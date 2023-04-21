Honors were shared between Kaplan girls and Erath boys as both won the District 5-3A track meet in their respective divisions Thursday.
Both teams led after field events, with Erath boys pulling away thanks to their control of the distance running events and Kaplan girls winning off consistent performances throughout the meet.
“It was a total team effort from the best athletes to the worst athletes just a total team effort,” Kaplan coach Cody Mire said.
Christian Pillette took home best overall performer for Erath scoring 19 points for his team and winning 110m hurdles and tying for first in the high jump with St. Martinville’s Harvey Broussard.
“I got a big chip on my shoulder (going into regionals),” Pillette said. “I gotta just keep pushing out there, because the competition is only gonna get tougher.”
Freshman Kayla Richard helped Kaplan in their girls win with a surprising performance in the 100m dash for her team.
“That was amazing, because she came out her first year and she didn’t really want to run, but when she started, she fell in love with it and I’m just waiting for her to do something crazy, and she has so much time to do it.” District 5-3A boys 100m champion and Richard’s cousin Gabe Clement said.
Clement won outstanding track performance bringing winning 100m, 200m and 400m with a time of 10.98 seconds into a headwind in the 100m.
“I can’t wait (for regionals). They’re dropping some really amazing times and I can't wait for the competition, because I know I’m gonna shine when competition comes,” Clement said.
Erath came second in the girls division with sophomore Mary Claire Guilbeaux taking home best overall performer taking first in the long jump after a judge's decision gave her the win over Abbeville’s Anijah Arceneaux who also jumped 15’ 2”.
“I’ve never seen a competition so close in all my years of coaching,” Erath coach Eric LeBlanc said. “We were just lucky to have it go our way today.”
Second place is not good enough for Erath girls and they will look to take some revenge when they see Kaplan again at regionals, according to girls 110m hurdles champion Ali Boullion.
“No one really like losing. Losing is not fun at all. So, we all know it’s time to step up and just get it done,” Boullion said.