A leap to a higher division hasn't posed a problem to the David Thibodaux boys soccer team.
Sixth-year coach Derek Menard, whose Bulldogs moved from Division III to Division II this season, has a well-rounded squad that is No. 9 in the LHSAA power ratings.
"It's definitely challenging playing in Division II, but Division III had some of the best teams in the state," Menard said.
"I made our schedule a bit harder. We've gone out and played some higher-ranked teams to try and get our kids weathered and used to high stakes, intense games."
The Bulldogs (6-4-3) open District 4-II play Tuesday against Comeaux (2-10-2, 0-1). On Friday, they'll travel to reigning state champion St. Thomas More (10-4-2, 1-0).
Menard tuned up his squad for league competition with recent games against Division I No. 3 Sulphur (12-2-2) and Division IV No. 4 Episcopal School of Acadiana (7-1-3). The Bulldogs lost 2-1 to Sulphur and tied ESA 1-1.
Senior Connor Trahan and freshman Ellison Haynes are the top scorers for the Bulldogs, who reached the quarterfinals last season as a No. 11 seed.
Haynes, a second-team all-metro selection as an eighth-grader, scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of a second-round upset of No. 6 Teurlings Catholic. He has eight goals this season despite facing double and triple-teams.
"In my opinion, Haynes is one of the top players in the state," Menard said. "Just having him on the field is huge."
Trahan scored a team-high 17 goals as a junior despite missing some early games due to injury. This season, he has accounted for 16 of his team's 40 goals.
"He's been incredible," Menard said. "When teams put an extra guy on Haynes, Connor has taken advantage of it."
Menard, who was a defender during his playing days, puts extra emphasis on that aspect of the game. The Bulldogs are allowing only 1.7 goals per match, but even that is too many for Menard.
"I try to pass along the mindset that you can't give up goals and win games," he said. "We've given up too many for my liking."
Andrew Long, Cadon Russo and Pierce Dugas are helping to develop a trio of sophomore defenders. Brenden Ardoin, a former field player, has been steady at goalkeeper. The 6-foot-2 Long was a first-team all-metro selection and the District MVP last season. Russo made first-team all-district and second-team all-metro. Dugas is a fifth-year starter.
"Andrew is a great player who has taken even more of a leadership role," Menard said. "He's not only an outstanding player, but he wants to win more than anyone. He'll do whatever it takes, whether it's defending or scoring a goal.
"Dugas isn't as tall as Andrew, but he's a big, strong kid who will fight tooth and nail. Russo is incredibly fast. He has great instincts and has gotten better each year. It's great to have somebody of that caliber."
Menard said this could be his best team yet at David Thibodaux with the end result depending on how much his younger players mature down the stretch.