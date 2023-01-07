SAN MARCOS, Texas – Apparently, Thursday’s frustrating one-point loss at Southern Miss got under the skin of UL point guard Destiny Rice.
Rice exploded for a season-high 21 points Saturday to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns to an impressive 71-51 road win over Texas State at Strahan Arena.
The victory evened UL’s overall record at 8-8 and 2-2 in Sun Belt play, while Texas State fell to 10-5 overall and 2-2 in league play.
Rice’s big offensive game came mostly at the free throw line with aggressive play. She was 12-of-12 shooting at the line in addition to five rebounds and three assists.
Sherry Porter added nine points behind 2-of-4 shooting from 3-point land, along with two rebounds.
Tamera Johnson added nine points and five rebounds.
Caira Wren continues to contribute offensively with 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field, as well as pulling down 11 rebounds.
UL’s experience defending Texas State standout Da’Nasia Hood paid off bit again, limiting the star to four points on 1-of-11 shooting from the field.
Texas State shot 32% as a team from the field, while the Cajuns hit 46.8% of their field goal attempts.
The Cajuns will return to the Cajundome to meet South Alabama at 6 p.m. Thursday.