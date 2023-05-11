SULPHUR - It's not the way Eunice head coach Scott Phillips envisioned things ending for his Bobcats.
However, sometimes it just isn't your day.
The Bobcats' quest to reach the state finals for the first time since 1979 came to an end on Thursday with an 8-3 defeat to No. 8 Lakeshore in the Division II nonselect semifinals at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
"We did everything in our power, and we did all that we could, but it just wasn't our day," Phillips said. "We didn't pitch our best and we didn't play our best. They were the better team."
The Bobcats, whose season ends with an overall record of 31-7, allowed Lakeshore to score four runs in each of the first two innings to fall behind 8-0. That deficit proved to be too great to overcome for the Bobcats.
"To fall behind 8-0 at this stage of the season is tough, especially against a really good team," Phillips said. "We didn't start out like we usually start."
Pitching had been among the Bobcats' strengths this season, but against Lakeshore it struggled. Starter Hudson Manuel allowed seven runs (5 earned) on five hits and three walks in one and two-thirds innings of work.
"We just gave up too many free passes," Phillips said. "It could have been a complete blowout, but the guys continued to compete and (Hudson) Conner gave us an opportunity to get back in it."
In relief, Conner quieted Lakeshore's bats as he allowed one earned run on four hits and three walks, while striking out three in five and one-third innings.
But the damage was already done.
Offensively, the Bobcats' bats were stymied for the most part by Lakeshore's Dominick Letort. Eunice managed four hits off Letort and the only one for extra bases was a two-run home run by Hayden Darbonne in the bottom of the sixth inning that cut the deficit to 8-3.
Letort earned the win after allowing three earned runs on four hits and one walk, while striking out 12 in seven innings.
"He did a good job of mixing it up," Phillips said of Letort. "He was throwing his changeup and curveball at any time. When we did hit the ball, it was hit right into their gloves. Wherever we hit it, they were right there."
Although falling short of their goal of winning a state title hurts, Phillips admits he couldn't be prouder of his Bobcats.
"It wasn't state or bust," Phillips said. "These guys have been giving it their all, all year. It was an awesome year and I'm going to miss all of these guys."