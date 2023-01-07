It wasn’t so long ago Comeaux’s wrestling program enjoyed a roster of 60, even 70-plus players.
These days, the one-time powerhouse’s roster is barely above 20.
Coach Brad Bergeron, in his first season as head coach taking over for his brother Keith, is hoping those numbers are about the rise again after his Spartans shocked many in winning the program’s first Greg Lavergne Lafayette Parish Championship in seven years Saturday.
“I’m really, really proud of the kids,” Bergeron said. “At the beginning of the year, we were disappointed. It wasn’t the effort, but really just having a bunch of young kids and we’re not used to that.
“I’ve been here for 16 years now, and I’ve never been more proud of a group. We’re so young. We’ve got a few seniors, but we really have a young group.”
The Spartans were 6-0 in dual matches over the weekend at Carencro High, beating runner-up Southside 45-29 in the final match of the tournament on Saturday.
Earning first-team all-parish honors for the Spartans were: Daniel Williams at 106 pounds, Eric Lambousy at 160, Noah Hultquist at 170 and Hunter Sewell at 195.
“I think it wasn’t individual kids,” Bergeron said. “I think it was a team effort. I think everybody on our team had some part in this parish championship.”
The season began with a disappointing dual match loss to St. Thomas More — a program that not too long ago had two wrestlers and now is running in the 30s.
“That was pretty discouraging as a coach,” Bergeron said. “But I just told the kids, ‘Look we’re young. We just started practicing. Let’s give it some time.’ We just needed to keep working hard and that’s what the kids did.”
This weekend brought other obstacles with one of the Spartans being involved in a car crash on Friday, forcing him to miss Friday’s first day of matches.
“He was pretty shaken up (Friday),” Bergeron said. “The kid told me, ‘Coach, just being around the other kids, it kind of made me forget about things and I want to wrestle tomorrow.’
“He came back and helped us. We couldn’t have done it without that kid.”
It was the second straight season the Sharks were the parish runner-up, led by first-team all-parish performances from Kael Reaux at 113, Landon Reaux at 120, Wiley Boudreaux at 138, Ian Theriot at 145, Shabosko Hamilton at 182 and Ethan Peron at 285.
Southside was 5-1 with the only loss being to Comeaux.
Lafayette High finished third with a 4-2 record.
“Congratulations to those young kids for helping us win this for the seniors, so those seniors can go out with a big smile on their face,” Bergeron said of his Spartans.
“We were battling some injuries as well and we’re getting a little bit healthier now. We’ve still got a few kids out. The kids worked their way here. I believe in my kids. I think they can do good. They somewhat surprised me today, but I knew they were capable.”
With roughly five weeks left in his first season as Comeaux’s head coach, Bergeron now hopes it’ll have a positive impact on the program’s roster in the future.
“Hopefully, we can get more kids out,” Bergeron said. “We don’t have the numbers that we used to. With a little bit of success and being in the newspaper, maybe some other kids will jump on the bandwagon and join the program.
“I try to get kids out all the time. Our school is a little smaller now with numbers. It’s hard to get them out, but having some success this like, maybe more numbers will come out.”
Greg Lavergne Parish Duals Championships
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Comeaux 6-0, 2. Southside 5-1, 3. Lafayette High 4-2, 4. St. Thomas More 3-3, 5. Teurlings 2-4, 6. Acadiana 1-5, 7. Carencro 0-6.
ALL-PARISH TEAM
First Team
106 – Daniel Williams, Comeaux
113 – Kael Reaux, Southside
120 – Landon Reaux, Southside
126 – Lucas Alleman, Lafayette High
132 – Cayden Richard, Acadiana
138 – Wiley Boudreaux, Southside
145 – Ian Theriot, Southside
152 – Jensen Bergeron, Lafayette High
160 – Eric Lambousy, Comeaux; Nyan Charles, Lafayette High
171 – Noah Hultquist, Comeaux
182 – Shabosko Hamilton, Southside
195 – Hunter Sewell, Comeaux
220 – Ledgerrick Collins, Carencro
285 – Ethan Peron, Southside
Second Team
106 – Roman Foster, Southside
113 – Colin Romero, STM; Jaxon Muffoletto, Comeaux
120 – Benjamin Frizzell, Lafayette High
126 – Kade Leon, Teurlings
132 – Hyatt Parker, Comeaux
138 – Ryan Jenkins, Comeaux
145 – Gage Robinson, Lafayette High
152 – Finley McGill, St. Thomas More
160 – Jay Hays, St. Thomas More; Preston Courville, Acadiana
170 – Sawyer Pugh, St. Thomas More.
182 – Landon Olds, Acadiana
220 – Kendra James, Teurlings
285 – William Perry, Lafayette High