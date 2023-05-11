St. Thomas More’s baseball season got off to a challenging start, so coach Cass Hargis was prepared for a tough conclusion late Wednesday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
Third-seeded STM's season came to an end late Thursday in a 2-1 loss to No. 2 E.D. White in a Division II select semifinal game late Wednesday.
The game, originally scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., was delayed until 9:45 p.m. by inclement weather. It didn’t end until after 11 p.m.
The Cougars trailed 1-0 in the second inning when the game was suspended for nearly four hours.
"The delay was the best thing that could've happened to us," Hargis said. "It was our guys' first time being there in the state tournament, and we played like that in the first inning and a half. The delay was what we needed to snap us out of the fog."
When the game resumed, STM (22-14) evened the score on Connor Stelly's RBI double in the top of the third inning. Stelly's hit brought home Tanner Hornback, who was hit by a pitch.
"The fans were cheering," Hargis said. "It was pretty neat. I don't think either team made an error last night. There weren't many walks. The game was a good showcase of high school baseball."
The game remained tied at 1-1 until the bottom of the seventh when the Cardinals loaded the bases with two outs on two walks — one intentional and one hit batsman.
E.D. White's Braxton Comeaux then ended the game with an RBI single to left.
It was a tough ending for the Cougars, who got off to a slow start yet still advanced to the state tournament.
STM began the season 6-12 in Hargis' debut season with seven of those losses being one-run games. In addition, the Cougars played six opponents competing in the state tournament in Sulphur this week.
After March 23, the Cougars won 16 of 17 games to reach Sullphur. Along the way, STM won the District 4-4A title with a 9-2 record.
"Honestly, we didn't do a whole lot different that led us to being back on track," Hargis said. "We knew the schedule we had played. We lost a lot of close games."
STM, which started six seniors in the semifinals, will graduate nine from this year's team. Among the top underclassmen are pitcher Wilton Taylor and third baseman/outfielder Jacob Froehlich.
"I feel really good about the long term future of the program and what we were able to do," Hargis said. "Not just winning games, but laying the foundation for the future.
"It was fun seeing our guys go out there and play with job and confidence the last month and a half. We navigated the early season struggles. The group collectively weathered the storm, which allowed us to have a pretty special month and a half."