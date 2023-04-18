For the first time since 2019, the Acadiana area doesn't have a No. 1 seed in the high school baseball playoffs.
However, the area will still be heavily represented in the playoffs as there are 28 teams (13 nonselect, 15 select) that qualified for the postseason.
Among the teams to qualify for the postseason, North Vermilion received the highest seed with a No. 2 in Division II nonselect.
"I didn't know if we had enough to be able to jump into the No. 2 spot," Patriots coach Jeremy Trahan said. "(Monday), we were sitting at No. 3. But a lot of the teams we played this season, won on (Monday) and that helped us to move up."
All-in-all, the area had six teams receive Top 4 seeds in their respective divisions and a total of 13 teams - including the Patriots - to earn a first-round bye. The other area teams to earn byes are St. Thomas More (No. 3 in Division II select), Notre Dame (No. 3 in Division III select), Teurlings Catholic (No. 4 in Division II select), Eunice (No. 4 in Division II nonselect), Opelousas Catholic (No. 4 in Division IV select), Southside (No. 6 in Division I nonselect), Loreauville (No. 7 in Division III nonselect), Delcambre (No. 7 in Division IV nonselect), Lafayette Christian (No. 9 in Division II select), Ascension Episcopal (No. 10 in Division III select), Acadiana (No. 11 in Division II select) and Catholic High of New Iberia (No. 12 in Division IV) select.
"This is a very exciting time," Cougars coach Cass Hargis said. "It's the best time of the year and I know we are fired up."
While no area teams secured a top seed, no one seems to find it to be a big deal, considering most teams are merely focused on getting a top four seed.
"We knew we would be one, two or three," Trahan said. "But I had a good idea that we wouldn't be able to get to one. Getting the No. 1 seed is something that we wanted to try to get again, but in the grand scheme of things we wanted to shoot for the top four so we can have home field until the state tournament.
"Getting the No. 1 last year was a big deal for us because we had never done that in the history of our program. So, I'm happy with where we are."
For Eunice head coach Scott Phillips, his program is right where he thought they'd be.
"I'm excited about the bye because now I have an opportunity to go watch our next opponent and get a head start," Phillips said. "Our next opponent doesn't get the opportunity to see us play."
Regardless of where the area teams are seeded, Hargis, Trahan and Phillips agree that several local teams have a chance to make a run at state championships.
"We have a very good area for baseball," Trahan said. "I definitely think there are a number of teams in our area who can make a run in the playoffs."
Phillips hopes his Bobcats are one of them, especially considering the way they have been playing of late.
"I feel like we are playing out best baseball at the right time," Phillips said. "We are in sync in all three phases of the game. We don't have any superstars, but we have some really good players."