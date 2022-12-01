The 15th Annual Copa Acadiana 2022 statewide high school soccer tournament will be hosted by Beau Chene again this season at Moore Park.
Since year one, the tournament has grown from 16 team to 72 teams in 2019, before expanding into a separate girls bracket last year.
On the boys side, 58 of the top teams from across the state have been invited, as well as a Florida state power in Miami Beach High.
The girls side of the tournament will actually be played next weekend with 24 varsity teams and six junior varsity teams on the schedule. The total of 88 teams in the two-weekend event makes it the largest known high school soccer tournament in Louisiana history, according to Beau Chene coach Chad Vidrine.
Action begins at 3:30 p.m. Friday with the Orange bracket finals scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday and the Blue bracket finals slated for 6 p.m. Saturday.