Loreauville coach Terry Martin and his defensive staff are burning the midnight oil in preparation for Friday's home game against Vermilion Catholic.
Eagles quarterback Jonathan Dartez has been their focus. Stopping Dartez seems out of the question. Can anyone slow down the junior, who leads the area in rushing with 513 yards on 56 carries and five touchdowns?
"He's unbelievable," Tigers coach Terry Martin said. "He's not a big guy (at 5-foot-9, 170 pounds). He's not a track guy even though he has really good speed. He's just a hell of a football player and a competitor."
Dartez can throw the ball, too. Last year, he completed 15 of 20 passes for 253 yards as the Eagles ended Loreauville's 20-game regular season winning streak with a 28-0 shutout.
Vermilion Catholic (2-0) defeated Catholic-New Iberia and Ascension Episcopal to begin the season. The Eagles haven't lost a regular season game since Oct. 2021. Their conditioning stood out to Martin when he watched game film.
"I'm impressed with how hard they play," he said. "They only have around 25 players dressed out, but they haven't had anybody cramping. They're a really well-coached team with good fundamentals."
Loreauville (2-0) has wins over Erath and DeQuincy. Maddox Savoy has rushed for a team-high 207 yards on 34 carries with three TDs. Tackle Dylan Singleton and linebacker Trace McHugh are defensive players to watch, along with safety Kylon Polk. The Tigers intercepted five passes last week and have forced 11 turnovers.
Catholic takes steps
Catholic High ran out of gas in the second half of a Week 1 loss to Vermilion Catholic. The Panthers went into intermission tied 14-14 with the Eagles, who scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half.
On Friday, the Panthers were locked into another tight game at the half against Parkview Baptist. The visiting Eagles held a 7-6 advantage, but Catholic High rallied for a 14-10 win.
"Our defense shut VC down pretty well in the first half," Panthers coach Matt Desormeaux said. "In the second half, we cramped up. We're making sure the guys are hydrated, eating the right way, eating good foods throughout the week and taking care of their bodies.
"We talked a whole lot about the way we finished (in Week 1). As coaches and players, we didn't do a good job of preparing. We challenged our guys to play a 48-minute ball game and win the second half Friday."
Junior quarterback Luke Landry threw for 178 yards with two touchdowns - to Gavin Roy and Layton Mitchell. After the TD pass to Mitchell, Landry passed to Joseph Leblanc for a two-point conversion. Jaiden Mitchell led the Panthers with five catches for 112 yards.
The Catholic defense held Parkview Baptist to 255 yards of total offense, one week after quarterback Abram Johnston accounted for more than 400 yards in a 52-46 win over Dunham.
"I'm proud of every single player," said Desormeaux, who won his first game in his debut season at his alma mater. "We've worked so hard since we started. The kids earned it and deserved it. I think some great things can be coming their way."
BBHS, SMSH rebounding
Breaux Bridge and St. Martinville are both looking to get back into the win column as the parish rivals get set to meet at St. Martinville on Friday.
St. Martinville (0-2) wasn't at full strength in its games against Cecilia and Notre Dame. Coach Vincent DeRouen said 45 of his 55 players have contracted COVID-19.
"I'm not trying to make excuses," said DeRouen, who had only 20 players at practice on Labor Day. "Some players came back last Thursday. They made an effort, but you could still see the sluggishness. Hopefully it's run its course and we can bounce back."
The Tigers were 0-2 heading into last year's game at Breaux Bridge. Tailback Steven Blanco rushed for 186 yards and four TDs as St. Martinville won 41-13. Quarterback Kaden Zenon passed for 175 yards and ran for a score. His 43-yard pass to Cullen Charles set up a Blanco touchdown. Blanco, Zenon and Charles are now seniors.
"Hopefully we can put all three phases together," DeRouen said. "Our confidence is shot right now. We have good players doing good things. We're just not being consistent."
Breaux Bridge (1-1) lost 34-28 in bizarre fashion to Tioga last week. The Tigers fell behind 28-0 before staging a furious comeback behind three touchdowns from Kelby Hypolite, who accounted for 340 yards of total offense.
The Tigers drove into the red zone near the end of the fourth quarter with a chance to tie or win the game but couldn't convert after a controversial penalty.
"Tiger Lane will forever remember this game's outcome with an asterisk," coach Zach Lochard said in a written statement. "We are on to St. Martinville. This week is personal!"