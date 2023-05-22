CROWLEY – Notre Dame’s Chris Stevens knew the day would come when he’d make the decision to walk away from the baseball diamond.
And while some anticipated he would resign a year ago after his son played his final high school game, but Stevens was adamant about returning.
But with the time commitments and his desire to spend more time with his family, Stevens has decided the time is now for him to walk away.
“It’s about family and time,” Stevens said. “I’m fortunate that I didn’t miss a lot of things, but I did miss some.”
Stevens, who also serves as an assistant football coach for the Pios, is finishing up his ninth year at Notre Dame and six of those has been as the head baseball coach.
“I’ve been doing it for a good while now and the season’s (football and baseball) are becoming closer and closer where there isn’t much of a break between them,” Stevens said. “The sheer amount of time for baseball has become too much. It’s the right time.”
In the six years with Stevens at the helm, the Pios have gone 135-48 and have won two baseball state championships. This past season, the Pios were 28-7 overall and reached the Division III select semifinals.
“I can remember when I was student teaching at North Vermilion, we were 19-4-1,” said Stevens, who will continue to teach and coach football at Notre Dame. “Now, we play 20 plus junior varsity games. So, I’m at the ballpark four to six nights a week. I could tell that I was getting tired. If I continued, I was going to miss a lot of stuff that I don’t want to miss.”
Notre Dame will remain in-house to replace Stevens as they will promote assistant coach Chad Broussard to head coach.
“We have a guy in Chad who is definitely ready,” Stevens said of Broussard taking over the program. “I emphasize pitching and defense for us to be successful. When Chad took over as the pitching coach, we just dominated this year.”
Under Broussard’s guidance, the Pios’ pitching staff posted an impressive 2.36 ERA and only allowed three teams to score five or more runs.
“Chad is a highly energetic, hardworking young man,” Stevens said. “He’s very enthusiastic and organized. He’s going to do a really good job.”
As he walks away from the program, Stevens is proud of what the Pios have been able to accomplish during his tenure.
“When I took over the program, I wanted Notre Dame baseball to be mentioned,” Stevens said. “I wanted people to know that when they faced Notre Dame they were in for a battle. It has been a ton of fun and I can say that it has been the best six years for sure.”