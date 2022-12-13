When John Craig Arceneaux moved from offensive coordinator to head coach at Church Point in 2007, the Bears were a program that hoped to make the playoffs each other.
Over the final six seasons of his tenure, Church Point fans were making their postseason plans in August.
Ironically, it was that success that led to Arceneaux deciding to retire as Church Point’s head football coach.
On Wednesday, Arceneaux released a statement announcing his resignation as the Bears football coach and athletic director.
“Now, it is time for me to say goodbye to a job that I have loved so much,” Arceneaux said in a statement. “Some things in life are not decided by logic, but by what you feel in your heart.”
The Bears were 10-2 and won yet another district title this past season. In fact, a Week 10 road loss to Iota ended Church Point’s 31-game regular-season winning streak.
But it was after an historic state semifinal appearance in 2021 that Arceneaux really began to number his days as Church Point’s coach.
“After going 13-1 in 2021 and being personally and professionally attacked on social media, it made me realize that I had poured way too much of myself into my job and not nearly enough into my family,” he said.
Arceneaux said an old coach once told him that “you will be more loyal to your players than they will ever be to you. He was 100% correct."
“Sixteen years of being responsible for carrying the weight of the school and community on Friday night has just taken its toll on me. Running a football program in a small community-based school is a full-time job and has just worn me down. I have prayed about this decision and have come to the conclusion that it is just time for me to step down.”
Over the past six seasons, Church Point’s football program went to heights never before enjoyed by the community with a 56-13 record during that stretch.
In his 16 seasons as head coach, the Bears only endured two losing seasons and collected 12 winning seasons.
“It is time for me to spend more time with my family,” Arceneaux said. “After years of having spent so much time with other people’s kids, it is just time for me to give my kids the attention and time they deserve.”
Defensive coordinator Rob Pool will serve as the program’s interim head coach while the Acadia Parish School Board conducts the search for Arceneaux’s official replacement.
“To all the young men that I have coached and coached hard, I hope you use the lessons learned through football to become great fathers, great husbands and all around just great citizens,” Arceneaux said. “I will always hold the precious memories of being the head coach at Church Point close to my heart.”