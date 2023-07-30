What we know
Offensively, the Erath Bobcats will once again be stout. Not only do they return a lot of experience on that side of the ball, but it is headlined by quarterback Lynkon Romero, receiver Christian Pillette and running backs Mason Hebert and Blake Dautreuil.
Romero is a four-year starter under center for the Bobcats and is coming off a junior season in which he passed for more than 1,600 yards and rushed for more than 500 yards.
Pillette, a three-year starter, caught 43 passes for 837 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior, while Hebert (117-701, 5 TDs) and Dautreuil (139-590, 5 TDs) combined to rush for nearly 1,300 yards.
“Last year, we averaged close to 300 yards per game on offense,” Bobcats head coach Eric LeBlanc said. “We were super effective on offense, and I feel the running game helped open up our passing game. We’re going to stick with it again this year and run the ball as best we can again.”
What we don’t know
How will the Bobcats’ offensive and defensive lines hold up inside the trenches? Upfront on both sides of the ball, is arguably where the Bobcats are the least experienced. But LeBlanc doesn’t seem to be concerned.
“Our defensive and offensive lines have talented players there,” LeBlanc said. “It’s just that they are the least experienced group, but not the least talented. Those groups are just in need of some reps in game situation going in. But they are very talented.”
And hopefully in good condition as four of the Bobcats’ starters along the offensive line left tackle Kaiden Viator, center Andrew LeBlanc, right guard Ryan Fobbs and right tackle Wyatt Richard are also starting along Erath’s defensive line.
“I don’t feel more worried about the offensive and defensive lines because of their lack of experience,” LeBlanc said. “Because it is our job to coach these guys up. This is what we do. You lose seniors every year and every year you have to rebuild some aspect of the game. It is my job to get them ready.”
How we see it
With so much talent and experience returning at the skill positions, the key is the offensive and defensive lines for the Bobcats.
If the offensive line can keep Romero clean and create running lanes for the running game and the defensive line can hold their own in the trenches against the run, the Bobcats have a legitimate chance to improve upon last year’s second place finish in District 5-3A and could make a run beyond the second round.
Players to watch
Lynkon Romero QB, 6-3, 210, Sr.
Romero, who has been starting under center since his freshman year, is looking to close out his high school career with a bang. Romero does a great job of reading defenses, and his accuracy has been vital to helping him break more than 20 school records.
Christian Pillette WR, 5-10, 168, Sr.
Pillette is already the Bobcats’ career record holder for receiving yards and has his sights on more. A three-year starter, Pillette is a tremendous route runner with great hands, and he is extremely aggressive going get the football when it is in the air.
Mason Hebert LB/RB, 5-8, 180, Jr.
Hebert, who has been nicknamed “The Bus,” is a downhill runner that doesn’t shy away from contact. He’s hard-nosed and extremely physical on both sides of the ball. Hebert, who has overcome two shoulder surgeries as well as a knee surgery, led the Bobcats in rushing a year ago.
Blake Dautreuil RB/LB, 5-11, 170, Sr.
Dautreuil is in his second season as a starter for the Bobcats and he has established himself as one of the toughest kids on the team. He’s physical out of the backfield and in run support, but he also has speed evident by the fact he is Erath’s anchor on the 4x100.
Bo Lancon CB/WR, 6-0, 165, Sr.
Lancon, who is one of the fastest players on the Bobcats’ team, is a playmaker in the secondary. A year ago, Lancon led the Bobcats in interceptions with four and he will be relied upon to serve as a lockdown corner against opposing teams’ best receiver. Erath’s coaching staff are expecting this year to be Lancon’s best season of his career.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Christian Pillette (5’10, 168, Sr.)*
WR Payton Pickens (6’0, 170, Sr.)*
WR Cameron Soirez (5’11, 171, Jr.)*
TE Luke Etie (6’0, 185, Jr.)
OT Kaiden Viator (6’0, 225, Soph.)
OG Jadon Soirez (5’9, 210, Sr.)*
C Andrew LeBlanc (5’8, 190, Jr.)
OG Ryan Fobbs (6’2, 280, Sr.)*
OT Wyatt Richard (5’11, 275, Sr.)*
QB Lynkon Romero (6’3, 210, Sr.)*
RB Blake Dautreuil (5’11, 170, Sr.)*
Defense
DE Ryan Fobbs (6-2, 280, Sr.)*
DT Wyatt Richard (5’-1, 275, Sr.)*
DT Andrew LeBlanc (5-8, 190, Jr.)
DE Kaiden Viator (6-0, 225, Soph.)
LB Mason Hebert (5-8, 180, Jr.)*
LB Blake Dautreuil (5-11, 170, Sr.)*
CB Bo Lancon (6-0, 165, Sr.)*
CB Ashton Alleman (5-8, 135, Sr.)
FS Christian Pillette (5-10, 168, Sr.)*
SS Branson Word (5’10, 185, Sr.)
SS Brayden Landry (5’9, 155, Sr.)
Coaches
Head coach: Eric LeBlanc
Assistant coaches: Eric LeBlanc (OC / OL), Jonathan Bouillion (DC / S), Cole Delcambre (QB), Ian Harrington (CB), Bryan Parker (DL), Tommie Pillette (RB), Trey Price (LB), Johnny Trangmar (TE), Christian Umphries (WR)
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 Loreauville
Sept. 8 NORTH VERMILION
Sept. 15 Catholic-NI
Sept. 22 Vermilion Catholic
Sept. 29 VINTON
Oct. 6 St. Martinville
Oct. 13 KAPLAN
Oct. 20 Abbeville
Oct. 27 CROWLEY
Nov. 3 DONALDSONVILLE
Home games in all CAPS
2022 Results
Lost Loreauville 20-15
Beat North Vermilion 24-14
Beat Catholic-NI 30-20
Lost Vermilion Catholic 34-0
Beat Vinton 28-6
Lost St. Martinville 45-28
Beat Kaplan 37-22
Beat Abbeville 31-21
Beat Crowley 39-28
Beat Donaldsonville 38-22
Playoffs
Beat Eunice 34-30
Lost West Feliciana 55-21
Last 5 years
2022: 8-4
2021: 7-4
2020: 1-5
2019: 5-6
2018: 4-7