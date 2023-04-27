There’s something to be said about having an experienced team, regardless of the sport.
And when it comes to the state softball tournament, experience in having been there before is a plus.
Because the atmosphere at Frasch Park in Sulphur can be overwhelming.
“Last year, the tournament was split with select tournament in Broussard and nonselect in Sulphur,” Beau Chene coach Thad Dickey said. “The crowds were nice, but not massive. This year, with everybody coming back together in one place, the crowds are going to be doubled.”
When the state softball tournament gets under way on Friday, six Acadiana area teams – St. Thomas More, David Thibodaux, Beau Chene, Notre Dame, Kaplan and Opelousas Catholic – will be looking to punch its ticket into the state title game of their respective divisions.
“Having experience at the state softball tournament definitely helps,” said St. Thomas More head coach Andria Waguespack, whose Lady Cougars are in the semifinals for a fifth consecutive season. “If you’ve never been to Sulphur, the atmosphere, noise and fans certainly can be an advantage for someone who has been there.”
Of the area teams competing, the Lady Cougars, Lady Gators and Notre Dame are all programs who have experience playing in Sulphur. St. Thomas More has qualified for the state tournament each of the past seven seasons, while the Lady Gators have every season since 2019. Notre Dame, who has won four consecutive state championships, has advanced to the state tournament every season since 2010.
“Going to the state tournament never gets old,” said Lady Pios coach Dale Serie, whose team will face D’Arbonne Woods Charter on Field 17 at 2:30 p.m. “It is always a great feeling when you are there. The crowd can be overwhelming, but everyone is excited for you to be there. There are just as many people cheering for you that there is cheering against you.”
“It says a lot about the stability of the programs,” said Dickey, whose Lady Gators will face Albany on Field 14 at 2:30 p.m. “Kids know what to expect and they know what the goal is. We want to win a state championship. You have to be fortunate to win a state championship, so we just want a chance to be playing on the last weekend of the season.”
Kaplan, Opelousas Catholic and David Thibodaux, who will face No. 1-seed Buckeye on Field 15 at 12 p.m., don’t have much state tournament experience, at least when it has been held in Sulphur.
The Lady Pirates had been a mainstay at the state softball tournament in the past when it began with the quarterfinals. The Lady Pirates, who will face No. 3-seed Doyle on Field 16 at 2:30 p.m. are returning to Sulphur for the first time since 2018.
“I don’t have any concerns,” Kaplan head coach Brittany LeBeouf said. “
Opelousas Catholic, who will face No. 1-seed Catholic High of Pointe Coupee on Field 19 at 12 p.m., finished as the Division IV state runner-up a year ago. However, the experience wasn’t at Frasch Park.
“I think there is a pretty significant advantage to having experience being there before in Sulphur,” Lady Vikings head coach Will Pitre said. “When you have been there before, you’re able to get the ‘aww shucks’ out of the way. It takes a lot of the mystery out and things feel more normal.”
To help prepare their teams on what to expect in Sulphur, LeBeouf brought in coaches with state tourney experience to speak to her players, while Pitre believes the Lady Vikings’ regular season schedule will have them ready to embark on the quest for a state title.
“The coaches came talk to the girls and explain to them what to expect at state,” LeBeouf said. “It is a huge accomplishment to make the semifinals, but the job isn’t finished. This isn’t our overall goal. We didn’t just want to make it to the tournament. Our goal is to win the state tourney.”
While their teams are experienced in playing in Sulphur, Waguespack and Dickey said “it’s important to enjoy the moment” for those who haven’t been there.