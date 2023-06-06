The Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A all-state baseball and softball teams are highlighted by several key contributors who led their teams to historic state championships.
Kaplan junior softball player Kennedy Marceaux was named the Class 3A Outstanding Player. Kaplan coach Brittany LeBeouf earned Coach of the Year Honors. Doyle senior Peyton Woods was voted the Outstanding Player on the baseball squad, while E.D. White coach Matthew Plitt claimed Coach of the Year honors.
Marceaux, an infielder who is an Alabama commitment, hit .655 with 22 home runs, 22 doubles, three triples, 72 RBIs and 28 stolen bases. LeBeouf coached Kaplan to the Division III nonselect title, its first since 2016 and second in school history.
Kaplan defeated Sterlington 4-0 in the Division II nonselect state finals.
Woods was 11-0 as a pitcher and struck out 106 in 76 innings. He posted a 1.20 ERA to lead Doyle to a Division II non-select runner-up finish. He batted .480 with a 6.23 OPS, nine doubles, four triples, four HR and 40 RBI. He is a Jones County Community College signee.
Plitt led the Cardinals to their sixth state baseball championship and first since 2001 in his first season as the E.D. White head coach. The Cardinals beat Vandebilt Catholic 6-2 in the Division II select state title game. EDW infielder Matthew Melancon and utility Brendan Gaubert also made the 3A squad.
Division III nonselect champion Berwick placed pitcher Hayden Robinson, outfielder Cru Bella and utility Dawson Richard on the baseball team. Berwick defeated Doyle 4-2 in the Division III nonselect state finals. The Panthers won their first title since 2018 and third overall.
LSWA 2023 CLASS 3A ALL-STATE CHARTS
BASEBALL
P Sterling Sims Sterlington Jr. 9-1
P Peyton Woods Doyle Sr. 11-0
P Camden Sunstrom University So. 7-1
P Hayden Robinson Berwick Sr. 6-4
C Jake LaRocca St. Louis Sr. .412
IF Collin McKenzie North Webster Sr. .549
IF Lucas Alexander Iowa So. .355
IF Zoyle Gemar Jena So. .439
IF Matthew Melancon E.D. White Sr. .490
OF Griffin Cooley Kinder Sr. .462
OF Landon Schmitz Kinder Sr. .385
OF Cru Bella Berwick Sr. .336
UTL Caiden Barcia Doyle Jr. 5-1
UTL Jace Duhon South Beauregard Jr. 9-1
UTL Brant Melancon Parkview Baptist Jr. .372
UTL Brendan Gaubert E.D. White Sr. .492
UTL Dawson Richard Berwick Sr. .336
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: PEYTON WOODS, DOYLE
COACH OF THE YEAR: MATTHEW PLITT, E.D. WHITE
Honorable mention
Haidyn Boone, Buckeye; Adam Brodnax, Buckeye; James Reina, St. Louis; Reed Dupre, Iowa; Lynkon Romero, Erath; Rhyder Burke, Union Parish; Reid Snider, St. Louis; Braxton Comeaux, E.D. White; Dathan Cummings, Doyle; Jacob Belcher, Jena; Easton Bruscato, Sterlington; KeMonni Pullard, St. Louis; Seth Herron, Bolton; Jacob Belcher, Jena; Carter Carraway, South Beauregard; Cade Durbin, Parkview Baptist; Jayden Milton, Berwick. Brayden Guillory, Kinder; Ethan Koonce, Westlake; Luke Brister, South Beauregard; Kennedy Leggett, St. Louis: Landon Langley, Iowa; Jayden Randazzo, Albany; Brayden Knight, Albany; Zack Gonazles, Berwick; Mason Johnston, Berwick; Jax Triche, E.D. White; Andre Mahler, St. James; Chris Gravois, St. James; Brylon Jennings, Patterson; Brennan Keen, Jena; Jacob Pentecost, Jena; John Michael Eves, Bunkie; Kennedy “KP” Paul, Bolton; Brennan Paige, Bolton; Steven Graffeo, Haynes Academy.
SOFTBALL
P Olivia Henry Buckeye Jr. 18-7
P Briley LeBeouf Kaplan Jr. 23-6
P Brianna Fontenot Kinder So. 17-6
P Maddie Taylor Sterlington Jr. 19-5
C Kamryn Howard Iowa Sr. .361
IF Mhallayah Picou St. James Jr. .618
IF Maddie Sinclair Buckeye Sr. .437
IF Kennedy Marceaux Kaplan Jr. .655
IF Kassidy Rivero Doyle So. .398
OF Noble Hebert Kaplan Sr. .430
OF Addison Contorno Doyle Sr. .435
OF Kamryn Broussard Iowa Sr. .505
UTL Brilee Ford Albany Sr. .636
UTL Kiette Cooper Jena Fr. .392
UTL Keesley Ross Caldwell Sr. .375
UTL Hailey Peterson Haynes Academy Jr. .500
UTL Hope Tucker Sterlington Sr. .476
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: KENNEDY MARCEAUX, KAPLAN
COACH OF THE YEAR: BRITTANY LEBEOUF, KAPLAN
Honorable mention
Madisyn Smith, Sterlington; Callie Decker, Jena; Se’Marai “Rai Rai” Smith, Caldwell; Nolyn Bruyninckx, Caldwell Parish; Randi Clair Kelly, Caldwell Parish; Emorie Fontenot, South Beauregard; Ana Alexander, Iowa; Ashtyn Rogers, Patrick Taylor; Kylee Savant, Doyle; Cydney Parker, Jena; Camryn Becnel, E.D. White; Emma Brown, Sterlington; Camdyn Cooper, Albany; Megan Fuselier, Kinder; Haylee Dangerfield, Jena; Samantha Hayes, Kinder; Ella Hover, Berwick; Olivia Cortez, E.D. White; Allsion Brossett, Buckeye; Ava Kordish, Pine Prairie.