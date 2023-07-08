ABBEVILLE — Lafayette Drillers cleanup hitter Kade Hebert was frustrated in the bottom half of the first inning of Saturday's 9-5 win against the Crowley Miller at the American Legion state tournament.
With the Drillers trailing the Crowley Millers 2-0, Hebert came to the plate with one out and runners at second and third. Hebert popped out, and the Millers retired the next hitter to escape the inning unscathed.
"We talked in the dugout," Drillers coach Matt Standiford said. "Kade knew he was going to get more opportunities. When he got them, he was able to go out and compete like it was a fresh at-bat."
Hebert went 3-for-3 the rest of the game with two doubles and five RBIs as the Drillers prevailed in the opening game of the tourney at A.A. Comeaux Park.
The Drillers (15-5) will face the winner of Saturday's game between Retif Oil and the Lafayette Braves at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Millers took a 5-4 lead into the sixth inning. Lafayette loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning with three straight walks. Hebert followed with a two-run double, and Dylan Dronet added a two-run triple.
"Once you start off strong and win the first game, everything opens up for you," Hebert said. "It gives you confidence.
"Positivity is the most important thing. Being positive with your teammates and encouraging them goes a long way."
Cohen Elkins (3-0) threw two scoreless innings to get the win. Elkins relieved starter Christian Gonzales, who struck out four and walked five in five innings.
In the top of the first inning, the Millers loaded the bases with no outs on two walks and a Jacob Trahan single. Josh Richard's sacrifice fly scored one run. A wild pitch led to another, but Gonzales stranded two runners with a pair of strikeouts.
"Cameron did a phenomenal job of battling," Standiford said. "He got into some early trouble, but he gave us a real chance."
At the plate, Gonzales was 2 for 2 with two doubles and an RBI. He scored twice and also reached base twice on walks. The first five hitters in the order accounted for eight runs. Dorien Jackson scored twice, as did Cooper Martin.
Martin had a double and a bunt single. Third baseman Caleb Roberts had two hits. Catcher Eric Heiken's RBI single concluded the scoring.
Jackson made several impressive defensive plays in right field. He accomplished the feats while dealing with a slippery surface. The game, delayed once by heavy rain, continued with intermittent rain.
"Dorien is special," Standiford said. "He's one of, if not the best, defensive outfielder I've ever coached. He makes great reads. He's a good athlete, a smart baseball player, and he has a really good arm.
"Playing on a field like this where the wind is blowing out, your outfielders have to be really good. That's one thing we're fortunate with: our three outfielders (Jackson, Martin and Dronet) are top notch."
The Millers will face the Retif Oil/Lafayette Braves loser at 10 a.m. Sunday in an elimination game.