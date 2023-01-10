For coaches, things can always be better.
But for Lafayette High’s Tarunye Kanonu and St. Thomas More’s Stephen Strojny, they can’t help but to be overly pleased with where their basketball programs currently stand.
Lafayette High is 14-4 and in the top spot at No. 1, followed closely by St. Thomas More at 15-3 in the second spot.
“The season has been very interesting and very fun,” Kanonu said. “It has been a lot of fun watching the kids grow and get better as the season has gone on. It has been a fun journey.”
“I’m pleased with where we are right now,” Strojny said. “Everyone wants to be in the top four so that they can host the first, second and third round playoff games. That’s important because there is a difference between playing in your own gym oppose to going on the road.”
Now, in what could be a potential preview of a postseason matchup, the Cougars will travel to face the Lions at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
“It’s a really big game,” Kanonu said. “We know they are a really good team, and they play extremely hard. I think this game could possibly be a preview of what the Top 28 would look like.”
“It’s a big game for the kids because a lot of them know each other,” Strojny said. “Lafayette High is one of the premier girls basketball programs in the area and I like to think that we are in that discussion as well. I know our kids are looking forward to this game because they really like the big game atmosphere.”
Lafayette High’s led offensively by senior guard Chrysta Narcisse, a South Alabama signee, who is averaging 22 points per game, according to Kanonu. In addition to Narcisse, the Lions have Grace Paul, a 6-2 center, and Kira Johnson.
“Chrysta has stepped up and been huge for us both offensively and defensively,” Kanonu said. “She scores as we need her to, but she has done a great job of also incorporating her teammates. She has been a floor general and has been pivotal in our success this season.”
The Cougars are led by AC Froehlich, Colleen Domingue and Brynnan Boyd. Froehlich, a two-time all-state selection, is 6-1 and averages 13.8 points, while Domingue is second on the team at 12.5 points. Boyd has contributed with 10.1 points.
“STM has a great inside presence and they run the floor really well,” Kanonu said. “They are fundamentally sound, they shoot the basketball well and they are relentless on the boards. They are just hard-nosed both offensively and defensively.”
What Strojny loves about his Cougars is the fact that they are well-balanced offensively.
“When you have a player like AC who is so dynamic and can impact the game in so many ways, you want to go through her. But we have some balance. Colleen has been our leading scorer more often than not and we have girls who can come off the bench and score. So, we’re a lot more balanced than people think.”
Depth or the lack thereof has been the biggest concern for the Lions thus far, as Lafayette High has typically played about seven players thus far, according to Kanonu.
“We don’t have the depth that we had last year,” Kanonu said. “We are playing two freshmen that we have had to throw into the fire and watching their growth has been fun. But we’re not rotating many kids and I feel like the kids we have played are all showing a lot of heart.”
Kanonu credits the Lions’ conditioning for their success, which has been instrumental in allowing Lafayette High to play fewer players, while still playing up tempo and pressure opposing teams defensively.
“The most important thing for us against STM is that we have to go out there and play Lafayette High basketball,” Kanonu said. “We have to play hard-nosed defense and make shots down the stretch.”
Strojny believes the winner will be determined by how well “composure is kept” when facing adversity.
“The key in this game is going to be maintaining your composure whenever the other team makes a run,” Strojny said. “We know that we have to keep our composure when they ramp up their pressure.”