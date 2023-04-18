District 6-1A track and field results
GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Westminster 258, 2. Catholic-PC 80, 3. Opelousas Catholic 64, 4. North Central 56, 5. St. Edmund 44, 6. Sacred Heart-VP 14, 7. False River 7.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Rheagan Butler, Opelousas Catholic, 12.78; 2. Caroline Lalonde, Westminster, 12.92; 3. Carmen Janes, Westminster, 13.27; 4. Coriana Joseph, North Central, 13.49.
200 – 1. Rheagan Butler, Opelousas Catholic, 26.90; 2. Caroline Lalonde, Westminster, 27.09; 3. Laila Gauthier, Westminster, 27.79; 4. Brooklyn Fontenot, St. Edmund, 29.00.
400 – 1. Aaliyah Arvie, Westminster, 1:03.44; 2. Anna Pinter, Catholic-PC, 1:07.62; 3. Nieerra Polotzola, North Central, 1:09.29; 4. Anna Ware, Westminster, 1:09.61.
800 – 1. Betchina Amy, Westminster, 2:44.60; 2. Abbigail Lewis, Westminster, 2:53.40; 3. Layla Clement, Catholic-PC, 3:01.12; 4. Alajah Aaron, North Central, 3:03.37.
1600 – 1. Betchina Amy, Westminster, 6:15.82; 2. Elizabeth Melancon, Catholic-PC, 6:46.72; 3. Lindsey Lanclos, Westminster, 6:50.20; 4. Layla Clement, Catholic-PC, 7:23.26.
3200 – 1. Abbigail Lewis, Westminster, 14:28.47; 2. Lindsey Lanclos, Westminster, 15:03.22; 4. Anna Settoon, Catholic-PC, 15:06.31; 4. Layla Clement, Catholic-PC, 16:43.56.
100H – 1. Carlie Horton, Westminster, 18.56; 2. Kenzi George, Westminster, 19.38; 3. Lily Bergeron, Catholic-PC, 20.67; 4. Layla Lazard, Opelousas Catholic, 22.76.
300H – 1. Myjah Wilson, Westminster, 52.58; 2. Miya Battley, Catholic-PC, 55.96; 3. Jashaybre Young, North Central, 57.15; 4. Addisen Cormier, Westminster, 58.37.
GIRLS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Westminster (Janes, Casey, Arvie, Lalonde) 51.33; 2. North Central 54.61; 3. Sacred Heart-VP 57.20; 4. Opelousas Catholic 57.55.
4x200 – 1. Westminster (Gauthier, Janes, Arvie, Lalonde) 1:48.49; 2. North Central 1:55.96; 3. St. Edmund 2:09.68; 4. Opelousas Catholic 2:10.68.
4x400 – 1. Westminster (Arvie, Janes, Amy, Horton) 4:32.14; 2. North Central 4:54.82; 3. Catholic-PC 5:12.54; 4. Sacred Heart-VP 5:19.69.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
Javelin – 1. Eliana Manuel, St. Edmund, 124-6; 2. Aubree LeJeune, St. Edmund, 114-4; 3. Bethany Stoute, Westminster, 96-11; 4. Olivia Tate, Sacred Heart-VP, 91-10.
Discus – 1. Danae Auzenne, Opelousas Catholic, 86-7; 2. Bethany Stoute, Westminster, 80-3; 3. Madison Comeau, St. Edmund, 80-1; 4. Abigail Cunningham, Westminster, 78-2.
Shot put – 1. Abigail Cunningham, Westminster, 32-4; 2. Hali Thomas, Westminster, 30-11; 3. Danae Auzenne, Opelousas Catholic, 28-2; 4. Kyra Oliney, North Central, 26-7.
Triple jump – 1. Bethany Casey, Westminster, 32-10; 2. Miya Battley, Catholic-PC, 31-0; 3. Myjah Wilson, Westminster, 30-10.5.
Long jump – 1. Rheagan Butler, Opelousas Catholic, 17-6.5; 2. Laila Gauthier, Westminster, 16-1.5; 3. Bethany Casey, Westminster, 15-9; 4. Madison Faul, Opelousas Catholic, 13-8.
High jump – 1. Bethany Casey, Westminster, 5-0; 2. Carlie Horton, Westminster, 4-10; 3. Miya Battley, Catholic-PC, 4-10.
Pole vault – 1. Gabrielle Scott, Westminster, 7-6; 2. Ada Horton, Westminster, 7-0; 3. Mary Miller, St. Edmund, 6-6; 4. Anna Wells, Catholic-PC, 6-0.
BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Westminster 186, 2. Catholic-PC 132, 3. North Central 92, 4. Sacred Heart-VP 45, 5. Opelousas Catholic 44, 6. St. Edmund 32, 7. False River 6.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Chris Brown, Opelousas Catholic, 10.96; 2. Parker Janes, Westminster, 11.14; 3. Dedrick Manchester, Catholic-PC, 11.54; 4. Ke’Von Johnson, St. Edmund, 11.75.
200 – 1. Chris Brown, Opelousas Catholic, 22.78; 2. Parker Janes, Westminster, 23.01; 3. Jamari White, Westminster, 24.13; 4. Dedrick Manchester, Catholic-PC, 24.18.
400 – 1. Colby Cloud, Sacred Heart-VP, 53.34; 2. William Jorden, Sacred Heart-VP, 54.69; 3. Ethan Pickney, Westminster, 56.04; 4. Thomas Odom, Catholic-PC, 56.49.
800 – 1. Owen Melancon, Westminster, 2:14.71; 2. Chimaobi Okechukwu, Westminster, 2:18.11; 3. Ben Jumonville, Catholic-PC, 2:23.95; 4. Ryan Morel, Catholic-PC, 2:26.71.
1600 – 1. Owen Melancon, Westminster, 4:44.54; 2. Chisom Okechukwu, Westminster, 5:08.46; 3. Ryan Morel, Catholic-PC, 5:16.52; 4. Devon Batiste, Catholic-PC, 5:25.87.
3200 – 1. Owen Melancon, Westminster, 10:54; 2. Wade Roubique, Westminster, 10:56.88; 3. Jackson Soileau, Sacred Heart-VP, 12:16.48; 4. Devon Batiste, Catholic-PC, 13;10.79.
110H – 1. Tyler Dejean, Westminster, 16.26; 2. James Saizon, Catholic-PC, 18.36; 3. Hudson Moore, Catholic-PC, 21.20.
300H – 1. James Saizon, Catholic-PC, 46.93; 2. Tyler Dejean, Westminster, 47.32; 3. Stellan Hill, Westminster, 47.45; 4. Alexander Ortego, St. Edmund, 52.38.
BOYS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Westminster (Thomas, Janes, Cunningham, Dejean) 46.05; 2. North Central 46.06; 3. Catholic-PC 46.50; 4. St. Edmund 47.09.
4x200 – 1. Westminster (Thomas, Cunningham, White, Dejean) 1;36.75; 2. Sacred Heart-VP 1:38.74; 3. Catholic-PC 1:38.82; 4. North Central 1:39.91.
4X400 – 1. Catholic-PC (Odom, Jumonville, Morel, Frey) 3:47.64; 2. Sacred Heart-VP 3:49.03; 3. Westminster 3:57.66; 4. North Central 4:36.05.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
Javelin – 1. Ian Campo, North Central, 134-2; 2. Jon Brown, St. Edmund, 129-11; 3. Cameron Randell, Westminster, 126-0; 4. Cooper Campo, North Central, 118-1.5.
Discus – 1. Jordan Fontenot, North Central, 103-10; 2. Reese Montgomery, Westminster, 103-8; 3. Matthew Morrison, Catholic-PC, 101-2; 4. Joshua Deville, Opelousas Catholic, 95-10.
Shot put – 1. Jordan Fontenot, North Central, 38-4; 2. Rory Lambert, Catholic-PC, 37-10; 3. Matthew Morrison, Catholic-PC, 35-9; 4. Reese Montgomery, Westminster, 35-1.5.
Triple jump – 1. McKennis Savoie, North Central, 42-9.5; 2. Hudson Moore, Catholic-PC, 39-8.5; 3. Markaas Daugherty, Opelousas Catholic, 38-10.5; 4. Cameron Randell, Westminster, 37-10.
Long jump – 1. McKennis Savoie, North Central, 21-5; 2. Chris Brown, Opelousas Catholic, 20-11; 3. Parker Janes, Westminster, 18-6.5; 4. Baylin Ford, Opelousas Catholic, 18-6.
Pole vault – 1. Stellan Hill, Westminster, 9-0; 2. Jacob Jake, Catholic-PC, 8-0; 3. Parker Campo, North Central, 6-0.
High jump – 1. McKennis Savoie, North Central, 5-10; 2. Koy Trahan, St. Edmund, 5-8; 3. Cameron Randall, Westminster, 5-8; 4. Kolin Courville, Catholic-PC, 5-6.