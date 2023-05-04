BATON ROUGE - The incomparable Irene Kaiser climaxed a brilliant season Thursday to pace the Episcopal School of Acadiana in the Class B LHSAA State Track Meet at LSU,
Kaiser, who spent much of the season competing against larger programs, won the long jump with a leap of 17-6 and took the triple jump at 36-9.
She also placed fifth in the 100-meter dash in 13.20 and second in the 100-meter hurdles (17.22).
Behind Kaiser, the Lady Falcons scored 65 points.
Sadie Nassar provided support for Kaiser with a third-place finish in discus.
Not to be outdone, the ESA boys won their division with 91 points. Castor came in second with 61 points. J.S. Clark came in third with 50 points. Lacassine came in fourth with 47.
Ian Allam won the 400-meter dash at 51.27. Greer Hernandez won the 1600-meter with 4:33.77 and the 3200 meter with 10:07.87.
Eli Eble won shot put with 14.37 meters.