In their first season at the helm of the David Thibodaux softball program, head coach Cody Fruge and assistant coach Chris Albert didn't know what to expect.
And that's understandable considering the duos lack of insight into the Lady Bulldogs' program.
"When we took over the program, we didn't know anything," Albert said. "We didn't know anything about the team, the school or its community."
However, it didn't take Fruge and Albert long to realize the Lady Bulldogs were equipped with talented, but inexperienced players.
"There was some young talent," Albert said. "From Day 1, we have believed that we could be (successful). It was just about making the girls believe. We knew it was a long shot with so many young players, but we needed them to believe."
Not only did the Lady Bulldogs believe, but they grew and gained valuable experience as the season progressed. Now, David Thibodaux is headed to the Division II select semifinals for the first time in school history.
"It is definitely a very exciting time for our school and our community," said Albert, whose Lady Bulldogs will face No. 1-seed Buckeye at 12 p.m. on Friday at Frasch Park in Sulphur. "Not only is it the first time that we have made it to the state softball tournament, but it is the first time any sport at our school has made it to the state tournament. So, it is exciting times here."
The Lady Bulldogs (19-7) finished as the District 4-4A runner-up before embarking on what has been an impressive run in the postseason. Behind a team that has proven to be well-balanced in all facets of the game, the Lady Bulldogs have few - if any - weaknesses.
In the circle, David Thibodaux has two more than capable arms in junior right-hander Emma Begnaud (91 IP, 99 H, 73 R, 44 ER, 42 BB, 97 K's, 3.33 ERA) and sophomore right-hander Morgan Malveaux (45 IP, 37 H, 31 R, 25 ER, 42 BB, 54 K's, 3.80 ERA).
"We have two really good arms," Albert said. "We can go with either pitcher because they both can spin at well. They both can change speeds well in any count."
Offensively, the Lady Bulldogs are led by Malveaux, centerfielder Aubrey Savini and shortstop Amalie Harrison (.453, 1 HR, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 28 RBIs). Malveaux is hitting 434 with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs, while Savini is hitting .625 with one home run, 13 RBIs, 44 runs scored and 20 stolen bases.
"We have several kids who play year-round," Albert said. "They understand the game and they have a really high IQ. We do a very good job of staying balanced."
While they lack state tournament experience, Albert's advice to the Lady Bulldogs is simple - "enjoy it."
"The state softball tournament can be overwhelming," Albert said. "It isn't something that you can prepare for. There's going to be nerves and we're going to make mistakes, but we have to slow it down, play our game and enjoy the moment."