A well-rested Lafayette Drillers team will take the field at the American Legion Region 4 Mid-South Tournament in Pelham, Alabama, on Wednesday.
The Louisiana state champions haven't played an official game since July 12, although they have had a couple of tune-up games.
Their first-round opponent, Troy Post 70, won its seventh straight Alabama state title on July 23. Troy defeated Gauthier-Amedee, last year's Louisiana champ, to win the regional tournament and went on to win the 2022 American Legion World Series.
"Troy is super-talented," Drillers coach Matt Standiford said. "They have two big-time pitchers - a lefty and a righty - and a really good shortstop.
"The time off was good for our guys to be able to step back, relax and get healthy. The drawback is that you don't get game-like reps in practice."
The Lafayette roster is comprised of players 15-19 years old. The Drillers took on the New Orleans Boosters, the reigning All-American Amateur Baseball Association national champions, in two exhibition games. The Boosters are a 22-under team.
"That was really good for our guys," said Standiford, who will be without infielder Caleb Roberts and slugger Kade Hebert the rest of the way. Roberts has reported to his college football team, while Hebert is recovering from an injury as he prepares to begin school at South Arkansas.
Standiford is counting on infielder Jack Schrader and designated hitter/first baseman James Heiken to step into the lineup and contribute.
"Jack played a ton of meaningful innings at second and third base during the season," Standiford said. "He's had a big bat off the bench."
Catcher Erik Heiken is a candidate for the clean-up spot vacated by Hebert. Offensively, the statistical leaders are shortstop/pitcher Cameron Gonzales (.396, 27 runs, 16 SBs), right fielder Dorien Jackson (.373, 21 RBIs, 22 runs), center fielder Cooper Martin (.283, 20 runs) and Dylan Dronet (22 RBIs).
Martin and Jackson were spectacular on defense in the state tournament. Both outfielders have great speed and range.
The pitching staff is led by Cabet Blanchard (2.54 ERA), Grant Porche (2-0, 1.75 ERA, 24K in 19 innings), Dronet (3-0), Gonzales (4-0, 3.70- ERA, 21K in 20.2 IP) and closer Cohen Elkins (4-0, 3.00 ERA).
"Blanchard has been our number one arm, but he's been limited by some arm issues," Standiford said. "Our ace has varied over the course of the season. We're probably going to throw Porche in the opener. He had a heckuva game against Retif Oil at the state tournament."
Panola (Mississippi), Ada (Oklahoma), Paragould (Arkansas), Washington (Missouri), Pittsburgh (Kansas) and host Pelham make up the remainder of the field in the double-elimination bracket.
"The key is going to be pitching and defense," Standiford said. "At this point, everybody is good. Teams aren't going to run out of pitching like some did at the state tournament.
"Our kids are all bought in. The key is to get off the bus with the intention of winning, not to have the mindset of it's just cool to be here."
The American Legion World Series begins Aug. 10 in Shelby, North Carolina.