Cullen Matherne was happy at Covenant Christian and said he believed the football program was headed in the right direction.
If he was going to leave, it had to be for the right opportunity.
Opelousas Catholic turned out to be that opportunity.
After three years at the helm for Covenant Christian, Matherne will take over as the Vikings' football coach.
"Opelousas Catholic's culture and tradition is so great, it was an impossible opportunity to pass up," said Matherne, whose last day at CCA will be May 21. "I just felt really comfortable. The second I walked in, I felt Iike I had known everyone for years."
Matherne is a graduate of South Lafourche High School and Nicholls State, where he earned a degree in social studies education.
“Our selection committee interviewed a number of candidates before we found who we all agreed was the right fit for our Vikings program, a young man of faith and character as well as knowledge of the game," principal Marty Heintz said. "I was also impressed with what his former principal said about his classroom abilities, calling him one of the best classroom teachers he had.”
Before coming to Covenant Christian, the 27-year-old Matherne was an assistant coach at Terrebonne High in Houma.
"I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish at CCA," Matherne said. "We showed a lot of improvement and we made the playoffs last year. We made a lot of progress."
The hiring of Matherne was applauded by Acadiana-area football coaches Dennis Skains (Cecilia) and Broc Prejean (Vermilion Catholic).
"OC landed a great young coach whose career is on the rise," Skains said in a release by the school. "He’s an extremely hard worker with strong Christian values and a devoted husband and father. I can see him becoming a part of the OC family for a long, long time."
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for how coach Matherne handles his responsibility as a coach and mentor of young men," Prejean said in the release. "He is passionate, professional and driven with the right priorities. I have appreciated the relationship we have developed over the years, and I’ll be rooting for his inevitable success at the helm of the Vikings. I could see the improvement in his team each time we played them.”
Matherne, who is an offensive-minded coach, said he expects challenges but is confident he is prepared to handle them.
"I don't have any concerns," he said. "If I had concerns, I wouldn't have taken the job. It's going to take a little while to adjust, but I'm going to be me and not pretend to be anyone else. I'm excited and I get more and more excited every day."