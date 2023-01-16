St. Thomas More is in the hunt to repeat as boys soccer state champions in coach John Plumbar's third season.
The Cougars are No. 5 in the LHSAA Division II power ratings with four regular-season games remaining and haven't lost since Dec. 7 against Division I No. 1 Catholic-BR.
Since that game, STM is 10-0-1.
"I put them through a tough schedule to get us out of our comfort zone," Plumbar said. "It's the hardest schedule I've made in my career. I think it's as difficult a schedule as any team in the state."
The Cougars are thriving despite the loss of several seniors from last year's team that went 18-3-4 and captured the program's first title since 2017.
Acadiana Advocate All-Metro MVP Jacob Kleyla graduated, along with first-team selections Jack Maloney and Thomas Montgomery (28 goals). Maloney allowed only 13 goals all season and one in the playoffs.
On top of that, senior goalkeeper Aiden Farrar has been out the past few weeks with an injury.
"William Sonnier, a freshman, has stepped in and done a great job at goalkeeper," Plumbar said. "He's performed in big minutes in big games."
Kleyla returned this year as a coach, and his leadership has helped bring along a stout back line in Michael Doherty, Brian Broussard and Christian Breaux.
Senior defender Nicho Herman, who has battled injuries his whole career, has been stellar even though he's not 100% healthy.
"Nicho is a special player," Plumbar said. "Even though he's not 100%, he's one of the best players in the state. He puts his body on the line and is fearless."
Noah Bloome, Ethan Breaux, Courtland Williams and Christopher Williams are capable scorers.
Courtland Williams was named Division II, District 3 overall Most Valuable Player after scoring 15 goals with 10 assists as a junior. He also received first-team all-state and first-team all-metro honors. Christopher, his younger brother, was second-team all-metro as a sophomore.
"A lot of our attack goes through those two," Plumbar said. "Courtland is so strong. He's a great finisher in and around the box. Christopher can strike the ball equally well with either foot. They play very well together."
STM, which is 11-2-5 after beginning the season 1-2-4, will face Division II No. 6 Holy Cross (14-2-2) on Tuesday in New Orleans. Plumbar mentioned Holy Cross as one of seven teams expected to contend for the state title.
"Having a young team, we've been inconsistent," Plumbar said. "We've played up or down to the level of our opponent. We've had five ties."
Ben Franklin (10-2-3), Archbishop Rummel (16-4), Ouachita Parish (14-3-1) and East Jefferson (11-5-3) are ranked ahead of the Cougars. STM, which lost 2-1 to Rummel on Nov. 18, defeated East Jefferson in last year's title game.
"I don't believe we're the favorites," Plumbar said. "We're more of an underdog this year.
"This is a very intelligent team. One reason we've had success is that we take it one step at a time. We trust the process and don't look ahead."