With all the weapons that Vermilion Catholic's football team has, it's possible senior running back/strong safety Travin Moore could get lost in the shuffle as opponents prepare to take on the Eagles.
One thing is for sure, however, VC football Coach Broc Prejean certainly hasn't forgotten about him.
"He doesn't fly under the radar in our locker room," Prejean said. "On Friday nights, he is either going to be catching a pass, blocking a punt, scoring a touchdown or doing something that is going to help us win.
"You know, when I'm thinking of a Dome-crazy play, I usually have him in mind because I know that he is going to find a way to pull it off."
And that is one reason why Moore, known as Tiki on the team, is a big reason why Vermilion Catholic is 13-0 and playing for the select Division IV state championship at 7 p.m. Thursday against Ouachita Christian in the Caesar's Superdome.
"He came out here three years ago and has been tremendous," Prejean said. "He's a bell cow, he's a jack-of-all-trades.
"The way he carries himself is tremendous. Offensively and defensively he has made some of the biggest plays for us this year."
As a running back, Moore has rushed for 779 yards and 17 touchdowns on 99 carries, while also catching 13 passes for 134 yards and three more scores.
As an outside linebacker, Moore has collected 60 total tackles, including 16 behind the line. He's scored two defensive touchdowns, registered two sacks, six pass breakups, an interception, one forced fumble and caused one fumble.
"Really, we would keep him on the field all the time because he is such an impact player for us," Prejean said. "But we also know that because he is such a big part of what we do, we have to give him a break at times. Even though we really don't want to."
As for Moore, he just goes about his job.
"All I do is what I'm supposed to do," he said. "If I need to do something on offense, whether it's running the ball, catching the ball or blocking, I do it. If I need to make a play on defense, I do that."
One thing the VC senior is happy about is that his team is playing for a state championship, something that he didn't get a chance to do two years ago as a sophomore.
"We lost in the semifinals my sophomore year," he said. "That loss really hurt and it was something that stays with me and the rest of the senior class this year. When we won Friday night in the semifinals, that was a big load off our backs."
When asked if he prefers offense or defense, Moore is quick with the answer.
"Definitely offense," he said. "I like running the ball and scoring touchdowns."
But in the end, it's just about one thing.
"It's all about the team," he said. "As long as the team does well, I'm happy."