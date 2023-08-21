WHAT WE KNOW
Opelousas Catholic is shifting from the flexbone offense to a more wide-open approach, but the unit shouldn't suffer any hiccups with Mark Collins at quarterback.
A three-year starter with a sturdy build at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, the UL baseball commitment will have three options on most plays.
"He'll have the option to throw, hand off or run," first-year coach Cullen Matherne said. "We've fitted the scheme to our personnel. It's a puzzle, and I think we've figured it out.'
Matherne is excited about his skill players. Dontre Henry (6-2) and Roderick Tezeno (6-3) provide length on the outside, and freshman tight end Myles Collins will be a fixture for years to come.
Beckett Boyd is a precise route-runner at inside receiver. Sophomore running back Royce Butler has great potential.
"We have some go-getters," Matherne said. "Butler is the most under the radar athlete I know. He's probably the most explosive player on this team."
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
How will the Vikings adjust to a new defensive scheme? Matherne is switching from a 5-2 to a 3-4 to take advantage of a large linebacking corps.
All-state linebacker John Michaell Jarrell graduated, but LSU-Eunice baseball commitment Jordan Luna is back along with Roland Bergeron and Christian Lee. Matherne said Lee has an ideal work ethic as a player who shuns the spotlight and does all the little things well.
Matherne will try to confuse opposing offenses with different looks.
"We call it guerilla warfare," he said. "We may look like we're guarding a receiver, but we're really blitzing off the edge."
HOW WE SEE IT
Last season, the Vikings lost three of their first four games before going 5-0 in District 6-1A. The early season schedule is tough with away games at Oak Grove and Southern Lab sandwiched around a home game against Ascension Catholic.
Oak Grove is the reigning Division IV non-select champion. Southern Lab, which is always tough, reportedly has one of its better teams. The Vikings lost to Ascension Catholic twice in 2022: 34-32 at home in Week 2 and 28-12 on the road in the Division IV select quarterfinals.
Opelousas Catholic might not have a perfect record at the start of district play, but they'll be battle-tested. The Vikings defeated their district opponents by an average margin of 41 points per game in 2022 and are a serious threat to repeat as champions.
By all accounts, the players have responded well to the new coaching staff.
"These kids jumped right in and bought into what we're teaching," Matherne said.
Five Players to Watch
Mark Collins QB, 6-2, 200, Sr.
Matherne said Collins is an assistant coach on the field with the moxie of Joe Burrow and the physicality of Tim Tebow.
Joshua Deville OT, 6-3, 330, Sr.
Deville is the only returning starter on the offensive line. Matherne describes the senior as "a mountain."
Dontre Henry WR 6-2, 180, Sr.
Henry is a Division I baseball pitching prospect who was once verbally committed to Mississippi Valley State. 'He's a humble senior leader," Matherne said.
Peyton Hebert DE 5-11, 180, Sr.
Hebert, the only returning defensive lineman, will engage blockers and free up the linebackers to make plays.
Rowen Bergeron RB/LB 6-1, 200, Jr.
Bergeron is one of the only players expected to go both ways. He's a Swiss Army Knife who plays four positions and is the team's most competitive player.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Roderick Tezeno (6-3, 180, Soph.)*
WR Dontre Henry (6-2, 180, Sr.)*
WR Beckett Boyd (5-11, 170, Sr.)
TE Myles Collins (6-2, 210, Fr.)
OT Chase Fontenot (6-0, 200, Sr.)
OG Sammy Griffin (6-2, 240, Soph.)
C Hays Latiolais (6-0, 230, Jr.)
OG Clayton Fontenot (5-9, 230, Sr.)
OT Joshua Deville (6-3, 330, Sr.)*
QB Mark Collins (6-2, 200, Sr.)*
RB Royce Butler (5-9, 175, Soph.)*
Defense
DE Peyton Hebert (5-11, 180, Sr.)*
DT Jacob Cypriano (6-1, 220, Jr.)
DE Braydon Fontenot (5-10, 180, Soph.)
LB Christian Lee (5-9, 185, Sr.)*
LB Braylin Harris (5-9, 180, Jr.)
LB Rowen Bergeron (6-1, 200, Jr.)*
LB Jordan Luna (5-10, 200, Sr.)*
CB Kye Daughtery (5-8, 170, Jr.)
CB Marley Richard (5-10, 160, Fr.)
FS Kross Gillen (6-0, 180, Soph.)*
* - Returning starters
Coaches
Head coach: Cullen Matherne.
Assistant coaches: Randall Bulliard (WR/Pass Game Coordinator), Matt Roberts (OL/Run Game Coordinator), Bryant Masson (LB), Matthew Courville (DL/DB), Daniel Francis (DB).
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 Oak Grove
Sept. 8 ASCENSION CATHOLIC
Sept. 15 PORT BARRE
Sept. 22 Southern Lab
Sept. 29 Menard
Oct. 6 WESTMINSTER
Oct. 12 CATHOLIC-PC
Oct. 20 NORTH CENTRAL
Oct. 27 Sacred Heart
Nov. 3 St. Edmund
2022 Results
Lost Oak Grove 53-18
Lost Ascension Catholic 34-32
Beat Port Barre 52-0
Lost Southern Lab 34-20
Beat Menard 48-0
Beat Westminster 52-0
Beat Catholic-PC 30-8
Beat North Central 66-0
Beat Sacred Heart 40-6
Beat St. Edmund 60-21
Playoffs
Beat St. Edmund 54-20
Beat Central Catholic 52-12
Lost Ascension Catholic 28-12
Last 5 years
2022: 9-4
2021: 9-2
2020: 3-4
2019: 10-2
2018: 7-3