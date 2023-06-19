Acadiana Cane Cutters third baseman Grant Comeaux hasn't had the opportunity to play a lot of baseball over the past two years, which makes his performance this summer even more impressive.
As a senior at Barbe High, Comeaux suffered an early-season injury that sidelined him until near the end of the regular season. He redshirted at Louisiana Tech this past season.
Comeaux has come out swinging for the Cane Cutters, leading the team in home runs and RBIs. His .283 batting average is second on the team and eighth in the Texas Collegiate League, which only has six players hitting .300 or higher.
"He goes to the plate with a plan," Cane Cutters coach Darien Dukes said. "He commands the strike zone. You don't see that much in young players. He had great high school coaching at Barbe, and he comes from a baseball family."
Comeaux's older brother, Braden, signed with TCU out of high school and transferred to LSU-Eunice where he batted .377. He finished his career at Rice and was hitting a team-high .349 when the season was derailed by COVID-19.
Grant Comeaux homered in the season-opening win over Baton Rouge and added another in his team's fifth game. At Barbe, his career high was two home runs in his junior season.
"I didn't know what to expect coming into the summer," he said. "It's a little more difficult hitting with the wooden bat. You have to concentrate a little more on finding the barrel. It's not my approach to try and hit for power. I just try to get base knocks up the middle."
Comeaux began the summer batting in the five-hole. He moved to clean-up for several games and recently manned the leadoff spot, as well as the two-hole.
"He has a knack for driving in runs," Dukes said. "One thing I like is that he doesn't have a problem moving a runner up. Coming from his high school, he's played in a bunch of big games. You can see that in the way he takes great at-bats."
Comeaux was ranked as the No. 26 prep player in Louisiana and the No. 2 third baseman by Perfect Game following his senior season. The previous year, Barbe went 39-2 and was named national champion by one media outlet.
He went 3-for-4 with two doubles in a win over Brazos Valley, and went 2-for-3 while reaching base four times in a win against Seguin River, but the highlight of Comeaux's summer has come off the field.
"It's probably traveling on the road and having fun with the boys on the bus," he said.
The second-place Cane Cutters (8-7) will play at home again on Thursday against first-place Baton Rouge (10-5). The first pitch at Fabacher Field is scheduled for 7 p.m.