Diesel Solari never had to deal with rehabbing a serious injury.
So when the Cecilia High star quarterback suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee last year in Week 4 against Crowley, coping with the ramifications was difficult.
“From the moment we were in the doctor’s office, it was very tough,” Solari said. “There was a lot of emotion in that room. I was crying and I was angry. I just wanted to play football.”
Football is all Solari had known and had become known for. Suddenly, he could no longer do what he loved.
It took a toll on him, said Cecilia coach Dennis Skains.
“He didn’t take the news well,” Skains said. “He had a rough time with it. He’s a teenager and football is his identity. It is hard when you take that identity away.”
Solari recalls the tough days he endured after the injury and remembers being so distraught over the injury that he became depressed.
“I was depressed and stressed,” said Solari, whose Bulldogs host Southside at 7 p.m. Friday of 1-0 teams. “I wouldn’t eat and I couldn’t sleep. It was tough.”
With the help of his coaches, mother, and oldest nephew Kevion Martin, Solari got to a place of no longer feeling sorry for himself.
“My nephew wouldn’t just let me sit around,” Solari said. “He would say things to try and get into my head. If he saw me sitting down, he would walk up and say things like ‘You, don’t want it.’ Having those people in my corner helped me to stop feeling sorry for myself and forced me to go to work and rehab.”
Rehab was tough, but the 5-foot-8, 175-pounder was never one to shy away from hard work.
“Diesel’s work ethic has always been unbelievable,” Skains said. “Once he got over the fact that he wasn’t coming back (last year), he began rehabbing even harder.”
Less than a year later, Solari is back on the field looking faster and quicker than ever.
“Diesel has God-given ability,” Skains said. “He can get up to full speed in a couple of steps. He is one of the best running backs — and I call him a running back because that is essentially what he is — that I have ever had to coach.”
In his first regular season game since the injury, Solari’s performance didn’t disappoint. Solari completed 7 of 9 passes for 97 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 94 yards on 11 carries. Solari also returned a kick 96 yards for a touchdown in leading the Bulldogs to a 49-26 victory over St. Martinville.
“I feel like I still have a lot of work to do,” Solari said. “I still don’t feel like myself and that’s because I have to wear that brace. It’s very uncomfortable and it holds me back. I don’t worry about my knee because if I did, then I wouldn’t be able to go out on the field and be myself.”
Solari is now focused on helping the Bulldogs reach their goals.
“I want to go to the (Caesars Superdome),” Solari said. “I want to win a championship. I know that is everybody’s goal, but that’s what I want for us.”
He's also got individual goals to improve upon.
“I want to do better,” Solari said. “I want to be better. I want to pass for more yards than I run for. But when the time comes to run, then I will run.”