Westgate, 5:04.74.
4x800 - 1. Teurlings (Dupuis, Chisholm, Lanie Benoit, Ariana Lowenstin), 10:25.29; 2. St, Thomas More 10:28.01; 3. David Thibodaux 10:35.47; 4. North Vermilion, 11:41.74.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
Shot put - 1. Shanel Celestine, Northside, 34-10.5; 2. Leilani Hudson, LCA, 34-1.5; 3. Le'Aisa Brown, North Vermilion, 33-0.5; 4. D'Asia Kinn, David Thib, 33-56.
Discus - 1. Abigail Inzerella, STM, 101-8; 2. Stevie Brasseaux, North Vermilion, 94-8; 3. Hudson, LCA, 872; 4. Kinzer Savoy, LCA, 85-5.
Javelin - 1. Jenna Gibson, North Vermilion, 123-0; 2. Le'Ann Brown, North Vermilion, 109-0; 3. Javah James, David Thib, 104-0; 4. Abigal Fabacher, STM, 98-9.
Long jump - 1. Zim Wilson, Northside, 16-9.5; 2. Ma'Kiva Fontenette, Westgate, 16-5; 3. Sage Jones, Teurlings, 16-5; 4. Jade Lewis, North Vermilion, 16-4.75.
Triple jump - 1. Makala Thibodeaux, Northside, 34-8; 2. Quinasha Robertson, Northside, 34-2.5; 3. Fontenette, Westgate, 33-6.5; 4. Ariella Guidry, Teurlings, 32-1.
High jump - 1. Marvel Potier, STM, 5-0; 2. Alaysha Veal, Northside, 5-0; 3. Damyisia Asbery, Teurlings, 4-10; 4. Gabrielle Malagorie, LCA, 4-10J.
Pole vault - 1. Adison Richey, Teurlings, 10-0; 2. Abigail Inzerella, STM, 9-0; 3. Grace Rachal, Teurlings, 5-0.
District 5-4A track meet
(At Breaux Bridge High)
GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Cecilia 196, 2. Beau Chene 151. 3. Breaux Bridge 122. 4. Opelousas 70, 5. Livonia 28.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Giselle Saputil, Beau Chene, 12.92; 2. Ansleigh Williams, Breaux Bridge, 13.18; 3. Jaylen Stevens, Breaux Bridge, 13.23; 4. Kaitlyn Charles, Opelousas, 13.50.
200 – 1. Giselle Saputil, Beau Chen, 25.13; 2. Marli Goodie, Breaux Bridge, 25.15; 3. Ansleigh Williams, Breaux Bridge, 25.75; 4. Rhiley Butler, Beau Chene, 26.95.
400 – 1. Jayla Rossyion, Cecilia, 1:02.79; 2. Alana Lucas, Beau Chene, 1:05.58; 3. Jaylen Stevens, Breaux Bridge, 1:07.10; 4. Kirsten Hamilton, Cecilia, 1:07.64.
800 – 1. Mya Willis, Opelousas, 2:35.35; 2. Alana Lucas, Beau Chene 2:36.12; 3. Elah Harrison, Cecilia, 2:43.42; 4. Emma Meche, Cecilia, 2:44.06.
1600 – 1. Emma Meche, Cecilia, 6:02.0; 2. Elah Harrison, Cecilia, 6:15.64; 3. Ann-Taylor Chautin, Beau Chene, 7:05.09; 4. Madison Julien, Beau Chene, 7:30.94.
3200 – 1. Elah Harrison, Cecilia, 14:29.22; 2. Haiden Robicheaux, Cecilia, 14:46.56; 3. Bruno Ponta, Breaux Bridge, 15:57.17; 4. Ann-Taylor Chautin, Beau Chene, 16:01.59.
100H – 1. Madison Flugence, Beau Chene, 16.23; 2. Kaylei Brown, Beau Chene, 17.05; 3. Nikkie Devillier, Cecilia, 17.66; 4. Kendall Noel, Cecilia, 18..84.
300H – 1. Madison Flugence, Beau Chene, 47.81; 2. Kaylei Brown, Beau Chene, 50.48; 3. Nikkie Devillier, Cecilia, 54.83; 4. Kendall Noel, Cecilia, 54.92.
GIRLS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Breaux Bridge (Williams, Goodie, Thibodeaux, Stevens) 50.15; 2. Opelousas 51.08; 3. Cecilia 51.73; 4. Livonia 53.26.
4x200 – 1. Breaux Bridge (Thibodeaux, Williams, Stevens, Goodie) 1:45.51; 2. Cecilia 1:46.51; 3. Beau Chene 1:49.53; 4. Opelousas 1:55.33.
4x400 – 1. Cecilia (Rossyion, Meche, Williams, Briscoe) 4:10.82; 2. Beau Chene 4:15.37; 3. Opelousas 4:31.68; 4. Livonia 5:00.33.
4x800 – 1. Beau Chene (Chautin, Butler, Julien Lucas) 11:49.47; 2. Cecilia 11:57.73; 3. Breaux Bridge 12:43.13; 4. Opelousas 13:48.11.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Jacquel Williams, Cecilia, 5-0; 2. Marli Goodie, Breaux Bridge, 4-10; 3. Akiyah Carnes, Livonia, 4-10; 4. Harley-Ann Smith, Livonia, 4-6.
Pole vault – 1. Bruna Ponta, Breaux Bridge, 6-0; 2. Bailey Robert, Breaux Bridge, 5-6; 3. Ann-Taylor Chautin, Beau Chene, 5-0.
Long jump – 1. Madison Flugence, Beau Chene, 17-3; 2. Kaylei Brown, Beau Chene, 16-3; 3. Maya Jackson, Opelousas, 16-2; 4. Darianna Briscoe, Cecilia, 16-0.
Triple jump – 1. Jacquel Williams, Cecilia, 35-0.5; 2. Ja’Kara Belizaire, Cecilia, 35-0.5; 3. Maya Jackson, Opelousas, 34-0.5; 4. Breanna Chavis, Opelousas, 33-0.5.
Discus – 1. Brianna Hamilton, Cecilia, 91-10; 2. Amari Gordon, Breaux Bridge, 84-10; 3. Ja’kyla Willis, Breaux Bridge, 78-10; 4. London Thi, Cecilia, 76-7.
Javelin – 1. Sienna Stelly, Cecilia, 85-4; 2. Bailey Randell, Opelousas, 78-8; 3. Hunter Hayes, Cecilia, 77-9; 4. Keiara Green, Beau Chene, 70-8.
Shot put – 1. Kassi Martin, Cecilia, 32-1; 2. Hunter Hayes, Cecilia, 31-7; 3. Amari Gordon, Breaux Bridge, 30-10; 4. Keiara Green, Beau Chene, 27-2.
BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Cecilia 200, 2. Opelousas, 102. 3. Livonia 93. 4. Beau Chene 90, 5. Breaux Bridge 88.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Parris Hayes, Livonia, 11.44; 2. Zackeus Malveaux, Opelousas, 11.46; 3. Corey Broussard, Cecilia, 11.50; 4. Christopher Speech, Beau Chene, 11.59.
200 – 1. Christopher Speech, Beau Chene, 22.00; 2. Corey Broussard, Cecilia, 22.10; 3. Jamie Toussant, Livonia, 22.30; 4. Jaboryan John, Breaux Bridge, 22.31.
400 – 1. Jaboryan John, Breaux Bridge, 51.64; 2. Braeden Prejean, Beau Chene, 54.01; 3. Brayhlon Arthurlee, Opelousas, 54.38; 4. Dillon Stephens, Opelousas, 54.40.
800 – 1. Mekhi Milton, Beau Chene, 2:10.14; 2. Logan Blanchard, Breaux Bridge, 2:14.63; 3. Quinton Rubin, Opelousas 2:17.14; 4. Kaegan LeBlanc, Cecilia, 2:17.17.
1600 – 1. Mekhi Milton, Beau Chene, 4:48.83; 2. Lariat Gafford, Cecilia, 5:08.57; 3. Zachary Nelson, Livonia, 5:15.79; 4. Carlos Nuno, Livonia, 5:25.97.
3200 – 1. Carson Langland, Livonia, 12:11.57; 2. Carlos Nuno, Livonia, 12:15.64; 3. Kaevin Primeaux, Cecilia, 12:17.14; 4. Tyler Vicknair, Cecilia 12:46.22.
110H – 1. Jonathan Boudreaux, Cecilia, 15.95; 2. Isaiah Champagne, Cecilia, 16.38; 3. Kylon Gordon, Breaux Bridge, 18.17; 4. KeShawn Orville, Beau Chene, 19.57.
300H – 1. Brent Gordon, Cecilia, 41.29; 2. Isaiah Champagnee, Cecilia, 41.30; 2. Kylon Gordon, Breaux Bridge, 46.10; 4. Ali Carrier, Beau Chene, 47.15.
BOYS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Cecilia (Broussard, Champagne, Davis, Gordon) 44.06; 2. Livonia 45.43; 3. Breaux Bridge 46.53.
4x200 – 1. Cecilia (Broussard, Davis, Broussard, Gordon) 1:32.37; 2. Opelousas 1:32.61; 3. Beau Chene 1:34.90; 4. Livonia 1:36.52.
4x400 – 1. Cecilia (Wiltz, Champagne, Gafford, Gordon) 3:33.0; 2. Beau Chene 3:33.95; 3. Opelousas 3:55.90; 4. Livonia 4:00.0.
4x800 – 1. Beau Chene (Carrier, Prejean, Callis, Milton) 8:55.73; 2. Cecilia 9:08.98; 3. Breaux Bridge 9:20.92; 4. Livonia 9:42.41.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Dillon Stephens, Opelousas, 6-0; 2. Braylon Arthurlee, Opelousas, 6-0; 3. Ethan Comb, Breaux Bridge, 4-8; 4. Jermaine Davis, Cecilia, 4-6.
Pole vault – 1. Michael Simon, Cecilia, 12-0; 2. Anthony McKnight, Breaux Bridge, 8-6; 3. Jacob Joseph, Ceclia, 8-6; 4. Taegon Guidroz, Beau Chene, 7-0.
Long jump – 1. Dillon Stephens, Opelousas, 22-2.5; 2. Parris Hayes, Livonia, 21-5; 3. Jermaine Davis, Cecilia, 20-6; 4. Jaboryan John, Breaux Bridge, 19-7.
Triple jump – 1. Dillon Stephens, Opelousas, 42-3.5; 2. Zackheux Malveaux, Opelousas, 42-3.5; 3. Matthew Mayfield, Beau Chene, 40-11; 4. Jermaine Davis, Cecilia, 40-9.5.
Discus – 1. Blake Stevens, Cecilia, 140-6; 2. Scout Melancon, Cecilia, 120-2; 3. Joe Milton, Opelousas, 111-4; 4. Braxton Simon, Breaux Bridge, 106-6.
Javelin – 1. Antonio Modeliste, Livonia, 149-1; 2. Demarco Roberts, Cecilia, 144-2; 3. Dillon Houston, Livonia, 136-4; 4. Kai Migues, Cecilia, 134-10.
Shot put – 1. Kendrick Alexander, Cecilia, 52-7.5; 2. Blake Stevens, Cecilia, 49-8; 3. Braxton Simon, Breaux Bridge, 43-11.5; 4. Bryson Baloney, Opelousas, 42-4.
District 3-4A track meet
(At DeRidder High)
BOYS TEAM SCORING
1. DeRidder 140, 2. Leesville 129, 3. Eunice 128, 4. Washington-Marion 77.5, 5. Rayne 69, 6. LaGrange 38.5.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Darien Castille, DeRidder, 11.56; 2. Tylon Cooper, Eunice, 11.60; 3. Nick Gabriels, Eunice, 11.60; 4. Kevin Stevens, LaGrange, 11.76.
200 – 1. Andre Breaux, Rayne, 22.94; 2. Kevin Stevens, LaGrange, 23.16; 3. Darien Castille, DeRidder, 23.66; 4. Izaiah Farley, Leesville, 23.73.
400 – 1. Keon Johnson, Leesville, 50.56; 2. Kevin Stevens, LaGrange, 51.02; 3. Jordan Condoll, Wash.-Marion, 51.32; 4. Taj Jackson, Leesville, 53.02.
800 – 1. Keeton Johnson, Leesville, 1;59.63; 2. Caiden Washington, DeRidder, 2:06.60; 3. Michael Davis, Leesville, 2:10.89; 4. Joshua Smith, Wash.-Marion, 2:11.23.
1600 – 1. Keeton Johnson, Leesville, 4:33.38; 2. Jude Lowe, DeRidder, 4:56.30; 3. Dashunte Cormier, Rayne, 5:06.0; 4. Gabriel Manuel, Eunice, 5:07.47.
3200 – 1. Sean Ledesma, DeRidder, 11:09.12; 2. Gabriel Manuel, Eunice, 11:29.51; 3. Jude Lowe, DeRidder, 11;32.98; 4. Samuel Whalen, Rayne, 11:47.37.
110H – 1. Bryant Hammond, DeRidder, 16.40; 2. Michael Davis, Leesville, 16.91; 3. James Blake, Rayne, 17.72; 4. Damone Scott, Wash.-Marion, 18.58.
300H – 1. Bryant Hammond, DeRidder, 41.91; 2. Damone Scott, Wash.-Marion, 42.55; 3. Michael Davis, Leesville, 45.14; 4. Braxton Edwards, Eunice, 46.20.
BOYS RELAYS
4x100 –1. Leesville 44.02; 2. Eunice 44.05; 3. Rayne 44.41; 4. LaGrange 44.71.
4x200 – 1. Rayne 1:31.48; 2. Leesville 1:32.56; 3. Washington-Marion 1:33.09; 4. Eunice 1:33.17.
4x400 – 1. Leesville 3;28.94; 2. Washington-Marion 3:33.57; 3. LaGrange 3:40.67; 4. Eunice 4:03.50.
4x800 – 1. Leesville 8:40.38; 2. DeRidder 8:51.47; 3. Washington-Marion 8:53.19; 4. Rayne 9:31.52.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Alex Ned, Eunice, 6-2; 2. Kishaun Stevens, Wash.-Marion, 6-0; 3. Austin Ventroy, DeRidder, 5-10; 4. Tavion Harvey, DeRidder, 5-6.
Long jump – 1. Clement Joseph, Eunice, 21-9.5; 2. Kishaun Stevens, Wash.-Marion, 20-11.5; 3. Bryant Hammond, DeRidder, 20-3; 4. Parker Maks, Leesville, 10-10.
Triple jump – 1. Tylon Cooper, Eunice, 42-4.5; 2. Deshaunte Cormier, Rayne, 41-2.5; 3. Bryant Hammond, DeRidder, 40-11; 4. Austin Ventroy, DeRidder, 40-7.5.
Pole vault – 1. Mason Kern, DeRidder, 12-0; 2. Boston Manci, Leesville, 9-0; 3. Kade Manci, Leesville, 8-6; 4. Connor Rushford, DeRidder, 7-6.
Discus – 1. Caleb Arceneaux, Eunice, 129-9; 2. Lorenzo Greene, Eunice, 114-2; 3. Ashton Mouton, Rayne, 111-5; 4. Walker Hall, Leesvsille, 109-0.
Javelin – 1. Chris Brown, Wash.-Marion, 143-10; 2. Caleb Simon, Eunice, 137-9; 3. Daveon Mercurio, Euince, 117-4; 4. Tanner Lestage, DeRidder, 111-5.5.
Shot put – 1. Jayden Aswell, DeRidder, 43-8; 2. Jaylen Wheeler, Eunice, 43-7; 3. Landon Rougeau, Eunice, 42-9; 4. Kade Rogers, Wash.-Marion, 41-0.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING
1. Leesville 200, 2. Washington-Marion 100, 3. DeRidder 97, 4. LaGrange 60, 5. Rayne 52, 6. Eunice 35.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Taylar Brown, Wash.-Marion, 13.17; 2. Kiarra Adams, Leesville, 13.17; 3. Jada Jones, LaGrange, 13.72; 4. Za’Rieah Foster, Leesville, 13.75.
200 – 1. Taylar Brown, Wash.-Marion, 27.12; 2. Za’Rieah Foster, Leesville, 27.73; 3. LaMayah Lake, Leesville, 28.20; 4. Jai’Nya Triggs, LaGrange, 28.46.
400 – 1. Shyann McCummings, Leesville, 1:01.61; 2. LaMayah Lake, Leesville, 1:02.14; 3. Jai’Nya Triggs, LaGrange, 1:02.32; 4. Destinee Bellard, Rayne, 1:04.30.
800 – 1. Lina Mills-Zacapa, Leesvlle 2;25.54; 2. Shyann McCummings, Leesville, 2:27.30; 3. Floor Schuit, DeRidder, 2:28.64; 4. De’Miya Upshaw, DeRidder, 2:42.23.
1600 – 1. Lina Mills-Zacapa, Leesville, 5:40.41; 2. Ruby Gross, Leesville, 6:37.15; 3. Harmone Smith, Wash.-Marion, 7:03.04; 4. Lainey Cormier, Eunice, 7:20.99.
3200 – 1. Lina Mills-Zacapa, Leesville, 12:36.62; 2. Ruby Gross, Leesville, 15:08.24; 3. Harmony Young, Wash.-Marion, 16:45.88; 4. Noriana Upshaw, DeRidder, 17:59.28.
100H – 1. Jalah Bordelon, LaGrange, 16.67; 2. Sarigh Mitchell, Rayne, 16.80; 3. Monika Ortiz, Leesville, 18.75; 4. Kennedi Senegal, Rayne, 19.39.
300H – 1. Monika Ortiz, Leesville, 47.88; 2. Jalah Bordelon, LaGrange, 50.32; 3. Jada Jones, LaGrange, 51.46; 4. LaMahne Lake, Leesville, 54.47.
GIRLS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Leesville 51.80; 2. Rayne 52.07; 3. Eunice 52.48; 4. Washington-Marion 53.61.
4x200 – 1. LaGrange 1:50.50; 2. Leesville 1:50.97; 3. Washington-Marion 1:52.54; 4. Eunice 1:54.0.
4x400 – 1. Leesville 4:11.41; 2. LaGrange 4:33.58; 3. DeRidder 4:34.77; 4. Eunice 4:42.94.
4x800 – 1. Leesville 10:51.87; 2. DeRidder 11:58.68; 3. Washington-Marion 12:08.26.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
High jump – 1. Floor Schuit, DeRidder, 4-9; 2 Trinity Theriot, DeRidder, 4-6; 3. Ava Grace Brown, Eunice, 4-4; 4. Fantasy Brown, Wash.-Marion, 4-2.
Long jump – 1. Taylar Brown, Wash.-Marion, 17-4.5; 2. Kiarra Adams, Leesville, 16-0.75; 3. Sadie Taylor, DeRidder, 15-0.5; 4. Hali Sinegal, Rayne, 14-11.
Triple jump – 1. Kiarra Adams, Leesville, 33-5; 2. Hali Sinegal, Rayne, 32-1.75; 3. Brilye Reed, Eunice, 31-8.; 4. Camille Arceneaux, Rayne, 29-2.
Discus – 1. Hailee Henry, DeRidder, 97-7.5; 2. A’brea Engrum, Leesville, 77-1.25; 3. Ta’Khara Johnson, Wash.-Marion, 77-1; 4. Abrianna Smith, Leesville, 72-3.
Javelin – 1. Lynlee Taylor, DeRidder, 97-7; 2. Bailee Brown, Rayne, 83-7; 3. Alicia Powell, Wash.-Marion, 83-4; 4. Mia Cole, DeRidder, 81-6.
Shot put – 1. Alicia Powell, Wash.-Marion, 33-2; 2. A’brea Engrum, Leesville, 29-8; 3. Ta’Khara Johnson, Wash.-Marion, 29-7; 4. Hailee Henry, DeRidder, 26-11.
District 5-3A track meet
GIRLS TEAM SCORING
1. Kaplan 125, 2. Erath 113, 3. Crowley 78, 4. Abbeville 45, 5. St. Martinville 26.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 - 1. Kayla Richard, Kaplan, 13.47, Kaplan; 2. Maleigh Grant, Crowley, 13.57; 3. Spiritial Guidry, Crowley, 13.81; 4. Anaylse David, Kaplan, 13.93.
200 - 1. Maleigh Grant, Crowley, 27.12; 2. Bailey Pommier, Kaplan, 28.12; 3. Anaylse David, Kaplan, 28.28; 4. Tamyriah, Scott, Crowley, 28.34.
400 - 1 Tyler Landry, St. Martinville, 1:02.54; 2. Makaya Damon, Crowley, 1:02.88; 3. Bailey Pommier, Kaplan, 1:03.22; 4. Alexa Tarin-Carlin, Erath, 1:04.57.
800 - 1. Makaya Damon, Crowley, 2:32.82; 2. Alexa Tarin Carlon, Erath, 2:26.85; 3. Marlee Caldwell, 2:48.69; 4. Zoe Dartez, Kaplan, 2:51.06.
1600 - 1. Jaylee Robin, Erath, 15:11.22; 2. Addison Cormier, Erath, 15:17.38; 3. Hannah Carlson, Kaplan, 18:15.25; 4. Michaela Schexnider, Kaplan, 18:15.49.
100 hurdles - 1. Ali Bouillion, Erath, 19.52; 2. Kirasten Ragas, Kaplan, 19.72; 3. Kirsten Peter, Abbeville, 19.77; 4. Khali Crooms, Abbeville, 19.84.
300 hurdles - 1. Aliyah Hunter, Crowley, 53.55; 2. Shaylee Gaspard, Kaplan, 55.29; 3. Mary Claire Guilbeaux, Erath, 55.67; 4. Annabel Eite, Erath, 56.19.
GIRLS RELAYS
4x100 - 1. Crowley, 52.43; 2. Kaplan, 52.49; 3. Erath, 53.37; 4. Abbeville, 54.21.
4x200 - 1. Crowley, 1:50.12; 2. Kaplan, 1:51.34; 3. St. Martinville, 1:53.64; 4. Abbeville, 1:56.78.
4x400 - 1. Erath, 4:29.41; 2. Crowley, 4:30.73; 3. Kaplan, 4:36.86.
4x800 - 1. Erath, 11:53.51; 2. Kaplan, 13:11.74; 3. Crowley, 13:17.75.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
High jump - 1. D Jaiyah Levy, Abbeville, 4-6; 2. Noble Hebert, Kaplan, 4-2; 3. Mary Grace White, Erath, 4-2; 4. MaKayla Davenport, Kaplan, 4-0.
Pole Vault - 1. Corinne Harrington, Erath, 8-6; 2. Mary Grace White, Erath, 5-6; 3. Emmie Idleman, Erath, 5-0.
Long Jump - 1. Mary Claire Guilbeaux, Erath, 15-2; 2. Anijah Arceneaux, Abbeville, 15-2; 3. D’Jaiya Levy, Abbeville, 14-6; 4. MaKayla Davenport, Kaplan, 14-6.
Triple Jump - 1. Anijah Arceneaux, Abbeville, 31-8; 2. Mary Claire Guilbeaux, Erath, 30-8; 3. D’Jaiyah, Abbeville, 30-5; 4. Jade Evans, Crowley, 30-2.
Shot put - 1. Amiri Blanco, St. Martinville, 33-1; 2. Addyson Hebert, Kaplan, 30-9; 3. Noble Hebert, Kaplan, 30-7; 4. Karmen Williams, Abbeville, 30-4.
Discus - 1. Noble Hebert, Kaplan, 99-2; 2. Briana Landry, St. Martinville, 87-2; 3. Addyson Butler, Kaplan, 84-0; 4. Maycie Butler, Crowley, 78-11.
Javelin - 1 Reagan Smith Kaplan, 96-6; 2. Ali Bouillion, Erath, 92-7; 3. Spiritual Guidry, Crowley, 80-0; 4. Madison McManus, Kaplan, 79-7.
BOYS TEAM SCORING
1. Erath 127; 2. St. Martinville 108; 3. Abbeville 66; 4. Kaplan 54; 5. Crowley 35.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 - 1. Gabe Clement, Kaplan, 10.98; 2. Braylon Jones, St. Martinville, 11.21; 3. Steven Blanco, St. Martinville, 11.61; 4 Braylon Moore, Abbeville, 11.77.
200 - 1. Gabe Clement, Kaplan, 21.81; 2. Cullen Charles, St. Martinville, 22.99; 3. Omar Butler, Crowley, 23.12; 4. Karon Jean-Louis, St. Martinville, 23;24.
400 - 1. Gabe Clement, Kaplan, 48.19; 2. Dax Boudreaux, Erath, 51.12; 3. Braylon Jones, STM, 51.13; 4. Cameron Soirez, Erath, 52.51.
800 - 1. Dax Boudreaux, Erath, 2:05.73; 2. Cameron Soirez, Erath, 2:07.01; 3. Ross Primeaux, Kaplan, 2:19.32; 4. Gunner Bourque, Kaplan, 2:29.18.
1600 - 1. Braxton Bright, Erath, 5:09.19; 2. Caden Lange, Erath, 5:29.54; 3. Troy Norwood, Kaplan, 5:29.89; 4. Jaylon Jones, St. Martinville, 5:55.39.
3200 - 1. Braxton Bright, Erath, 11:15.96; 2. Caden Lange, Erath, 12:33.45; 3. Ethan Owens, Kaplan, 12:50.67; 4. Kyle Pratt, St. Martinville, 13:29.22.
110H- 1. Christian Pillette, Eraht, 16.22; 2. Omar Butler, Crowley, 16.79; 3. Jaylin Clay, 17.0; 4. Makharee Narcisse, St. Martinville, 17.43.
300H - 1. Alonzo Turner, Abbeville, 43.55; 2. Makharee Narcisse, St. Martinville, 43.95; 3. Christian Pillette, Erath, 44.00; 4. Jaylin Clay, St. Martinville, 44.51.
BOYS RELAYS
4x100 - 1. St. Martinville, 44.31; 2. Crowley, 44.66; 3. Erath, 44.95; 4. Abbeville, 45.03.
4x200 - 1. St. Martinville, 1:30.67; 2. Crowley, 1:35.09; 3. Abbeville, 1:36.06.
4x400 - 1. St. Martinville, 3:35.64; 2. Erath 3:42.19; . 3. Crowley, 3:52.81; 4. Abbeville, 3:57.95.
4x800- 1. Erath, 9:02.65; 2. St. Martinville, 9:37.30; 3. Kaplan, 9:57.94; 4. Crowley, 11:54.03.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
High jump - 1. Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville, 5-10; 2. Christian Pillette, Erath, 5-10; 3. Tyler Cherry, Abbeville, 5-8; 4. Khyrie Francisco, St. Martinville, 5-6.
Pole Vault - 1. Kamren Earnest, Erath, 12-6; 2. Jonathan Goodrich, Erath, 806; 3. Andre MArceaux, Kaplan, 8-0.
Long Jump - 1. Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville, 22-6; 2. Bryan Gordon, Abbeville, 20-8 ; 3. Daniel Dartez, Abbeville, 20-1; 4. Kaden Zenon, STM, 19-5.
Triple Jump - 1. Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville, 45-0; 2. Kaden Zenon, St. Martinville, 41-5; 3. Tyler Cherry, Abbeville, 40-11; 4. Bryan Gordon, Abbeville, 40-6.
Shot put - 1. Reese Domingue, Erath, 48-0; 2. TeZarron Stewert, Abbeville, 46-5; 3. Derrian Washington, Abbeville, 44-3; 4. Dillian Phillips, St. Martinville, 39-7.
Discus - 1. Derrian Washington, Abbeville, 128-4; 2. Reese Domingue, Erath, 117-0; 3. Tyrese Hunter, Crowley, 117-0; 4. TeZarron Derouen, Abbeville, 115-3.
Javelin - 1. Austin James Hebert, Erath, 164-2; 2. Daniel Dartez, Abbeville, 154-2; 3. Raef Painter, Kaplan, 127-8; 4. Griffin LeBlanc, Erath, 126-9.
District 5-2A track meet
(At Vinton High)
BOYS TEAM SCORING
1. Notre Dame 156, 2. Lake Arthur 126, 3. Vinton 89, 4. Grand Lake 73, 5. Welsh 63, 6. DeQuincy 46.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 - 1. Kade Cooley, Notre Dame, 11.49; 2. Hayden VanNess, Welsh, 11.72; 3. Eathan Guidry, DeQuincy, 11.92; 4. Breyon McZeal, Lake Arthur, 12.02.
200 - 1. Ashton Davis, Lake Arthur, 23.12; 2. Jayden Andrepont, Notre Dame, 23.17; 3. Kade Cooley, Notre Dame, 23.19; 4. Jaheim Levias, Vinton, 23.88.
400 - 1. Ashton Davis, Lake Arthur, 50.62; 2. Johann Hensgen, Notre Dame, 53.64; 3. Deion Davis, Vinton, 57.59; 4. Justin Labove, Grand Lake, 59.63.
800 - 1. Jaxson Davis, Lake Arthur, 2:18.29; 2. Kaden Guidry, Lake Arthur, 2:23.88; 3. Carter Courvelle, Vinton, 2:28.73; 4. Adam Signorelli, Notre Dame, 2:29.78.
1600 - 1. Kale Little, DeQuincy, 5:32.07; 2. Walker Hightower, Grand Lake, 5:35.67; 3. Koseth Dunn, DeQuincy, 6:03.05; 4. Brock Hubert, Vinton, 6:05.73.
3200 - 1. Jaxson Davis, Lake Arthur, 13:11.47; 2. Walker Hightower, Grand Lake, 13:35.79; 3. Carter Courvelle, Vinton, 13:44.18; 4. Logan Brown, Lake Arthur, 14:27.93.
110H - Patrick Ted Menard, Notre Dame, 16.76; 2. Marshall Richard, Welsh, 17.01; 3. Dason Johnson, Lake Arthur, 17.78; 4. Nichodemus Barks, Vinton, 18.63.
300H - 1. Patrick Ted Menard, Notre Dame, 43.45; 2. Marshall Richard, Welsh, 43.90; 3. Kent Zaunbrecker, Grand Lake, 44.97; 4. Morgan Belaire, Notre Dame, 45.51.
4x100 - 1. Notre Dame, 45.19; 2. Welsh, 45.61; 3. Vinton, 45.66; 4. Grand Lake 46.09.
4x200 - 1. Lake Arthur, 1:32.83; 2. Notre Dame, 1:32.98; 3. Grand Lake, 1:35.68; 4. DeQuincy, 1:37.26.
4x400 - 1. Lake Arthur, 3:43, 62; 2. Notre Dame, 3:46.85; 3. Vinton, 3:54.43; 4. Grand Lake, 4:07.64.
4x800 - 1. Lake Arthur, 10:47.01; 2. Notre Dame, 11:42,34.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
High jump - 1. Teddy Menard, Notre Dame, 5-10; 2. Ezra Fontenot, Grand Lake, 5-8; 3. Kaden Guidry, Lake Arthur, 5-6; 4. MJ Clark, DeQuincy, 5-6.
Long jump - 1. Jackson Casanova, Notre Dame, 20-9; 2. Ray Levi, Lake Arthur, 20-8.5; 3. Kaleb Hooker, DeQuincy, 20-4; 4. Keithan Achane, Welsh, 19-4.5.
Triple jump - 1. Jonavon Begnaud, Welsh, 41-0; 2. Anthony Terranova, Lake Arthur, 39-4.5; 3. Luke Simon, Notre Dame, 38-11; 4. Jaheim Levias, Vinton, 37-9.
Pole vault - 1. Ian Vigo, Grand Lake, 9-6; 2. Kaden Simon, Vinton, 9-6.
Discus - Luke Leblanc, Notre Dame, 140-7; 2. Jeremiah Holts, Vinton, 140-2; 3. Gabe Riggins, Vinton, 118-11; 4. Tanner Lopez, Welsh, 112-2.
Javelin - 1. Joseph Quebodeaux, Notre Dame, 147-4; 2. Hayden VanNess, Welsh, 141-9; 3. Kent Zaunbrecker, Grand Lake, 136-5; 4. Williams Provost, Notre Dame, 127-0.
Shot put - 1. Jeramiah Holts, Vinton, 43-3; 2. Samuel Kirsch, Notre Dame, 39-10; 3. Gabe Riggins, Vinton, 38-0; 4. Jack Cassidy, Notre Dame, 37-2.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING
1. Notre Dame 104, 2. Grand Lake 85, 3. DeQuincy 77, 4. Vinton 72, 5. Welsh 65, 6. Lake Arthur.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 - 1. Lydia Dardar, DeQuincy, 13.05; 2. Mary Ellen Trahan, Notre Dame, 13.72; 3. Bria Prudhomme, Welsh, 14.06; 4. Madyson Jones, Vinton, 14.08.
200 - 1. Lydia Dardar, DeQuincy, 27.81; 2. Allie Gray, Notre Dame, 29.28; 3. Tylyn Porter, Welsh, 29.59; 4. Alyssa Braxton, DeQuincy, 30.18.
400 - 1. Alivia Hornsby, Lake Arthur, 1:13.20; 2. Kelsey Jones, Vinton, 1:14.20; 3. Ashlynn Heffron, Vinton, 1:19.29; 4. Leyla Verot, DeQuincy 1:22.47.
800 - 1. Katie Doucet, Notre Dame, 2:57.05; 2. Ella Cox, Grand Lake, 3:13.49.
1600 - 1. Alivia Hornsby, Lake Arthur, 6:34.95; 2. Ella Cox, Grand Lake, 6:38.55; 3. Brinlee Buxton, DeQuincy, 7:24.81; 4. Ava Ardoin, Notre Dame, 7:45.05.
100H - 1. Avery Marcantel, Lake Arthur, 18.99; 2. Abigail Sathre, Vinton, 19.98; 3. Madison Fitkin, Grand Lake, 20.56; 4. Kayliegh Hayden, Grand Lake, 22.05.
300H - 1. Abigail Sathre, Vinton, 54.64; 2. Madison Fitkin, Grand Lake, 59.95.
4x100 - 1. DeQuincy, 53.05; 2. Welsh, 54.25; 3. Notre Dame, 55.40; 4. Vinton, 56.25.
4x200 - 1. DeQuincy, 1:56.02; 2. Notre Dame, 2:00.01; 3. Grand Lake, 2:05.18; 4. Lake Arthur, 2:06.14.
4x400 - 1. Welsh, 5:08.45.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
High jump -1. Ella Cox, Grand Lake, 5-0; 2. Avery Marcantel, Lake Arthur, 4-8; 3. Abigail Sathre, Vinton, 4-4; 4. Brinlee Buxton, DeQuincy, 4-2.
Long jump - 1. Tylyn Porter, Welsh, 14-7.5; 2. Amelia Prevost, Notre Dame, 14-4.5; 3. Nakayla Williams, DeQuincy, 14-0; 4. Alyssa Braxton, DeQuincy, 12-8.
Triple jump - 1. Kassidee Achane, Welsh, 32-3; 2. Ellen Cormier, Notre Dame, 30-10.5; 3. Abigail Sathre, Vinton, 28-4; 4. Camila Gonzales, Grand Lake 26-9.
Pole vault - 1. Kalah Devall, Grand Lake, 7:0; 2. Ally Manuel, Grand Lake, 6:0.
Discus - 1. Mary Herbert, Notre Dame, 98-11; 2. Frances Leonards, Notre Dame, 86-6; 3. Nelli Molina, Vinton, 86-0.5; 4. Mia Richard, Welsh, 73-8.
Javelin - 1. Nelli Molina, Vinton, 98-5; 2. Amelia Prevost, Notre Dame, 77-0; 3. Elizabeth Hensgns, Notre Dame, 73-9; 4. Keira Snell, DeQuincy, 69-9.
Shot put - 1. Mary Herbert, Notre Dame, 33-7; 2. Niyah Achane, Lake Arthur, 31-7; 3, Morgan Pole, Welsh, 25-7; 4. Kayli Leger, Grand Lake, 24-7.