Teurlings Catholic's Kentrell Prejean merely wanted someone to give him a chance to prove he could compete on the college level.
Prejean is finally getting that chance and it is with a perennial power in South Dakota State.
Prejean committed to the Jackrabbits, who won the Division I Football Championship Subdivision national title this past season.
"It's a blessing. This is something that I have asked for and prayed for," said Prejean, who plans to sign a National Letter of Intent with the Jackrabbits after spring break. "All I wanted was for someone to give me a shot and I'm getting that. I'm truly blessed."
The Jackrabbits, who were 14-1 a year ago, have qualified for the FCS playoffs 12 consecutive seasons which is the second-longest streak in the country.
"It means a lot to not just me, but the whole school that Kentrell is getting an opportunity to play on the next level," Rebels coach Dane Charpentier said. "Everyone is pulling for this kid because we all know how much work he has put in so that he could be in this position."
Prejean received the scholarship offer from the Jackrabbits following his visit March 23-25.
"I nearly cried when coach Jimmy Rogers told me I was being offered a full ride," Prejean said. "I knew somebody was going to come get me. I knew that I wouldn't just be sitting around on somebody's couch. I'm really thankful for the opportunity."
Other than a couple of preferred walk-on opportunities, Prejean didn't have any offers prior to the Jackrabbits swooping in.
"The landscape has changed greatly in college football recruiting," Charpentier said. "It's very unpredictable, but it is very satisfying that he got this opportunity with such an elite program that is committed to excellence. Kentrell deserves every opportunity to play in college."
Prejean's 5-10, 160-pound stature is believed to be a huge factor in his lack of scholarship offers, because he has consistently excelled on the field and in the classroom.
Prejean is coming off a banner senior season with the Rebels with 70 passes for 1,304 yards and 14 touchdowns to earn first team all-state and all-metro honors.
"In college, he is going to get bigger, faster and stronger," Charpentier said. "The sky is the limit for what he's going to be able to do on the next level."
Prejean is determined to not only make the most of the opportunity for himself, but to reward the Jackrabbits' faith in his abilities.
"Getting the scholarship is the easy part, but the hard part is to keep the scholarship," Prejean said. "I have the scholarship, but now I have to go prove my worth. I have to go there and show that they gave me a scholarship for a reason."
The Jackrabbits are getting quite the playmaker in Prejean, who has a unique ability to get open and make tough catches.
"Kentrell has great short area quickness that leads to separation which leads to getting open," Charpentier said. "He has a great catch radius. He can really get off the ground. He can go over the top of you, around you or under you. How he plays personifies who he is in that he will do whatever needs to be done."
However, the Jackrabbits are getting more than just another good football player in Charpentier's mind.
"Kids make mistakes and sometimes they let people down, but not Kentrell," Charpentier said. "This kid doesn't let people down. Day in and day out, he does the right thing. He never lets anyone down."