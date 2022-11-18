Kelby Hypolite was a one-man gang in Breaux Bridge's Division II non-select home playoff game against 12th-seeded Iota on Friday.
The 5-foot-8, 175-pound junior quarterback rushed for four touchdowns and threw another as the No. 28-seeded Tigers advanced with a 33-18 win.
"I don't know how he does it," Tigers coach Zach Lochard said of Hypolite, who rushed for 186 yards on 24 carries and completed 4 of 6 passes for 67 yards.
"I'm going to have to watch the film about six or seven times to figure it out. He's electric with the football and is such a great leader for our team. He's one of the best players in the state, hands down."
Late in the third quarter with Breaux Bridge up 13-10, Iota was faced with a 4th-and-21 from deep in its own territory. The Tigers (6-6) took possession after a punt at the Iota 32, and Hypolite raced to the end zone with his third TD.
Breaux Bridge took advantage of good field position again on its next drive, which started at the Iota 45. On 3rd-and-long, Hypolite moved the Tigers into the red zone with a pass to Sage Chevalier.
Then, on 3rd-and-13 from the Iota 18, Hypolite threw a TD pass to Coddie Noel. Antonio Alexander tacked on the two-point conversion for a 27-10 lead at the 10:16 mark of the fourth quarter.
"I had a slant, but then I saw Kelby scramble," Noel said. "I changed up my route and he hit me in the open. That felt great, especially after the fumble."
Iota only gained three yards on its first possession of the game, but Noel fumbled a fourth-down punt at the Breaux Bridge 33. On 4th-and-9, the Bulldogs settled on a 24-yard field goal from Patrick Alton.
"I just put that to the side because I knew I was going to make big plays after that," Noel said. "That's what I did. I made it happen."
And he did, not only with his touchdown catch, but with two pass break ups.
"He does everything," Lochard said of Noel. "He starts every snap on defense, special teams and offense. He was a first-team all-district receiver, and we didn't even play him at receiver until halfway through the season. He has such a great attitude and such a passion for the game."
Breaux Bridge scored on the third play from scrimmage when Hypolite ran 64 yards on 3rd-and-1. The Tigers pushed it to 14-3 on Hypolite's 4-yard run. Early in the fourth quarter, his 5-yard run stretched it to 33-10.
As the No. 28 seed, the Tigers were at the very bottom of the bracket. That didn't faze Breaux Bridge, which ousted No. 5 Carroll on the road to earn Friday's home game.
"This is a team that is going to keep pushing through adversity," Lochard said. "This is a team that believes in each other. They play for each other. They're motivated."
"Everyone doubted us, but we're going to keep working," Hypolite said. "I told the team that we had this going into the first round of the playoffs. We just had to quit playing around and practice harder."
The Tigers will face No. 4 North DeSoto (10-1), a 33-14 winner over Cecilia, in the quarterfinals.
"We absolutely expected to win tonight," Lochard said. "That's the truth, and we ain't done yet. We expect to win in the quarterfinals."
Peyton Renfro threw touchdown passes to Isaac Manuel and Jayce Lantier for Iota (9-3).