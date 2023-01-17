Something had to give when Episcopal School of Acadiana's boys soccer team squared off with Ascension Episcopal for first place in District 4-IV in Youngsville on Monday.
ESA, which had only lost once all season, entered the game with a four-game winning streak. The Falcons hadn't allowed a goal since their one-goal loss to Captain Shreve on Jan. 7.
Ascension Episcopal hadn't lost in its last seven games, going 6-0-1 and holding all seven opponents scoreless.
In the 76th minute, Evan Lipari's unassisted goal from short-range gave the Falcons a 3-2 come-from-behind win.
"It was a moment of brilliance from Evan," ESA coach Adam Glover said. "With him on the field, we know we have a chance in every game. He produced that again today."
The Falcons (11-1-3, 4-0-0) struck first in the 19th minute on Lipari's assist to Tripp Monica.
In the 38th minute, Ascension Episcopal forward Connor Edmond's shot in the box skidded just to the left of the goal.
Edmond came right back in stoppage time with another opportunity in the box. This time, he delivered the game-tying goal.
"Our boys needed a boost at that time," Blue Gators coach CJ Murison said. "That goal lifted us, and we knew we were in the game.
"The whole time, we had been talking about getting Connor running across their backline and getting between their center backs. Right at the end of the half, we found him with the ball. He did a little magic, got past his guy and slid it in."
Later in stoppage time, ESA's Gunnar Caswell was fouled after dribbling the length of the field, but Blue Gators goalie Les Schouest blocked the Falcons' free kick.
Less than two minutes into the second half, Hayes Trotter scored off a corner kick to put the Blue Gators ahead 2-1.
"It was a great finish," Murison said. "In training, we've been running corners. He's been there, picking the ball up. He hasn't hit one in a game. That one sailed perfectly. As soon as he hit it, I knew it was going in. He floated it into the top corner."
In the 50th minute, Edmond outmaneuvered a defender with fancy footwork in the left flank. He followed with a cross pass to Trotter, whose header hit the right goalpost.
"Connor has those twinkle toes," Murison said. "He can conjure up something out of nothing. He's so quick and can cut on a dime where he wiggles his way through. You think he's going nowhere, and then he twists and turns."
The Falcons evened the score in the 72nd minute. While sprinting full speed along the right side, Asa Moss delivered a perfectly placed cross pass to Caswell for the game-winning header.
"That might be the goal of the season," Glover said. "We're down, questioning whether we're going to get a goal. It was just a little bit of quality and composure from Asa. We know he can do it.
"Gunnar, he's one of my captains. It could have either gone into the goal like it did or gone 50 yards over the bar. I'm just delighted it found the back of the net."
Ascension Episcopal (13-3-3, 5-1-0) lost by the same margin in similar fashion last year at ESA. The Blue Gators were spurred on by a large, vocal crowd on Monday, which concerned Glover.
"Whenever we come here, they always have a huge crowd and a large student section," he said. "I was worried at certain moments that we were going to crumble under that pressure. We came from being down 2-1 two years in a row. It showed great composure to win the game."