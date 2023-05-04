BATON ROUGE - The incomparable Irene Kaiser climaxed a brilliant season here Thursday to pace the Episcopal School of Acadiana to a second-place finish in the Class B LHSAA State Track Meet at LSU,
Kaiser, who spent much of the season competing against larger programs, won the long jump with a leap of 17-6 and took the triple jump at 36-9.
She also placed second in both the 100-meter dash in 12.80 and the 100-meter hurdles (16.46).
Behind Kaiser, the Lady Falcons scored 65 points, just behind Christ Episcoal's 69.
Ayden Brown provided support for Kaiser with a second-place 58.87 in the 400 and a third place 2:19.49 in the 800.
Not to be outdone, the ESA boys scored 74 points, second to winner Simsboro's 99 at meet's end. J.S. Clark of Opelousas was fourth.
Ian Allem won the 400-meter dash at 50.96 and was third in the 200 at 22.28. Teammate Gunnar Caswell was second.
Also, Greer Hernandez was second in the 1600(4:50.17), while Eli Eble was second in the shot put (42-11)
The effort was wrapped up when Caswell, Hernandez, Maljean and Spencer McNeely won the 4x400 in 3:35.28.