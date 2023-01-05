Starting off slow isn’t something that is uncommon for the David Thibodaux Bulldogs’ boys basketball program.
In fact, not since the 2018-19 season have the Bulldogs had a winning record through its first eight games.
So, when the Bulldogs began this year 2-5 it comes as no surprise no one within the program felt the need to panic as the players and coaching staff were confident the best was yet to come.
And they were right.
As they’ve done in previous seasons, the Bulldogs have found their way since to the slow start with a nine-game winning streak to push its record to 11-5 overall.
“We started the season off struggling,” Bulldogs coach Vincent Hicks said. “I think the slow starts have been because you are trying to figure out the team and figure out who we are. Things were slow for us, but we are doing really well right now.”
Hicks credits the Bulldogs’ team mindset along with their ability to defend as the reason they’ve been able to turn things around.
“These guys have a great connection with each other,” Hicks said. “They have a great chemistry. You can see them on the court and how they look out for the next person. I mean, if one of our players falls to the ground, you’ll see the other four players on the court run over to pick him up. They just have a love for each other that has made this a great season.”
In addition to the team camaraderie, the Bulldogs’ success has been propelled by their ability to play defense and that was never more evident than on Wednesday against Alexandria in the Teurlings Catholic tournament.
The Bulldogs overcame a 17-0 first quarter deficit with a 21-4 run en route to defeating Alexandria 50-46.
“We are defending,” Hicks said. “We are defending really well in games and that has played a big role for us.”
Offensively, the Bulldogs are led by Shea Plowden and Robert Andrus. Plowden is averaging 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Andrus is averaging 10 points, four rebounds and two assists. For Ricks, the Bulldogs must improve their offensive prowess, most notably shooting from the field and the free throw line.
“We definitely need to score more offensively,” Hicks said. “We need to score at a higher percentage than we are right now. We need to shoot the basketball at a higher percentage and we need to shoot a higher percentage at free throws. We’re getting the looks that we want, but our perfect game would be shooting a high percentage and still playing great defense.”