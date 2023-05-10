SULPHUR – It has been nearly four and a half decades since the last time the Eunice Bobcats baseball program advanced to the state finals.
And while 1979 was the lone state finals appearance for the Bobcats, it also represents the year they won the program’s lone state championship.
Now, on the 50th anniversary of the baseball program, the Bobcats, who will face Lakeshore in the Division II nonselect semifinals at 11 a.m. Thursday on Field 40 at McMurry Park in Sulphur, are one win away from making a return trip to the state finals.
“It would be a great thing to be able to do it (reach the state finals) in the year of our 50th anniversary,” Bobcats coach Scott Phillips said. “We have had a great season and if we were able to do it this year that would be icing on the cake.”
It has been a great year indeed for the Bobcats, who are 30-6 overall, have had three winning streaks of at least five games including a long of 12 in a row and haven’t lost more than two consecutive games all season.
“This is just a gritty bunch of guys,” Phillips said. “They just really get after it.”
There are several reasons for the Bobcats’ success, but at the forefront is Eunice’s players holding each other accountable as well as the reduction in both mental and physical errors, according to Phillips.
“We allowed the players to make their own rules and made it to where players have to answer to their teammates and own up to their teammates instead of just the coaches,” Phillips said. “That has been huge. We also knew we had to get better defensively and cut down on the errors. Last year we committed 109 errors and this year we are in the low 60’s. Physical errors will always be there, but we also had to squash the mental errors and we have done that.”
The results have been quite impressive for a Bobcats team that has excelled in all three phases of the game.
“We pitch well. We defend well and we have hit the ball well,” Phillips said. “We knew what we had and what we needed to fall into place. Everything has fallen into place for us and that’s because the kids believed in what we were telling them.”
Eunice has an experienced team with nine seniors, seven of whom are starters. But if there has been a pleasant surprise for Phillips and the Bobcats, it has been the performance of their pitching staff headlined by senior Hudson Manuel. Manuel, who will be on the mound against Lakeshore (22-11), is 10-2 with a 2.40 ERA.
“Our pitching has been a big surprise,” Phillips said. “Hudson is a big strong right-hander for s. He has really excelled on the mound and that’s because he does a great job of mixing up his pitches and keeping hitters off balanced.”
Despite everything that is on the line, Phillips admits it isn’t championship or bust for the Bobcats.
“Honestly, I hate to say that it is championship or bust,” Phillips said. “To win a championship, sometimes you need a little luck and for things to go your way. I can’t say that it is championship or bust because it has been a great year. I hope we can take the next step, but if we don’t it has still been a great year.”
However, doing so will only make “a great year” that much better, Phillips said.
“It would be humongous if we could reach the finals because I have my son Dru playing for me at shortstop and my other son Austin coaching with me,” Phillips said. “I also have several players who played for me in the past who are now coaching with me. So, it would mean a lot for us to do it.”
And that’s why Phillips, his coaching staff and the Bobcats’ players have not shied away from talking about what it would be like to reach the state finals.
“Oh, we have talked about it because I want them to believe it,” Phillips said. “We have had them to close their eyes and imagine you’re doing this. Someone is going to be a hometown legend by getting the big hit or making the big pitch to win it. We still talk about Nicholas Doucet from that 1979 team. I told them to be that guy that we are talking about years and years from now.”