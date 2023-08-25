In what was a mistake-filled contest by both teams, the St. Thomas More Cougars made enough plays to claim a 17-7 victory over Acadiana High in the Kiwanis Club Jamboree at Cajun Field on Thursday.
From an interception, fumbles, snaps over the quarterback’s head, penalties and a miscue on special teams that resulted in a turnover, both the Cougars and the Rams struggled to avoid self-inflicted wounds.
The Cougars scored 17 unanswered points after Acadiana took a 7-0 lead in the first half behind the lead of their two backup quarterbacks Cole Bergeron and Matt Parker, who both played in place of Sam Altman. Altmann left the game with an apparent injury suffered on a four-yard run on the first play of the Cougars’ opening possession.
Brendan Bourque nailed a 35-yard field goal to pull the Cougars within four at 7-3 at halftime, then Gabe Mocek scored on a three-yard run to take the lead over the Rams at 10-7 in the second half. Landon Strother then sealed the game with a 24-yard touchdown reception from Cole Bergeron to extend the lead to 17-7. Strother finished with two receptions for 41 yards.
Bergeron finished 4-of-9 passing for 55 yards and a touchdown, while Parker completed 3-of-6 passes for 39 yards and an interception.
Offensively, the Rams’ best drive was the first of the game when they went 59 yards on 14 plays to take a 7-0 lead on a one-yard touchdown run by Jonah Gauthier. Gauthier finished with a game-high 51 yards on 11 carries.
Breaux Bridge 21, Comeaux 6
In the final tune-up before the regular season kicks off, the Breaux Bridge Tigers claimed a 21-6 victory over the Comeaux Spartans during the opening game of the Kiwanis Club Jamboree at Cajun Field on Friday.
The Tigers, who got off to a slow start with a three and out that included two holding penalties on its first possession, closed out the game in impressive fashion.
Offensively, the Tigers were led by running back Cristian Matthews, who rushed for a game-high 61 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.
After falling behind 6-0, the Tigers responded with three – two offensive and one defensive - unanswered touchdowns to regain the lead permanently.
Matthews scored the first touchdown, capping a 9-play 56-yard touchdown to even the score at 6-6 for the Tigers.
On the first play following the ensuing kickoff, the Tigers’ Jakylon Thomas recovered a fumble and returned it 31 yards for another touchdown to extend Breaux Bridge’s lead to 14-6 with 32 seconds remaining in the first half.
The Tigers’ most impressive drive of the night came on their lone possession of the second half, when they went 81 yards on 14 plays on a drive that took nearly eight minutes off of the clock. The drive was capped by Matthews’ second touchdown run of the game to give the Tigers a 21-6 advantage.
In the losing effort for the Spartans, Jayden Sonnier finished with 59 yards and one touchdown on nine carries.
Carencro 15, Notre Dame 7
If Thursday’s performance against Notre Dame in the Kiwanis Club Jamboree is any indication, Carencro’s fan base is going to enjoy watching Chantz Babineaux.
Babineaux did a little bit of everything for the Bears, as Carencro claimed a 15-7 victory over the Notre Dame Pios.
Babineaux impacted the game more with his legs than his arm, finishing with 63 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.
In addition to Babineaux, running back Cashmire Batiste turned in a solid performance as well. Batiste finished with 51 yards on five carries.
Carencro took an early 7-0 lead on a 27-yard touchdown run by Babineaux in the first half.
Notre Dame responded with 5:48 remaining in the game, tying it up at 7-7 on a 1-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Jackson Link.
The Bears put together another impressive drive to all but seal the victory, when they marched 65 yards in six plays. The scoring drive was capped by a seven-yard touchdown run by Babineaux to regain the lead for Carencro at 13-7 with 3:48 remaining in the game. Carencro converted the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 15-7.
Link finished the game having completed 3-of-5 passes for 42 yards and a rushing touchdown in the loss for the Pios.