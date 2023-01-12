For Lafayette High, Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More wasn’t just another girls basketball game on the schedule.
It was another opportunity to make a statement and assert themselves as the No. 1 team in Division I.
The Lions did just that with relentless defensive pressure and big performances by Chrysta Narcisse and Kira Johnson with a 64-27 win over No. 2-ranked Cougars.
“I’m very pleased with the way we played,” LHS coach Tarunye Kanonu said. “We came out and played Lafayette High basketball. We showed that when we come out and do what we’re capable of doing, this can be the outcome.”
More than the individual performances, the Lions set the tone collectively on the defensive side of the basketball, forcing the Cougars into 36 turnovers including 18 in the first half en route to holding STM to its lowest scoring output of the season.
“Sometimes you’re the hammer and sometimes you’re the nail,” said Cougars head coach Stephen Strojny, whose team was held to fewer than 30 points in a game for the first time since Jan. 7, 2022, when they scored 29 in a loss to Mount Carmel. “We definitely weren’t the hammer (Wednesday).”
Narcisse, a South Alabama signee, finished with a game-high 28 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two assists, as the Lions improved to 15-4 on the season.
“Coming in, this game was really hyped up on both sides,” said Narcisse, who scored 16 points in the first half. “As a team, I thought we played a phenomenal game on both sides of the court. We knew we had to come with it and come out ready to play. We came out with a bang.”
Johnson was equally impactful in the game. She played a large role in the Lions turning turnovers into points. Johnson finished with 10 points, eight steals, six assists and five rebounds in the win.
“For me, I just tried to be in the right place at the right time,” Johnson said. “I just wanted to do everything that I was supposed to do and I thought I did a good job of anticipating. But as a team, I thought we came out and executed well. We started off really strong and kept it going throughout the game.”
The return of post player Dalayla Blackwell, who hadn’t played this season, also provided a huge boost for the Lions on both ends of the court. Blackwell, a South Alabama volleyball signee, scored eight points, grabbed six rebounds and recorded three steals, while fellow teammate Grace Paul finished with eight points, three rebounds and two steals.
“Everyone was excited and embraced Dalayla coming back,” Kanonu said. “We know that she is a very pivotal player for us. She brings a lot of energy and she is going to only help us.”
In the loss, the Cougars (15-4), who had only four players score, were led offensively by Colleen Domingue and AC Froehlich. Domingue finished with a team-high 10 points, four steals and three rebounds, while Froehlich, an LSU volleyball signee, scored nine points, had seven rebounds and four blocks.
“You can’t spot the No. 1 team in the state a 20-point lead,” Strojny said. “We didn’t execute our game plan and they executed their game plan really well. Everything we worked on; we just didn’t do. I didn’t think our guard play was where it needed to be.”
Although “pleased” with the victory, Kanonu said there remains areas for improvement for the Lions, who have made no secret their goal is to win a state title after losing in the semifinals a year ago.
“There are still areas that we must get better,” Kanonu said. “We’re not letting up because our goal is to win state. As a team, we’re focused and we’re hungry.”