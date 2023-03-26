High school athletes dream of one day winning a state championship.
For 15 boys and girls powerlifters in the Acadiana area, that dream came to fruition this past week.
Not only were more than a dozen state championships won individually, but Church Point also won the boys Division III state title.
"We are really excited about winning state," Bears coach Eddie Bergeron said. "It goes to show you how hard those kids have worked. We missed one or two lifts here and there, but we didn't panic. We hit the marks I had hoped we would hit."
The championship is the Bears' ninth under Bergeron and the program's first since 2019. Bergeron's teams have won 16 state state championship.
"I thought we would have a chance if we hit the numbers," Bergeron said. "The kids competed well."
Church Point's individual state champions were Damarion Guy (220 pounds) and Wyatt Daigle (242). The Bears also had one second-place finish and three third places.
"Wyatt has been a steady hand for us since he has been here," Bergeron said. "This is Damarion's first year lifting, and he caught on to it right away. He had raw potential and natural strength."
Iota finished as the state runner-up behind the Bears, while Abbeville placed third.
In addition to Guy and Daigle, Abbeville's Bryan Mao (114), Iota's Hayden Vasseur (132), Kaplan's Rocky Dufort (181) won state titles in Division III, while North Vermilion's Rone Hebert (148) and Teurlings' Gavin Guilbeau (181) claimed titles in Division II. Vasseur and Dufort were named Most Outstanding Lifter in Division III.
On the girls side, bringing home state titles were Southside's Gracie Cassidy (123) and Anaya Walker (114) in Division I, North Vermilion's Lydia Shields (123), Teurlings Catholic's Lily Girouard (198) in Division II, Abbeville's Khandi Schuford (114), Iota's Nyssa Fontenot (165) in Division III, Delcambre's Keira Segura (114) in Division IV and Gueydan's Tayler Guidry (198).
"Gracie and Anaya did about as well as we could have asked for regarding their lifts," Southside coach Zachary Bertrand said. "Each girl was focused and handled the adversity of the meet like we want our lifters to."
Cassidy set the total weight record in her weight class with 810 pounds and broke the bench press record after lifting 190 pounds, and Walker became the first Southside girls powerlifters to win state championships.
"The realization that we had two seniors go out as state champions is just starting to set in," Bertrand said. "I'm excited for them, their families, Southside and our team as our girls see this accomplishment is something we can do."
Fontenot was also named the Division III most Outstanding powerlifter in weight classes 165 pounds to super heavyweight.
In addition to the state champions, the area also had nine other girls finish in the top three in their weight class, including six state runners-up.
Among the local girls teams, Abbeville placed the highest with a third place in Division III, while Iota was fourth. Southside was fifth in Division I and Teurlings was sixth in Division II.
"Many coaches we spoke with were impressed with how well our girls performed being that this is our third year at state in school history," Bertrand said, "and we have lifters winning in 5A/Division I which is extremely competitive."
GIRLS
Division I
114 - Anaya Walker, Southside (1st)
123 - Gracie Cassidy, Southside (1st)
Division II
123 - Lydia Shields, North Vermilion (1st)
132 - Amelie Dupuis, Teurlings (2nd)
198 - Lily Girouard, Teurlings (1st)
Division III
105 - Kirsten Peter, Abbeville (2nd); Alyssa Sisco, Iota (3rd)
114 - Khandi Schuford, Abbeville (1st)
123 - Elizabeth Phillips, Abbeville (2nd); Avagrace Richard, Iota (3rd)
148 - Angela Brailey, Abbeville (3rd)
165 - Nyssa Fontenot, Iota (1st)
181 - Haylee Bourque, Abbeville (2nd)
SHW - Jazmine Deshotel, Church Point (2nd)
Division IV
114 - Keira Segura, Delcambre (1st)
Division V
148 - Grace Braus, Gueydan (2nd)
198 - Tayler Guidry, Gueydan (1st)
BOYS
Division II
114 - Peyton Le, North Vermilion (2nd)
148 - Gavin Guilbeau, Teurlings (1st)
181 - Rone Hebert, North Vermilion (1st)
Division III
114 - Bryan Mao, Abbeville (1st); Damarcus Bellard, Church Point (2nd); Keenan Hardy, (Port Barre 3rd)
123 - Carter Robertson, Abbeville (2nd)
132 - Hayden Vasseur, Iota (1st); Peter Nguyen, Abbeville (2nd); Jordan Grissom, Church Point (3rd)
148 - Rich Nguyen, Abbeville (2nd); Landon Hebert, Iota (3rd)
165 - Nicholas Simmons, Iota (3rd)
181 - Rocky Dufort, Kaplan (1st)
220 - Damarion Guy, Church Point (1st)
242 - Wyatt Daigle, Church Point (1st); Braxton Leblanc, Church Point (3rd)
275 - Gavin Benoit, Church Point (3rd)
SHW - Arlan Thibodaux, Iota (2nd)