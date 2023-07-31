The Eunice Bobcats were hoping to reach the state finals for the first time since 1979.
And although they fell one win short of accomplishing that feat, the Bobcats' season was still successful.
"When you look back on the season, you realize all of the things you have accomplished," Bobcats coach Scott Phillips said.
The Bobcats had three winning streaks of at least five games, including 12 in a row at one point, and they didn’t lose more than two consecutive games all season. They finished 31-7 overall and reached the state semifinals.
"To have 31 wins in a season is a lot around here," Phillips said. "It definitely gives us something good to build upon for next year."
Phillips is the Acadiana Advocate's All-Metro Baseball Coach of the Year.
"That's awesome, but a lot of the credit needs to go to my staff," Phillips said. "I am thankful for the honor, but I have to give credit where credit is due. I have a great staff and they really make my job a lot easier."