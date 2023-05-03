CADE – In one way, it has been a trying season for ESA head coach Mark Broussard and the Falcons’ baseball program.
At the same time it has been quite gratifying as well.
The Falcons initially had expectations of making a run at the state baseball tournament in Sulphur, but then they lost their starting center fielder Eshaan Ali and catcher Will Tolson before the season got under way.
Combine the injuries with the expected large roles for a handful of inexperienced freshmen, and it is understandable the confidence to accomplish those preseason goals may have taken a hit.
“We’re young and we really started the season off rough,” said Broussard, whose Falcons lost nine of their first 10 games of the season. “We were starting four to five freshmen in the beginning and now we are down to about four.”
But through all the adversity, the ups and the downs, the youthful Falcons grew up. They learned a lot and gained valuable experience on the way to winning six of their next seven games.
“We have matured a little bit since the start of the season,” Broussard said. “It was a learning experience for all of us.”
Now, the Falcons are 9-13 overall and one win away from reaching the state baseball tournament.
“Our outlook for the season was dampened with those two injuries,” Broussard said. “But we are playing decently right now. The guys have settled down and they are more comfortable with where they are playing. They are playing without thinking and that has been huge. Before those injuries, we thought we’d be at this point.”
Now, to advance to Sulphur, the Falcons are facing a tall task as they will travel to face No. 1-seed Avoyelles Public Charter at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Division V select quarterfinals.
“They are ranked No. 1 in our division for a reason,” Broussard said. “They pitch well. They swing the bat well and they play good defense.”
The Vikings, who are 22-3 on the season, are on a 16-game winning streak. During that time, the Vikings have scored seven or more runs 14 times and have posted seven shutouts.
“I don’t want to say we have to play a perfect game to win because then everyone gets all tense,” Broussard said. “But we’re going to have to limit our mistakes and put the bat on the ball. If we give up seven or eight runs, it will be tough to beat them.”
Junior right-handed pitcher Sidney Loughlin (4-3, 2.64 ERA, 50.1 IP, 25 H, 29 BB, 87 Ks) will be on the mound for ESA. This season, when Loughlin starts, the Falcons tend to play with more confidence.
“We definitely play with more confidence when Sidney is on the mound,” Broussard said. “That’s because Sidney is confident. He throws a lot of different pitches for strikes. Sidney really thrives when the opponent tries to get in his head and his teammates really feed off that.”
Offensively, the Falcons are led by Loughlin (.491, 2 HRs, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 21 RBIs), Andy Hebert (.310, 4 doubles, 9 RBIs), Will Brown (.288, 14 runs, 6 SBs) and Colby Huffman (.250, 1 double, 11 RBIs).
While it will be a challenge, Broussard isn’t concerned about his Falcons being intimidated.
“We just have to go out and play our game,” Broussard said. “It doesn’t matter what the score is, we just have to play our game. We played some pretty good teams throughout the year, so I know we won’t be scared of the moment.”