Lafayette High opened the coach Garrett Kreamer era with a 49-8 win over H.L. Bourgeois through a stalwart defensive performance Friday night.
Lafayette forced three turnovers and had four sacks holding Bourgeois to under 50 yards of total offense in the first half.
“We had a few mistakes on offense, but the defense was able to make our job a lot easier by preventing them from getting anything going,” Kreamer said.
The Mighty Lions were able to overcome offensive miscommunications in the passing game in the win with the Braves dropping three interceptions in the game.
“We had limited time to implement our system before the season, and that caused us some difficulties, but any time the defense has a game like that we have no excuse but to win,” Kreamer said.
Mighty Lions quarterback Kevon’te Landry ran for three touchdowns and passed for another in the game, including a 70-yard run in the third quarter.
“Never in my life would I have thought I’d score a touchdown that long,” Landry said. “When I broke it down the sideline, I was just so excited.
Lafayette was able to activate the mercy rule with 10:24 remaining in the fourth quarter when they scored after Bourgeois snapped the ball over the quarterback's head which rolled 30 yards back.
The quarterback then picked up the ball and threw an interception 10 yards behind the original line of scrimmage, which was returned to the Braves 15.
“That’s one of the weirder plays I have seen,” Kreamer said. “I only realized it after the play since I was just so excited about the defense making a big play and giving us a short field.”
Lafayette defensive tackle Ja’Rod Anderson spent a lot of the game in the Bourgeois backfield having 2.5 sacks and 5 quarterback pressures in the game preventing the Braves from getting into a rhythm passing with the Mighty Lions leading big.
“'Crunch' is an important leader on that unit and I couldn’t be happier with his performance tonight,” Kreamer said.
Lafayette will host Comeaux next Friday.
“I hope we can enjoy this night and keep the momentum going," Landry said.
"I’m really looking forward to playing football with this team who are my family, and I feel like we can go far with this group."